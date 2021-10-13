Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Social Security benefits get a huge bump. But retirees need to do more to protect savings

Social Security benefits get a huge bump. But retirees need to do more to protect savings

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

The announcement that Social Security retiree benefits will rise by 5.9% next year -- the largest cost of living increase since 1982 -- should be welcome news for many seniors.

Besides the strain of the pandemic, those living on low to moderate incomes have been hit especially hard by the one-two punch of rising inflation and low interest rates.

Senior citizens found themselves paying more for essentials, while earning next to nothing on their savings and getting a monthly Social Security check that rose by just $20 on average in 2021.

That small increase was based on inflation growth from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020. So it didn't account for the pandemic-induced inflation spike that occurred this year.

As a result, the upcoming 5.9% bump will help compensate for that shortfall, since the average Social Security retiree check will increase by $92 to an estimated $1,657 per month.

But it's unlikely to make seniors whole again for a few reasons.

For starters, inflation isn't going away, so "the buying power of Social Security benefits may continue to erode into 2022," said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League.

What's more, rising Medicare premiums -- which are deducted from one's Social Security check -- will reduce the amount left over to pay for other essentials, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Johnson notes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have estimated that prescription drug plan premiums will increase by nearly 5% in 2022. And the Part D out-of-pocket threshold before reaching the catastrophic phase of coverage will grow by 7.6%.

Taxes may also become an issue for some, since the threshold for family income that determines whether a portion of your Social Security benefits will be taxed is not adjusted for inflation. So as your check grows, so too will the chance that you will owe income taxes on a portion of it.

Modest income, modest net worth

Social Security benefits are a major source of income for the majority of retirees, according to the Social Security Administration. They make up at least half of the monthly income for 50% of married recipients and 70% of single recipients.

For many of those retirees, the potential to draw income from elsewhere -- such as savings, investments and home equity -- is modest. Seniors with average household income of $29,000 a year, for instance, have an average net wealth of $278,742, according to the Center for Retirement Research, which based its calculations on the Federal Reserve's 2019 Survey of Consumer Finance. Those earning just under $15,000 a year had an average net wealth of $123,841.

In an email survey this summer, the Senior Citizens League asked retirees what financial changes they had made since the pandemic started. Among the more than 500 responses, 34% said they had tapped their emergency savings while 19% said they applied for food assistance (SNAP benefits) or visited a food pantry. Another 19% said they had to draw down more from their retirement savings than they planned.

Playing it too safe presents its own risk

As asset classes go, US stocks were a good place to be this year, having risen 100% from the lows they hit at the start of the pandemic.

But many retirees often rely more heavily on safer investments that pay interest. Keeping money in cash and cash-equivalent assets, like CDs, money markets and interest-bearing savings accounts provided paltry growth this year, given that anemic interest rates were far outpaced by inflation. That eroded many savers' purchasing power. Many bonds didn't perform well, either, with the S&P 500 bond index and most S&P US Treasury bond indexes trading down year-to-date.

So for retirees, managing their savings for maximum return is especially tricky these days.

Interest rates are unlikely to increase before 2023, according to the Federal Reserve's own economic projections. And the roaring stock market may be in line for a correction sooner rather than later.

So what's a risk-averse retiree with modest means to do?

William Nunn, a fee-only certified financial planner who founded Horizon Financial Planning in New Orleans, recommends retired clients have at least six months' worth of their bill payments in cash.

Given how low interest rates are, he prefers putting that money in savings accounts over CDs to avoid the penalty that you may incur if you have to pull money out of a CD before it comes to term. "It's not worth the risk of losing the CD interest you earned to break it. And if you do, you also may have to pay a fee," Nunn said.

Beyond money for bills and any other funds stashed in a liquid account for emergencies, retirees who are keeping the rest of their savings in bonds and cash-equivalent assets may be taking on more risk than they realize, the Senior Citizens League's Johnson said.

"The low interest rates are taking a huge toll on retirement plans. And retirees who are invested in CDs and bonds are not getting the type of return they need to make savings grow and last through retirement. That means more people have to turn to equities and investments, such as real estate."

While that will entail more risk and volatility, it may offer the best chance of beating inflation over time if you invest funds you won't need for five or more years.

