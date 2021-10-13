Clear

The bitter irony behind Jon Gruden's resignation

The bitter irony behind Jon Gruden's resignation

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Blake, CNN

Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is a prime example of what marketing strategists call "going off brand."

Gruden resigned earlier this week after reports surfaced that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails sent years ago while he worked as an ESPN analyst.

He reportedly belittled the intelligence of the president of the NFL players' union, who is Black, while saying he "has lips the size of michellin [sic] tires." He also reportedly called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a "p*ssy" and a "f*ggot," among other offensive comments.

Gruden has apologized, saying "I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all."

But there is a bitter irony behind the coach of the Raiders becoming the focal point of a controversy over racism and intolerance in pro football.

The Raiders' identity is built on being the most racially progressive and inclusive team in the NFL. The "Silver & Black" has always been, as one commentator said, about "the full rainbow."

The Raiders have broken one barrier after another

The Raiders, who were based in Oakland and Los Angeles before relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, were practicing diversity and inclusion before those terms became commonly used.

They were the first team in the modern NFL to hire a Black head coach: Art Shell, in 1989.

They were the first NFL team to hire a Latino head coach: Tom Flores, in 1979.

They were the first team to hire a woman as chief executive: Amy Trask, in 1997.

And they broke ground on the field as well as off.

They were the first team to start a Latino quarterback -- also Tom Flores.

Jim Plunkett, a Mexican-American, led the Raiders to two NFL titles in the 1980s, becoming the first minority quarterback to win the Super Bowl. He remains the only Latino to be named Super Bowl MVP.

And Carl Nassib, a Raiders defensive end, earlier this year became the first active player in league history to announce he is gay.

Gruden's emails weren't just embarrassing. They dishonored the legacy of the franchise that he inherited as head coach.

Their franchise has working-class roots

Gruden also insulted Raiders fans, otherwise known as Raider Nation. There is no NFL fan base quite like them.

In the hyper-masculine world of the NFL, there may be some who weren't offended by Gruden's comments. But the Raiders have traditionally been embraced by those who see themselves as outsiders. Raider fans have included everyone from Black Panther co-founders Huey Newton and Bobby Seale to gangsta rappers such as Ice Cube to a devoted army of Mexican-American supporters.

Much of the team's identity was formed in the 1960s and 1970s, when it was based in Oakland. It's impossible to disentangle the Raiders' reputation from its ties to this working-class city, says Peter Richmond, author of "Badasses: The Legend of Snake, Foo, Dr. Death, and John Madden's Oakland Raiders."

If the Dallas Cowboys were known as "America's team," the Raiders were "America's badasses" -- a collection of misfits and renegades who wouldn't fit on other NFL teams that emphasized conformity and militaristic discipline.

"From the very beginning, as the also-ran team in the Bay Area, representing an industrial multiracial town lying a couple of bridges away form a gentrified cultural capital, the Raiders appeared to underclasses," Richmond said in a New Yorker magazine interview.

"In the seventies, when the team was half African-American, the stands in the Coliseum were equally black and white, and the tailgating parties the players joined in on after every game in the parking lots were always multiracial."

And there was no other NFL owner quite like the late Al Davis, who gave the franchise its swashbuckling identity.

Davis was a civil rights pioneer on the gridiron. A colorful character who sported sunglasses and slicked-back hair, Davis in the 1960s refused to allow his team to play in cities where Whites and black players were required to stay in separate hotels.

He also recruited some of the Raiders' best-known players from historically Black colleges and universities at a time when most NFL teams ignored those schools.

Some pointed to Davis' upbringing to explain why he championed being inclusive when it wasn't popular. As a teenager in New York City, he watched Jackie Robinson endure racist taunts as the first Black major league player with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

"He grew up in New York, he was Jewish, and obviously there was tension with ethnicity," his son Mark Davis, the current Raiders' owner, once said. "He always knew about how different cultures are affected by other people's antagonism. He felt it as well."

Gruden's downfall is part of a bigger NFL problem

The norm-busting culture that Davis built for the Raiders franchise seems increasingly out of step with the modern corporate NFL, which has become a multibillion-dollar business.

The US is rapidly diversifying, but the NFL is still run overwhelmingly by White men. Earlier this year, USA Today reported that of the 327 full-time coaches and general managers hired in the NFL since 1990, only 40 were Black and brown.

The NFL has increasingly become identified with politically conservative White values. One report found that NFL owners' campaign donations in the 2020 election cycle went nearly 9-1 to Republicans, including former President Trump.

Many of these NFL owners are out of step with the racial activism embraced by a new generation of players. After Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem before a game in 2016 to protest racial injustice, sparking similar protests by other NFL players, the league instated a policy prohibiting players from protesting on the field during the anthem. The NFL said any player who didn't comply would be subject to punishment.

The NFL is now filled with players who grew up in an era of Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd video. About 70% of the NFL's players are Black. The optics of a coaching fraternity made up of virtually all White men like Gruden bossing mostly Black and brown men around seems more anachronistic with each passing day.

