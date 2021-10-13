Clear

We're drowning in a sea of salt. The FDA says we have to help save ourselves

We're drowning in a sea of salt. The FDA says we have to help save ourselves

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

I never add salt to my food at home or in restaurants. Nor do I add salt to any recipe while I'm cooking. I'm well aware of the link between salt, high blood pressure and heart disease, which is the leading killer of American men and women.

Yet I am still getting over the recommended daily limit of 2300 milligrams of sodium by eating out or by adding processed or prepared ingredients to the meals I make.

Take salad dressing, for example.

"I've found salad dressings where a single serving (2 tablespoons) had over 23% of one's daily value in sodium," said Dr. Stephen Juraschek, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School who researches sodium and hypertension.

"Most of my patients do not add salt at the dinner table, but don't realize that bread rolls, canned vegetables and chicken breasts are among the worst culprits in the US," he said.

Chicken breasts? Yes, because salt is added in the manufacturing process to plump up the breasts so they look bigger and more appetizing. In fact, hidden sources of sodium are everywhere in our diets, said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, in a media briefing.

"Who would think bread? And yet bread is one of the highest sources of sodium that people are getting," Woodcock said. "The problem it's so cumulative: the tomato sauce, the peas, the bread, the salad dressing. Pretty soon your whole meal has hidden salt in it, and it's really hard right now for people to manage that on their own."

In fact, more than 70% of the sodium Americans eat comes from what has been added by the food industry to products later purchased in stores or restaurants, according to the FDA.

Voluntary guidelines set

Woodcock and her team at the FDA announced Wednesday they want to help people manage their salt intake by asking the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium levels in 163 categories of the most consumed processed, packaged and prepared foods.

"The targets seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 milligrams (mg) to 3,000 mg per day, about a 12% reduction, over the next 2.5 years," the FDA said in a statement announcing the final guidance.

However, five years ago the agency issued draft guidance that set a much lower level: 2300 milligrams, or about 1 teaspoon of table salt. That's the recommended daily limit set by federal nutritional guidelines and the American Heart Association (people at high risk of hypertension should aim for 1,500 milligrams).

Despite applauding the action by the FDA as a "step forward," the AHA said the 3,000 mg/day target set for manufacturers was not low enough.

"Lowering sodium further to 2,300 mg could prevent an estimated 450,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, gain 2 million quality-adjusted life years and save approximately $40 billion in health-care costs over a 20-year period," the AHA said in a statement.

Woodcock said the FDA set the higher levels of 3,000 milligrams to help the public -- and therefore manufacturers -- wean themselves over time from a preference for higher-salt foods.

Experts are dubious

Will it work? Experts who spoke to CNN were skeptical.

"The first issue is that this is voluntary. Food companies don't have to pay any attention to it at all," said nutrition researcher Marion Nestle, who has authored numerous books on food politics and marketing, including 2019's "Unsavory Truth: How Food Companies Skew the Science of What We Eat."

"It's not clear voluntary recommendations have been helpful," Juraschek said, pointing to a study he conducted showing American consumption of salty foods has increased despite the 2016 FDA call to action for food manufacturers to reduce sodium levels.

"I don't think the manufacturers I've spoken with inherently like the idea of harming people, but when faced with the expense of discontinuing a product or changing industrial processes, I think a 'voluntary' mandate may not provide enough activation energy to make a difference," he said.

"I'd argue that change should not be delayed," he added. "The FDA and government agencies need to be more aggressive in providing mandatory limits on salt in foods as well as requiring more transparent warning labels."

Consumers need to help

Woodcock said industry action would be monitored over the next few years, and if needed, additional action might be taken by the agency. That's an important follow-up action, former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden told CNN in an email.

"Today's new guidance from the FDA is an important first step," said Frieden, who is president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies.

"But a first step is just that -- a first step. It will be essential that the FDA track industry adherence to these voluntary guidelines, and, if industry fails to take even these modest steps to reduce sodium, then mandatory warning labels and other actions will be necessary," Frieden wrote.

While acknowledging the difficulty in reading nutrition labels and understanding sodium levels in the food they buy, Woodcock and her team repeatedly called upon the consumer to contribute to the effort to reduce salt in the American diet.

"We're really relying on the public to ask for these (low-sodium foods) and be positive about them because that will help drive us toward a healthier food supply," said Susan Mayne, who directs the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

Until government and manufacturer actions coincide to create products with less salt -- and make it easier to find salt in the foods we are served -- there are actions people can take to reduce their dependence on salt.

The good news is that it doesn't really take that long -- just a few weeks -- for a person's taste buds to adapt to eating less salt, Juraschek said.

One way to do so is to adopt the DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. It's been shown in studies to reduce high blood pressure, even in people with resistant hypertension (high blood pressure that cannot be controlled despite the use of three different medications).

The DASH meal plan includes four to six servings of vegetables and another four to six servings of fruit; three servings of whole-grain products; two to four servings of fat-free or low-fat dairy products; and several servings each of lean meats and nuts, seeds and legumes each day.

