Clear

They matched on Tinder a year ago. Then his boyfriend gave him a ring -- and a kidney

They matched on Tinder a year ago. Then his boyfriend gave him a ring -- and a kidney

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Reid Alexander, as told to CNN's Faith Karimi

Reid Alexander is a 24-year-old Colorado man who battled kidney disease before meeting Rafael Diaz, 28, who would become his husband. Here, Alexander recounts their journey as a couple and expresses his thanks to Diaz for changing his life.

It's been a whirlwind year since I first matched with Rafael on Tinder. Within months, I had a soulmate and a husband.

Then, thanks to him, I received another gift that profoundly changed my life.

We swiped right on Tinder in August last year. In true millennial fashion, we immediately shared our Snapchats, then our phone numbers. Two weeks later, we had our first date -- a walk at our local park in Denver, where we lived. We've been inseparable ever since.

On our second date, Rafael was making tacos and salsa verde at my house, and I told him to go easy on the salt. That's how he found out I had alport syndrome, a genetic disease that causes permanent damage to the blood vessels in the kidneys. I'd had it since I was 17 and by the time I met him, my kidneys were functioning at only 20%. I had a long list of foods I couldn't eat -- anything with too much sodium, potassium or phosphorous.

One morning, Rafael saw the 15 pills I swallowed daily to maintain my kidney function. He was stunned when he realized how bad it was. Then he looked up the disease. His first words after that: "Well, OK, this is serious."

More than a year after that first date we're now at my parents' house in Kokomo, Indiana, recovering together after surgeons transplanted one of Rafael's kidneys in my body. Rafael marvels at how amazing it feels to give someone a chance at a healthy future.

Nearly 107,000 people nationwide need a lifesaving organ transplant. I was so lucky I got mine from the love of my life.

I was hesitant at first. But Rafael wasn't

He and I have had days filled with fears and tears. But there's also been love, laughter and lots of home-cooked meals. Throughout the effects of my disease -- hearing loss, swollen calves and low energy, among others -- Rafael has stuck by me.

In September, about a month after I met him, I was getting ready to have surgery to put a fistula in my arm -- a procedure that connects an artery to a vein in preparation for dialysis. It was the first time the idea of being a donor crossed Rafael's mind. When he brought it up, I initially said no.

I later got on dialysis three times a week, and was scheduling our dates around it. My dialysis sessions started around 5:30 a.m. and each was about four hours -- so that's 12 hours a week.

That was enough for Rafael. He put his foot down about starting the process to see if he was a donor match. He didn't even give the decision much thought. He said: "Let's do it! You need it!"

One night in February, we were having dinner at an Italian restaurant when Rafael went to the back and asked them to play Adele's song, "Make You Feel My Love."

When the rain is blowing in your face

And the whole world is on your case

I could offer you a warm embrace

To make you feel my love ....

Then he got down on one knee and proposed.

We began the tests right after our wedding

In April, we had a small wedding at a park in the Denver suburb of Littleton to save money for the kidney procedures. Not the big nuptials we'd originally envisioned.

On our wedding day, I got a call that there was a kidney available for me in Indianapolis. It needed to go to someone immediately, but I was 1,000 miles away, so it didn't happen. They had contacted me because I spent most of my life in a small Indiana town and was listed at Indiana University Health.

Three days after we got married, Rafael officially started the tests to become my kidney donor. (Out of roughly 6,000 living donor transplants per year in the US, close to 800 are from a spouse or a partner). By then, I'd been on a transplant list for a year.

We both worked at a restaurant in Denver and the idea of being out of work at the same time left me uneasy.

Then one day, Rafael got an email saying that he was a match to be my donor. Two surgeons and a nephrologist at Indiana University Health were ready to do the surgery. When he told me, I thought he was joking. Overwhelmed by the news, we both started crying.

This August, nearly a year to the day we first met, Rafael had a three-hour surgery at Indiana University Health to remove his right kidney. Then I had a three-hour transplant surgery shortly afterward.

We were in recovery on different floors and didn't see each other for a day, but we FaceTimed a lot. On the second day, Rafael told the nurses, "You take me with the wheelchair to go see my husband, or I'll go there myself."

So they did.

Now we're recovering from surgery. My body already feels better

More than a month later, we're still recovering at my parents' house in Indiana. We'll be here for about three months of aftercare, then our case will be transferred to our local hospital outside of Denver.

Our friends have been raising funds to help us pay for health care costs and expenses, like rent for our Denver apartment, since we're both not working.

A transplant is life-changing. My body feels different, and so much better. My energy levels are higher, too. Now we can go hiking and camping in the Colorado mountains -- things I was too tired to do before.