The contemporary sports world has changed as well. With the help of social media, more players in the NFL, NBA and other professional sports now speak out on hot-button issues and exercise more financial control over their careers.

These two cultures within the modern NFL -- majority-White owners versus majority-Black-and-brown players -- are on a collision course. Gruden's resignation won't erase that tension. It will manifest itself in other ways.

Gruden's resignation also won't erase another bitter irony.

Al Davis and the Raiders were ahead of their time in the 1970s when they ignored the racial and gender stereotypes that had held the NFL back for years when it was a segregated league.

The comments attributed to Gruden suggest, though, that racism, sexism and homophobia still moves the chains in NFL circles. So do the numbers when you look at who runs the league.

It took a Raiders coach, of all people, to remind us that 40 years after the badass Raiders ruled pro football, the egalitarian spirit that's central to the team's mystique is still a rarity in the NFL.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- Doctors encourage women over 40 to schedule mammogram

Image

Women over 40 encouraged to get mammograms

Image

Childhood Obesity Rates Continue to Rise

Image

One-room schoolhouse class

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Fog early, afternoon showers. High: 74.

Image

Vigo County Council approves budget

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Dante Hendrix set to return

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1657970

Reported Deaths: 27721
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62897911127
DuPage1069321374
Will902161117
Lake792421073
Kane67675866
Winnebago40513557
Madison39698586
St. Clair36049590
McHenry34240320
Champaign26734193
Peoria26639367
Sangamon25501283
McLean22755215
Tazewell20443328
Rock Island18571355
Kankakee17707244
Kendall16015111
Macon15115249
LaSalle14894283
Vermilion14048195
Adams13028152
DeKalb12017133
Williamson11949173
Whiteside8195180
Jackson803593
Boone782883
Coles7785120
Ogle747287
Grundy727984
Franklin7249111
Knox7130169
Clinton7036102
Marion6852141
Macoupin6845104
Henry653876
Effingham651097
Jefferson6427139
Livingston591297
Stephenson573192
Woodford569892
Randolph549599
Monroe5220100
Christian517582
Fulton516573
Morgan500198
Logan490474
Montgomery483479
Lee473260
Bureau438489
Saline431169
Perry428274
Fayette426161
Iroquois415976
McDonough369559
Shelby337545
Jersey333253
Crawford327030
Lawrence324532
Douglas320837
Union303247
Wayne295861
Richland277357
White276033
Hancock271235
Clark263539
Cass263329
Pike261856
Clay254951
Bond252724
Edgar252349
Warren241465
Ford241358
Carroll234038
Moultrie226133
Johnson223131
Wabash215518
Jo Daviess213628
Massac212446
Washington211128
Mason210252
De Witt203630
Greene203640
Mercer200335
Piatt199114
Cumberland187826
Menard170113
Jasper159521
Marshall140321
Hamilton132622
Brown10579
Schuyler104410
Pulaski103111
Edwards101817
Stark80128
Gallatin7847
Scott7076
Alexander70311
Henderson69214
Calhoun6772
Hardin58516
Putnam5554
Pope5375
Unassigned2662433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 988765

Reported Deaths: 16109
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1336432085
Lake654641141
Allen56590789
Hamilton45693455
St. Joseph43691603
Elkhart35279500
Vanderburgh31657471
Tippecanoe27551254
Johnson24657437
Hendricks23488351
Porter22590359
Madison18348401
Clark18257246
Vigo17126296
Monroe15035196
LaPorte14899248
Delaware14855252
Howard14460285
Kosciusko12000146
Hancock11533175
Bartholomew11339178
Warrick11116186
Floyd10908214
Wayne10729245
Grant9773216
Morgan9299173
Boone8750115
Dubois8159129
Dearborn809692
Henry8052148
Noble7837104
Marshall7709133
Cass7409119
Lawrence7336167
Shelby7041114
Jackson686387
Gibson6430111
Harrison637091
Huntington625997
Knox6187105
DeKalb616996
Montgomery6140108
Miami581192
Putnam570076
Clinton560769
Whitley552554
Steuben541070
Wabash5185100
Jasper512973
Jefferson500795
Ripley488884
Adams466473
Daviess4538112
Scott431268
Greene417396
Clay413860
Wells413286
White410660
Decatur4076100
Fayette399686
Jennings380359
Posey371542
Washington348948
LaGrange347377
Randolph336697
Spencer334641
Fountain329258
Sullivan324952
Starke307868
Owen306867
Fulton301464
Orange287562
Jay275644
Perry262652
Franklin259842
Carroll256332
Rush254432
Vermillion251654
Parke228525
Pike226243
Tipton223857
Blackford185139
Pulaski178453
Crawford156622
Newton153848
Benton149416
Brown141847
Martin136719
Switzerland132911
Warren119016
Union105115
Ohio83712
Unassigned0523