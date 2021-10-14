Clear

Biden alone can't end the supply chain crisis

Biden alone can't end the supply chain crisis

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 12:51 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Matt Egan, CNN Business

The Biden administration is making a concerted effort to ease the extreme stress on supply chains that is causing sticker shock, leaving store shelves empty and creating lengthy shipping delays.

The centerpiece is a 90-day sprint, announced Wednesday, aimed at unclogging port congestion by moving the Port of Los Angeles, one of the most congested ports on the planet, to 24/7 operations. President Joe Biden announced Walmart, Target, Home Depot, FedEx, UPS and other companies are committing to ramp up the amount of goods they ship at night.

Industry sources described the effort as a significant move that will help, but hardly end, the supply chain crisis that's hovering ominously over the US economy this holiday shopping season.

"The White House is doing the right thing," said Moody's Analytics senior economist Tim Uy. "But I wouldn't characterize it as a gamechanger. It's a step in the right direction."

The move to 24/7 operation should pave the way for a 10% increase in container flow, Moody's estimates. In the absence of any action, Uy said, the situation would have gotten far worse.

'This is a global issue'

"The move to 24/7 operations is appreciated and welcome," said Geoff Freeman, CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group that represents Coca-Cola, Kellogg and dozens of other major companies.

However, Freeman, who was part of Wednesday's virtual roundtable with Biden officials, described this as "low-hanging fruit" and a "relatively obvious next step." He noted this won't solve the problem of a lack of trucks and drivers to get the goods out of ports.

One issue: There is only so much the federal government can do on its own. The system is controlled in large part by private businesses, including trucking companies, warehouses, port operators and railroads.

The bigger challenge is the sheer scale of this supply chain nightmare.

It goes well beyond the traffic jam of container ships parked outside the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and includes a worldwide shortage in truck drivers, trucks, computer chips and other components -— as well as the hundreds of thousands of seafarers stuck at sea due to countries having different Covid-19 and other rules.

That's not to mention the congestion at other ports, including in Savannah where a staggering 80,000 containers are reportedly stacked up -— even though the port is already working around the clock.

"This is not a situation where the US can fix everything by itself. This is a global issue," said Uy.

Dimon predicts crisis will fade

That's why, despite the moves announced by the White House this week, the Moody's economist is sticking with his call made earlier this week that the global supply chain crisis will get worse before it gets better.

The majority of chief financial officers polled by Duke University earlier this fall expect supply chain problems to persist well into 2022. Just 10% anticipate these difficulties going away this year.

Others are more optimistic.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told reporters Wednesday there's a "very good chance" that a year from now "we won't be talking about supply chains at all."

That would be terrific news, considering the significant ripple effects the supply chain crisis is having now. Shortages and shipping problems are helping to drive up prices at an alarming pace.

Consumer prices surged by 5.4% in September, tied for the fastest 12-month jump since 2008. New car prices rose by the fastest pace since 1980, a reflection of the worldwide computer chip shortage that has forced Ford, General Motors and other manufacturers to slash production.

Aging infrastructure, shortage of truck drivers

Corporate America is scrambling to put out fires caused by these logistical problems.

Costco is limiting the purchase of toilet paper, paper towels and other cleaning supplies. Nike warned container shortages, a lack of workers and other problems will impact the production and delivery of its sneakers and other goods around the world. Other retailers including Adidas, Hasbro and Crocs have warned of similar problems.

All of this means shoppers this holiday season should brace for higher prices, fewer options and longer shipping times.

Although the supply chain crisis has been driven in large part by Covid-19, the pandemic merely exposed vulnerabilities that had been festering beneath the surface for years or even decades.

That includes chronic underinvestment in infrastructure, an issue that would be addressed (over time) by the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"We are relying on supply chains that were built generations ago. It's one of the reasons why this entire year we have been talking about and working on infrastructure and are eager to see Congress to act to get this infrastructure deal through," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.

The shortage of truck drivers remains the weakest link in global supply chains. It's the same reason gas stations in the United Kingdom recently ran out of fuel and helped contribute to gasoline shortages in the United States earlier this year.

"If the truck driver shortage continues, and I imagine it will, port congestion could very well come back," said Uy, the Moody's economist.

Would deploying the National Guard help?

This explains why some business leaders are calling for further action.

Freeman, the consumer trade group CEO, told CNN that he urged Biden officials during Wednesday's meeting to consider new approaches, including using temporary visas to fill vacant jobs and the "targeted use of" the National Guard to address bottlenecks wherever they form, including removing cargo from ships or getting cargo out of shipyards.

"While we are not at a point now that it needs to be implemented....we feel it's important that everything is put on the table," Freeman said.