While it would be optimal, the goal is not for every dollar saved or invested to outperform inflation so much as it is for your retirement savings as a whole to do so over time, Nunn said. "You should view your portfolio in terms of a total return."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Isolated Showers & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"...we're here trying to bring justice for the family." Police Still Searching for Eva Hale 25 Years Later

Image

Willa Brown to receive memorial at Terre Haute's airport

Image

Indiana clears next step for its "Graduates Prepared to Succeed" program

Image

Agencies continue push to vaccinate the Wabash Valley

Image

Bloomfield woman receives time behind bars for her role in January 6 Washington, D.C. insurrection

Image

Bloomfield woman receives time behind bars for her role in January 6 Washington, D.C. insurrection

Image

Here's where all four proposed Vigo County casinos would be built - including a proposal for a temporary location in the mall

Image

The Build, Learn, Grow Scholarship

Image

Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- Doctors encourage women over 40 to schedule mammogram

Image

Women over 40 encouraged to get mammograms

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1657970

Reported Deaths: 27721
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62897911127
DuPage1069321374
Will902161117
Lake792421073
Kane67675866
Winnebago40513557
Madison39698586
St. Clair36049590
McHenry34240320
Champaign26734193
Peoria26639367
Sangamon25501283
McLean22755215
Tazewell20443328
Rock Island18571355
Kankakee17707244
Kendall16015111
Macon15115249
LaSalle14894283
Vermilion14048195
Adams13028152
DeKalb12017133
Williamson11949173
Whiteside8195180
Jackson803593
Boone782883
Coles7785120
Ogle747287
Grundy727984
Franklin7249111
Knox7130169
Clinton7036102
Marion6852141
Macoupin6845104
Henry653876
Effingham651097
Jefferson6427139
Livingston591297
Stephenson573192
Woodford569892
Randolph549599
Monroe5220100
Christian517582
Fulton516573
Morgan500198
Logan490474
Montgomery483479
Lee473260
Bureau438489
Saline431169
Perry428274
Fayette426161
Iroquois415976
McDonough369559
Shelby337545
Jersey333253
Crawford327030
Lawrence324532
Douglas320837
Union303247
Wayne295861
Richland277357
White276033
Hancock271235
Clark263539
Cass263329
Pike261856
Clay254951
Bond252724
Edgar252349
Warren241465
Ford241358
Carroll234038
Moultrie226133
Johnson223131
Wabash215518
Jo Daviess213628
Massac212446
Washington211128
Mason210252
De Witt203630
Greene203640
Mercer200335
Piatt199114
Cumberland187826
Menard170113
Jasper159521
Marshall140321
Hamilton132622
Brown10579
Schuyler104410
Pulaski103111
Edwards101817
Stark80128
Gallatin7847
Scott7076
Alexander70311
Henderson69214
Calhoun6772
Hardin58516
Putnam5554
Pope5375
Unassigned2662433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 988765

Reported Deaths: 16109
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1336432085
Lake654641141
Allen56590789
Hamilton45693455
St. Joseph43691603
Elkhart35279500
Vanderburgh31657471
Tippecanoe27551254
Johnson24657437
Hendricks23488351
Porter22590359
Madison18348401
Clark18257246
Vigo17126296
Monroe15035196
LaPorte14899248
Delaware14855252
Howard14460285
Kosciusko12000146
Hancock11533175
Bartholomew11339178
Warrick11116186
Floyd10908214
Wayne10729245
Grant9773216
Morgan9299173
Boone8750115
Dubois8159129
Dearborn809692
Henry8052148
Noble7837104
Marshall7709133
Cass7409119
Lawrence7336167
Shelby7041114
Jackson686387
Gibson6430111
Harrison637091
Huntington625997
Knox6187105
DeKalb616996
Montgomery6140108
Miami581192
Putnam570076
Clinton560769
Whitley552554
Steuben541070
Wabash5185100
Jasper512973
Jefferson500795
Ripley488884
Adams466473
Daviess4538112
Scott431268
Greene417396
Clay413860
Wells413286
White410660
Decatur4076100
Fayette399686
Jennings380359
Posey371542
Washington348948
LaGrange347377
Randolph336697
Spencer334641
Fountain329258
Sullivan324952
Starke307868
Owen306867
Fulton301464
Orange287562
Jay275644
Perry262652
Franklin259842
Carroll256332
Rush254432
Vermillion251654
Parke228525
Pike226243
Tipton223857
Blackford185139
Pulaski178453
Crawford156622
Newton153848
Benton149416
Brown141847
Martin136719
Switzerland132911
Warren119016
Union105115
Ohio83712
Unassigned0523