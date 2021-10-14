Clear

The women in this James Bond installment are for real

The women in this James Bond installment are for real

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Holly Thomas

Like many Bond outings before it, "No Time To Die" promised its audience something new.

Daniel Craig had already proven himself a far more multidimensional James Bond than we'd ever seen -- acknowledging in his performance the obvious misery and screwed-up detachment of a man who kills for a living, drinks vodka like water and treats women as disposable bait. But in many ways, even with Craig on board, the franchise as it existed up to 2015's "Spectre" hadn't moved that far beyond its tired misogynist roots.

Female characters largely came, took their clothes off and went, and Craig's Bond continued to execute death-defying stunts (as well as countless faceless henchmen) with little concern for life or limb -- including his own.

So for all the years-long hype around Lashana Lynch's portrayal of the new 007 (replacing a retired Bond), Léa Seydoux's return as Madeleine Swann, and Daniel Craig's determination to acknowledge how very old and beaten-up he has become in the process of being Bond, there was no guarantee that much actual cultural progress would be made this time around.

But for once, amid the absurd and seemingly endless plot in "No Time to Die," there was progress indeed.

One welcome shift was a move away from the tired, colonial "for Queen and Country" framing of previous installments, which endured throughout Craig's tenure up until now. Though it's not strictly part of the canon, Craig's skit with Queen Elizabeth during the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics further cemented the on-screen association of Bond with national fealty which started with the pug-like bust of Winston Churchill in M's office in the opening scenes of 1962's "Dr. No." In 2012's "Skyfall," one of the "tests" Bond must pass to prove he's fit to work involves a word association game. To the prompt "country," he answers immediately "England." (His answer to "woman": "provocatrix").

But in the opening credits of "No Time To Die," a ragged old statue of Britannia is shown falling through the sands of time, buried and obsolete a-la the Statue of Liberty in the final minutes of 1969's "Planet Of The Apes." Rather than an image of Churchill or the monarch on display at MI6, we see a painting of Judi Dench's M -- a totem of the most significant cultural evolution Bond had seen on-screen prior to Craig's entry. Though the Royal Navy shows up to help out at the end of "No Time To Die," the film wraps with a definite sense of unease as to where the franchise should next aim its guns.

No longer a "relic of the Cold War" -- as Dench's M characterized Pierce Brosnan's Bond in 1995's "GoldenEye" -- Craig's Bond inhabited his own Marvel-cum-DC-like universe of villains. There's banker/terrorist Le Chiffre ("Casino Royale"), sadistic ex-agent Raoul Silva ("Skyfall"), surveillance obsessive Max Denbigh ("Spectre"), and Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond's foster brother and the leader of Spectre, the modern, all-purpose, evil organization all of the above reveal their allegiance to. Craig's Bond looked inward, embracing a Batman (or Iron Man)-like orphan's origin story in "Skyfall" with the help of his childhood gamekeeper Kincade, essentially Albert the butler in more rough-and-ready attire, defending Skyfall (Bond's own Wayne Manor). He was self-referential from the moment he emerged from the sea in "Casino Royale," his pale swimming trucks dripping like Ursula Andress' Honey Ryder in "Dr. No."

When "Casino Royale" premiered in 2006, the image of Daniel Craig's glistening abs and Hulk-like shoulders was hailed as an early promise of change to come -- a sexier, more rugged Bond than Brosnan's glossy incarnation. But for all that, the revamp still came with a heavy dose of male gaze, and many of the same sexist tropes. An under-reported element of the infamous beach scene is that of initial love interest Solange Dimitrios (played by Caterina Murino) cantering across the beach on horseback, all flowing hair and barely-there bikini. It's not long, of course, before Bond seduces her, and she dies as collateral damage on his mission to thwart Le Chiffre.

In contrast, the evolution from love interest to love story is by far the most emotive element of "No Time To Die." Whereas Bond films traditionally hit refresh on the merry-go-round of featured "girls" at the beginning of each installment, "No Time To Die" sees Madeleine Swann -- portrayed with typical depth and beauty by Léa Seydoux -- make a historic return. For the audience, she adds a critical layer of emotional investment.

We see Swann as a child in flashbacks, see the story unfold from her point of view, and early doors are at least as invested in her fate as Bond's. While "Casino Royale"'s Vesper Lynd was merely worthy of being loved by Bond, Swann has a whole life of her own. This only adds to the urgency of their reunion -- so much more satisfying than the passing seductions which have dominated the franchise so far.

While "No Time To Die" isn't without opportunities to ogle its cast -- Ana de Armas' dark blue dress is fast racking up a fan base all of its own -- it's careful to pair them with a slap of humility on each occasion. The only character to get their kit off is Bond, and de Armas' character -- trainee agent Paloma -- defies expectations within minutes of appearing on-screen, showing up an aging Bond with her beautifully choreographed, charismatic turn shooting the room to pieces.