It's a step that has been taken previously during Covid, including to distribute vaccines, help hospitals and drive school vans. In the UK, the army was deployed to deliver fuel to end days of shortages.

"Everyone I talk to within the consumer packaged goods industry believes the strain is only going to become greater in the months ahead," Freeman said.

There is no indication the White House is actively considering the use of National Guard members in the supply chain crisis.

"We continue to evaluate and monitor and all options are on the table," a White House official said in a statement to CNN, adding that Biden officials will assess ideas discussed with private sector stakeholders.

No easy fixes

Supply chain experts did not dismiss the idea of using the National Guard.

"Anybody should welcome out-of-the-box thinking at this point. Because it truly is a disaster," said Douglas Kent, executive vice president of strategy and alliances at the Association for Supply Chain Management.

Yet Kent said "band-aid approaches" like deploying the National Guard won't solve the longer-term problems, including the shortage of workers.

The supply chain crisis was years in the making. No one should expect it to go away overnight.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Isolated Showers & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

Thursday: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. High: 81.

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

VCSC COVID-19 cases dropping

Image

Northview soccer

Image

South Knox Athletics

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1660883

Reported Deaths: 27760
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62983411145
DuPage1071501374
Will904071118
Lake793601073
Kane67810866
Winnebago40592557
Madison39758587
St. Clair36082591
McHenry34307320
Champaign26786195
Peoria26691367
Sangamon25563283
McLean22789215
Tazewell20488329
Rock Island18636357
Kankakee17738244
Kendall16043111
Macon15140249
LaSalle14921285
Vermilion14093197
Adams13041152
DeKalb12036133
Williamson11962173
Whiteside8218180
Jackson805193
Boone783883
Coles7810121
Ogle749587
Grundy729084
Franklin7256113
Knox7158169
Clinton7060102
Macoupin6858104
Marion6851143
Henry656176
Effingham653097
Jefferson6455139
Livingston592297
Stephenson575092
Woodford571192
Randolph550199
Monroe5226100
Christian519182
Fulton516774
Morgan502198
Logan490874
Montgomery484579
Lee474360
Bureau439589
Saline431369
Perry428674
Fayette427061
Iroquois416176
McDonough370459
Shelby339645
Jersey333553
Crawford328230
Lawrence326232
Douglas322737
Union304047
Wayne297861
Richland277957
White276833
Hancock271535
Clark263839
Cass263730
Pike262057
Clay256051
Bond253824
Edgar253749
Warren241765
Ford241558
Carroll234538
Moultrie226933
Johnson223231
Wabash215818
Jo Daviess214029
Massac213346
Washington211128
Mason210952
De Witt204230
Greene203740
Mercer201335
Piatt199314
Cumberland188026
Menard170613
Jasper159821
Marshall140521
Hamilton132822
Brown10579
Schuyler104910
Pulaski103111
Edwards102017
Stark80528
Gallatin7847
Alexander71011
Scott7106
Henderson69314
Calhoun6842
Hardin58716
Putnam5564
Pope5425
Unassigned2272433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 991460

Reported Deaths: 16140
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1338412086
Lake656121144
Allen56767789
Hamilton45799457
St. Joseph43774604
Elkhart35374502
Vanderburgh31846473
Tippecanoe27587254
Johnson24702438
Hendricks23560353
Porter22640361
Madison18432401
Clark18293246
Vigo17153297
Monroe15064196
LaPorte14933248
Delaware14888253
Howard14514285
Kosciusko12053147
Hancock11544175
Bartholomew11372178
Warrick11180188
Floyd10938214
Wayne10781245
Grant9810216
Morgan9330174
Boone8765115
Dubois8177129
Dearborn811392
Henry8083148
Noble7879104
Marshall7739133
Cass7431119
Lawrence7360167
Shelby7055114
Jackson688387
Gibson6447111
Harrison638491
Huntington627599
DeKalb620496
Knox6191105
Montgomery6151108
Miami583292
Putnam570776
Clinton561870
Whitley554154
Steuben544571
Wabash5210101
Jasper515473
Jefferson502395
Ripley490584
Adams470173
Daviess4550112
Scott432168
Greene419496
Clay415460
Wells414286
White411660
Decatur4087100
Fayette400586
Jennings381259
Posey373142
LaGrange350078
Washington349848
Randolph337698
Spencer335242
Fountain330058
Sullivan325152
Starke309068
Owen308367
Fulton302364
Orange288862
Jay276444
Perry262952
Franklin261142
Carroll256832
Rush255732
Vermillion252754
Parke228825
Pike226743
Tipton224457
Blackford185539
Pulaski179753
Crawford157022
Newton154548
Benton150016
Brown142347
Martin136719
Switzerland133011
Warren119016
Union105815
Ohio83712
Unassigned0524