I was never a morning person, but this surgery has changed that. I'm the one who wakes up early now and gets the day going.

And my diet is no longer as restricted. Before, I was mostly surviving on rice and vegetables. I couldn't eat mac and cheese, one of my favorite meals, but I can finally enjoy that now.

I can also cook Rafael's favorite dish -- Alfredo pasta, with lots of parmesan -- and we can both eat it. Before the surgery, he was selfless and only ate what I could eat.

We do everything together. And, as Rafael has said, we make each other laugh all the time.

When you get on the transplant list, they tell you to prepare to wait for five years. The notion that I'd get a kidney in a year was the farthest thing from my mind. I never thought I'd move across the country and meet the love of my life -- and that he would also end up being my kidney donor.

Rafael and I now have a chance to build our life together. I loved him so much before, and I love him even more now. I don't know what I could possibly do to thank him enough.

He gave me more than love. He gave me a future.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Isolated Showers & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

Thursday: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. High: 81.

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

VCSC COVID-19 cases dropping

Image

Northview soccer

Image

South Knox Athletics

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1660883

Reported Deaths: 27760
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62983411145
DuPage1071501374
Will904071118
Lake793601073
Kane67810866
Winnebago40592557
Madison39758587
St. Clair36082591
McHenry34307320
Champaign26786195
Peoria26691367
Sangamon25563283
McLean22789215
Tazewell20488329
Rock Island18636357
Kankakee17738244
Kendall16043111
Macon15140249
LaSalle14921285
Vermilion14093197
Adams13041152
DeKalb12036133
Williamson11962173
Whiteside8218180
Jackson805193
Boone783883
Coles7810121
Ogle749587
Grundy729084
Franklin7256113
Knox7158169
Clinton7060102
Macoupin6858104
Marion6851143
Henry656176
Effingham653097
Jefferson6455139
Livingston592297
Stephenson575092
Woodford571192
Randolph550199
Monroe5226100
Christian519182
Fulton516774
Morgan502198
Logan490874
Montgomery484579
Lee474360
Bureau439589
Saline431369
Perry428674
Fayette427061
Iroquois416176
McDonough370459
Shelby339645
Jersey333553
Crawford328230
Lawrence326232
Douglas322737
Union304047
Wayne297861
Richland277957
White276833
Hancock271535
Clark263839
Cass263730
Pike262057
Clay256051
Bond253824
Edgar253749
Warren241765
Ford241558
Carroll234538
Moultrie226933
Johnson223231
Wabash215818
Jo Daviess214029
Massac213346
Washington211128
Mason210952
De Witt204230
Greene203740
Mercer201335
Piatt199314
Cumberland188026
Menard170613
Jasper159821
Marshall140521
Hamilton132822
Brown10579
Schuyler104910
Pulaski103111
Edwards102017
Stark80528
Gallatin7847
Alexander71011
Scott7106
Henderson69314
Calhoun6842
Hardin58716
Putnam5564
Pope5425
Unassigned2272433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 991460

Reported Deaths: 16140
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1338412086
Lake656121144
Allen56767789
Hamilton45799457
St. Joseph43774604
Elkhart35374502
Vanderburgh31846473
Tippecanoe27587254
Johnson24702438
Hendricks23560353
Porter22640361
Madison18432401
Clark18293246
Vigo17153297
Monroe15064196
LaPorte14933248
Delaware14888253
Howard14514285
Kosciusko12053147
Hancock11544175
Bartholomew11372178
Warrick11180188
Floyd10938214
Wayne10781245
Grant9810216
Morgan9330174
Boone8765115
Dubois8177129
Dearborn811392
Henry8083148
Noble7879104
Marshall7739133
Cass7431119
Lawrence7360167
Shelby7055114
Jackson688387
Gibson6447111
Harrison638491
Huntington627599
DeKalb620496
Knox6191105
Montgomery6151108
Miami583292
Putnam570776
Clinton561870
Whitley554154
Steuben544571
Wabash5210101
Jasper515473
Jefferson502395
Ripley490584
Adams470173
Daviess4550112
Scott432168
Greene419496
Clay415460
Wells414286
White411660
Decatur4087100
Fayette400586
Jennings381259
Posey373142
LaGrange350078
Washington349848
Randolph337698
Spencer335242
Fountain330058
Sullivan325152
Starke309068
Owen308367
Fulton302364
Orange288862
Jay276444
Perry262952
Franklin261142
Carroll256832
Rush255732
Vermillion252754
Parke228825
Pike226743
Tipton224457
Blackford185539
Pulaski179753
Crawford157022
Newton154548
Benton150016
Brown142347
Martin136719
Switzerland133011
Warren119016
Union105815
Ohio83712
Unassigned0524