Clear

Investors want clarity. They might not like what they see

Investors want clarity. They might not like what they see

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

US stocks have stumbled lower in recent weeks as investors try to assess the threat posed by snarled supply chains, a global energy crisis and rising inflation that could prompt central banks to pull back stimulus.

"The market is tip toeing forward lost as it is in the fog and trying to find its way," Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, said in a research note.

Investors may be about to get some direction, however. Earnings season kicks off in earnest on Wednesday, with quarterly reports from JPMorgan Chase and Delta Air Lines providing insight into recent consumer behavior.

The US consumer price index for September will also be released before the opening bell. Economists predict that inflation remained at high levels during the month due to stretched supply chains and rising energy costs.

Later on Wednesday, investors will get a look at minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting in September. The report will be scoured for clues on when the central bank will roll back its stimulus measures.

Stepping back: The fresh data, combined with more earnings reports later this week, should give investors a much clearer picture of the economy.

"The period of volatility is continuing in the stock market, but time should gently soothe the frayed nerves," said Galy.

Getting more data is one thing. But there's no guarantee that investors will like what they find.

Supply chain snafus: Moody's Analytics warned on Monday that supply chain disruptions "will get worse before they get better."

"As the global economic recovery continues to gather steam, what is increasingly apparent is how it will be stymied by supply-chain disruptions that are now showing up at every corner," Moody's wrote.

See here: Apple is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units, according to Bloomberg. Why? Because suppliers are struggling to secure enough components.

Investors will be paying close attention to earnings reports and executive comments in the coming weeks, looking for more evidence of supply chain disruption eating into corporate profits.

The White House is trying to get a handle on the problem. The Biden administration will work with companies and ports on a "90-day sprint" to alleviate bottlenecks, according to a senior administration official.

The Port of Los Angeles will move to 24/7 service, bringing it into line with operations at the Port of Long Beach, which is already working on a 24/7 schedule, the official said. Those ports handle 40% of US container traffic.

The other big focus will be inflation. Investors will want to know whether supply chain issues, rising energy prices, and higher wages are pushing up costs for companies, and to what degree businesses are passing those costs onto consumers.

The big risk: Central banks are betting that inflation will ease over the coming months, and they could be forced to pull back stimulus earlier than expected if prices remain elevated.

"There is ... a risk that transitory pressures could become persistent and central banks may have to take preemptive action," the International Monetary Fund warned in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"What [central banks] have to watch out for is the second-round effects [with] these increases in energy prices feeding into wages and then feeding into core prices. That's where you have to be very, very vigilant," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told the Financial Times.

Wanted: climate investors

The world needs a much more ambitious plan to save the climate and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and investors have a major role to play.

The International Energy Agency said in its global energy outlook published Wednesday that investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure is falling short, reports my CNN Business colleague Julia Horowitz.

"We are not investing enough to meet future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

The task at hand: Birol said that in order to reach net-zero emissions, clean energy investment needs to more than triple over the next decade.

About 70% of that spending should happen in developing economies "where financing is scarce and capital remains up to seven times more expensive than in advanced economies."

Up next: The IEA is pushing for more aggressive climate action as world leaders prepare for the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

"The way ahead is difficult and narrow, especially if investment continues to fall short of what is required," the IEA said in its report.

The investment surge required will largely be "carried out by private developers, consumers and financiers responding to market signals and policies set by governments," the agency said.

There needs to be "an unmistakeable signal from Glasgow," the IEA added.

Netflix scores a massive hit

"Squid Game" — a fictional drama from South Korea — is Netflix's "biggest-ever series at launch," the streaming company tells CNN Business.

The dystopian series, in which contestants who are deeply in need of money play deadly children's games to win cash prizes, has been viewed by 111 million accounts since debuting on Netflix September 17.

Numbers context: Netflix announced earlier this year that 82 million households watched "Bridgerton" in its first 28 days. "Squid Game" surpassed that number in a shorter amount of time.

The series is No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 lists in 94 countries around the world.

The numbers speak to the sheer size of "Squid Games'" popularity and the speed at which it took off. But ratings data from all streaming services comes with some important caveats.

