Key inflation report: Prices aren't coming back to earth anytime soon

US inflation remains much higher than anyone would like -- consumers, the White House, the Federal Reserve... In September, prices stayed high, returning to a 13-year peak after dipping a bit in August.

Consumer price inflation -- one of the key inflation indicators -- rose 0.4% in September, faster than in August but slower than in previous months, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Inflation stood at 5.4% in the 12-month period ended in September. Stripping out food and energy costs, which tend to be more volatile, prices rose 4% over the same period, the same rate as in August.

America's annual inflation rate is the highest since the summer, which had matched the highest annual inflation rate since 2008.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.