Here are more tips to reduce salt in your diet:

  • Review the nutrition labels -- besides salt, the label could use terms such as monosodium glutamate (MSG, common in Chinese food), sodium citrate, sodium alginate and sodium phosphate.
  • Become familiar with common sources. The foods with the highest levels of salt include breads and rolls, pizza, sandwiches, cold cuts and cured meats, soups. burritos and tacos, savory snacks such as chips, popcorn and crackers, chicken, cheese, and omelets.
  • Stop using the salt shaker. That helps, even if most of your sodium intake is from processed foods.
  • Try spicing without salt: "This strategy has been demonstrated to reduce sodium intake," Juraschek said.
  • Ask for nutrition facts at restaurants and try to avoid entrees with excess sodium.
  • Avoid eating out and consume more minimally processed foods at home by eating more fresh and flash-frozen fruits and vegetables.
  • Remember, a daily goal for adults is only 1 teaspoon of salt or 2300 milligrams. For children younger than 14, it's even less -- 1,500 to 1,900 milligrams a day, or about one-third of a teaspoon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Isolated Showers & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nine non-profits pick up much-needed money from Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

"...we're here trying to bring justice for the family." Police Still Searching for Eva Hale 25 Years Later

Image

Willa Brown to receive memorial at Terre Haute's airport

Image

Indiana clears next step for its "Graduates Prepared to Succeed" program

Image

Agencies continue push to vaccinate the Wabash Valley

Image

Bloomfield woman receives time behind bars for her role in January 6 Washington, D.C. insurrection

Image

Bloomfield woman receives time behind bars for her role in January 6 Washington, D.C. insurrection

Image

Here's where all four proposed Vigo County casinos would be built - including a proposal for a temporary location in the mall

Image

The Build, Learn, Grow Scholarship

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1657970

Reported Deaths: 27721
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62897911127
DuPage1069321374
Will902161117
Lake792421073
Kane67675866
Winnebago40513557
Madison39698586
St. Clair36049590
McHenry34240320
Champaign26734193
Peoria26639367
Sangamon25501283
McLean22755215
Tazewell20443328
Rock Island18571355
Kankakee17707244
Kendall16015111
Macon15115249
LaSalle14894283
Vermilion14048195
Adams13028152
DeKalb12017133
Williamson11949173
Whiteside8195180
Jackson803593
Boone782883
Coles7785120
Ogle747287
Grundy727984
Franklin7249111
Knox7130169
Clinton7036102
Marion6852141
Macoupin6845104
Henry653876
Effingham651097
Jefferson6427139
Livingston591297
Stephenson573192
Woodford569892
Randolph549599
Monroe5220100
Christian517582
Fulton516573
Morgan500198
Logan490474
Montgomery483479
Lee473260
Bureau438489
Saline431169
Perry428274
Fayette426161
Iroquois415976
McDonough369559
Shelby337545
Jersey333253
Crawford327030
Lawrence324532
Douglas320837
Union303247
Wayne295861
Richland277357
White276033
Hancock271235
Clark263539
Cass263329
Pike261856
Clay254951
Bond252724
Edgar252349
Warren241465
Ford241358
Carroll234038
Moultrie226133
Johnson223131
Wabash215518
Jo Daviess213628
Massac212446
Washington211128
Mason210252
De Witt203630
Greene203640
Mercer200335
Piatt199114
Cumberland187826
Menard170113
Jasper159521
Marshall140321
Hamilton132622
Brown10579
Schuyler104410
Pulaski103111
Edwards101817
Stark80128
Gallatin7847
Scott7076
Alexander70311
Henderson69214
Calhoun6772
Hardin58516
Putnam5554
Pope5375
Unassigned2662433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 988765

Reported Deaths: 16109
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1336432085
Lake654641141
Allen56590789
Hamilton45693455
St. Joseph43691603
Elkhart35279500
Vanderburgh31657471
Tippecanoe27551254
Johnson24657437
Hendricks23488351
Porter22590359
Madison18348401
Clark18257246
Vigo17126296
Monroe15035196
LaPorte14899248
Delaware14855252
Howard14460285
Kosciusko12000146
Hancock11533175
Bartholomew11339178
Warrick11116186
Floyd10908214
Wayne10729245
Grant9773216
Morgan9299173
Boone8750115
Dubois8159129
Dearborn809692
Henry8052148
Noble7837104
Marshall7709133
Cass7409119
Lawrence7336167
Shelby7041114
Jackson686387
Gibson6430111
Harrison637091
Huntington625997
Knox6187105
DeKalb616996
Montgomery6140108
Miami581192
Putnam570076
Clinton560769
Whitley552554
Steuben541070
Wabash5185100
Jasper512973
Jefferson500795
Ripley488884
Adams466473
Daviess4538112
Scott431268
Greene417396
Clay413860
Wells413286
White410660
Decatur4076100
Fayette399686
Jennings380359
Posey371542
Washington348948
LaGrange347377
Randolph336697
Spencer334641
Fountain329258
Sullivan324952
Starke307868
Owen306867
Fulton301464
Orange287562
Jay275644
Perry262652
Franklin259842
Carroll256332
Rush254432
Vermillion251654
Parke228525
Pike226243
Tipton223857
Blackford185139
Pulaski178453
Crawford156622
Newton153848
Benton149416
Brown141847
Martin136719
Switzerland132911
Warren119016
Union105115
Ohio83712
Unassigned0523