Much is made of Bond's age for the film's entire 2 hours and 43 minutes -- a fact typically ignored in previous incarnations. While 1985's "A View To A Kill" opens with a 57-year-old Roger Moore snowboarding down a mountain to a bouncy Beach Boys soundtrack, "No Time To Die" sees a creaky Bond struggle to keep pace with his younger, fitter colleagues. The reticence of an older White man to relinquish his 007 designation to a well-qualified young Black woman -- an agent called Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch -- feels familiar.

Though vastly more socially awake than its predecessors, "No Time To Die" isn't without room to improve. Rami Malek's terrorist villain Lyutsifer Safin, though appropriately nation-less, has a poison-inflicted facial deformity. His scars imply an unnecessary association -- similar to Silva's ghoulish reveal in "Skyfall" -- between conventional beauty as good, and "ugly" as bad.

It is by far the clunkiest character note in a film whose main mission appears to be to act as a hard stop between what came before it, and whatever is to follow. And about the only thing "No Time To Die" doesn't tell us about its intentions is what on earth it envisages coming next. At the very least, one hopes that the breadth and depth of female characters, finally on par with the male cast, is here to stay.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Paris
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Isolated Showers & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

VCSC COVID-19 cases dropping

Image

Northview soccer

Image

South Knox Athletics

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

Nine non-profits pick up much-needed money from Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

"...we're here trying to bring justice for the family." Police Still Searching for Eva Hale 25 Years Later

Image

Willa Brown to receive memorial at Terre Haute's airport

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1660883

Reported Deaths: 27760
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62983411145
DuPage1071501374
Will904071118
Lake793601073
Kane67810866
Winnebago40592557
Madison39758587
St. Clair36082591
McHenry34307320
Champaign26786195
Peoria26691367
Sangamon25563283
McLean22789215
Tazewell20488329
Rock Island18636357
Kankakee17738244
Kendall16043111
Macon15140249
LaSalle14921285
Vermilion14093197
Adams13041152
DeKalb12036133
Williamson11962173
Whiteside8218180
Jackson805193
Boone783883
Coles7810121
Ogle749587
Grundy729084
Franklin7256113
Knox7158169
Clinton7060102
Macoupin6858104
Marion6851143
Henry656176
Effingham653097
Jefferson6455139
Livingston592297
Stephenson575092
Woodford571192
Randolph550199
Monroe5226100
Christian519182
Fulton516774
Morgan502198
Logan490874
Montgomery484579
Lee474360
Bureau439589
Saline431369
Perry428674
Fayette427061
Iroquois416176
McDonough370459
Shelby339645
Jersey333553
Crawford328230
Lawrence326232
Douglas322737
Union304047
Wayne297861
Richland277957
White276833
Hancock271535
Clark263839
Cass263730
Pike262057
Clay256051
Bond253824
Edgar253749
Warren241765
Ford241558
Carroll234538
Moultrie226933
Johnson223231
Wabash215818
Jo Daviess214029
Massac213346
Washington211128
Mason210952
De Witt204230
Greene203740
Mercer201335
Piatt199314
Cumberland188026
Menard170613
Jasper159821
Marshall140521
Hamilton132822
Brown10579
Schuyler104910
Pulaski103111
Edwards102017
Stark80528
Gallatin7847
Alexander71011
Scott7106
Henderson69314
Calhoun6842
Hardin58716
Putnam5564
Pope5425
Unassigned2272433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 991460

Reported Deaths: 16140
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1338412086
Lake656121144
Allen56767789
Hamilton45799457
St. Joseph43774604
Elkhart35374502
Vanderburgh31846473
Tippecanoe27587254
Johnson24702438
Hendricks23560353
Porter22640361
Madison18432401
Clark18293246
Vigo17153297
Monroe15064196
LaPorte14933248
Delaware14888253
Howard14514285
Kosciusko12053147
Hancock11544175
Bartholomew11372178
Warrick11180188
Floyd10938214
Wayne10781245
Grant9810216
Morgan9330174
Boone8765115
Dubois8177129
Dearborn811392
Henry8083148
Noble7879104
Marshall7739133
Cass7431119
Lawrence7360167
Shelby7055114
Jackson688387
Gibson6447111
Harrison638491
Huntington627599
DeKalb620496
Knox6191105
Montgomery6151108
Miami583292
Putnam570776
Clinton561870
Whitley554154
Steuben544571
Wabash5210101
Jasper515473
Jefferson502395
Ripley490584
Adams470173
Daviess4550112
Scott432168
Greene419496
Clay415460
Wells414286
White411660
Decatur4087100
Fayette400586
Jennings381259
Posey373142
LaGrange350078
Washington349848
Randolph337698
Spencer335242
Fountain330058
Sullivan325152
Starke309068
Owen308367
Fulton302364
Orange288862
Jay276444
Perry262952
Franklin261142
Carroll256832
Rush255732
Vermillion252754
Parke228825
Pike226743
Tipton224457
Blackford185539
Pulaski179753
Crawford157022
Newton154548
Benton150016
Brown142347
Martin136719
Switzerland133011
Warren119016
Union105815
Ohio83712
Unassigned0524