For starters, these numbers are from Netflix itself and have not been vetted by any outside sources. Also, that 111 million figure doesn't mean everyone watched the series from start to finish. It is based on Netflix's metric of accounts watching at least two minutes of the series.

Still, the series is a massive hit, and further proof that shows from outside the United States can score big with global audiences.

Up next

JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock and Delta Air Lines report earnings before the opening bell.

Also today:

  • US CPI for September publishes at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • US crude oil inventories data at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Minutes from the Fed's September meeting will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: More bank earnings including Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Fog early, afternoon showers. High: 74.

Image

Vigo County Council approves budget

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Dante Hendrix set to return

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1657970

Reported Deaths: 27721
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62897911127
DuPage1069321374
Will902161117
Lake792421073
Kane67675866
Winnebago40513557
Madison39698586
St. Clair36049590
McHenry34240320
Champaign26734193
Peoria26639367
Sangamon25501283
McLean22755215
Tazewell20443328
Rock Island18571355
Kankakee17707244
Kendall16015111
Macon15115249
LaSalle14894283
Vermilion14048195
Adams13028152
DeKalb12017133
Williamson11949173
Whiteside8195180
Jackson803593
Boone782883
Coles7785120
Ogle747287
Grundy727984
Franklin7249111
Knox7130169
Clinton7036102
Marion6852141
Macoupin6845104
Henry653876
Effingham651097
Jefferson6427139
Livingston591297
Stephenson573192
Woodford569892
Randolph549599
Monroe5220100
Christian517582
Fulton516573
Morgan500198
Logan490474
Montgomery483479
Lee473260
Bureau438489
Saline431169
Perry428274
Fayette426161
Iroquois415976
McDonough369559
Shelby337545
Jersey333253
Crawford327030
Lawrence324532
Douglas320837
Union303247
Wayne295861
Richland277357
White276033
Hancock271235
Clark263539
Cass263329
Pike261856
Clay254951
Bond252724
Edgar252349
Warren241465
Ford241358
Carroll234038
Moultrie226133
Johnson223131
Wabash215518
Jo Daviess213628
Massac212446
Washington211128
Mason210252
De Witt203630
Greene203640
Mercer200335
Piatt199114
Cumberland187826
Menard170113
Jasper159521
Marshall140321
Hamilton132622
Brown10579
Schuyler104410
Pulaski103111
Edwards101817
Stark80128
Gallatin7847
Scott7076
Alexander70311
Henderson69214
Calhoun6772
Hardin58516
Putnam5554
Pope5375
Unassigned2662433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 988765

Reported Deaths: 16109
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1336432085
Lake654641141
Allen56590789
Hamilton45693455
St. Joseph43691603
Elkhart35279500
Vanderburgh31657471
Tippecanoe27551254
Johnson24657437
Hendricks23488351
Porter22590359
Madison18348401
Clark18257246
Vigo17126296
Monroe15035196
LaPorte14899248
Delaware14855252
Howard14460285
Kosciusko12000146
Hancock11533175
Bartholomew11339178
Warrick11116186
Floyd10908214
Wayne10729245
Grant9773216
Morgan9299173
Boone8750115
Dubois8159129
Dearborn809692
Henry8052148
Noble7837104
Marshall7709133
Cass7409119
Lawrence7336167
Shelby7041114
Jackson686387
Gibson6430111
Harrison637091
Huntington625997
Knox6187105
DeKalb616996
Montgomery6140108
Miami581192
Putnam570076
Clinton560769
Whitley552554
Steuben541070
Wabash5185100
Jasper512973
Jefferson500795
Ripley488884
Adams466473
Daviess4538112
Scott431268
Greene417396
Clay413860
Wells413286
White410660
Decatur4076100
Fayette399686
Jennings380359
Posey371542
Washington348948
LaGrange347377
Randolph336697
Spencer334641
Fountain329258
Sullivan324952
Starke307868
Owen306867
Fulton301464
Orange287562
Jay275644
Perry262652
Franklin259842
Carroll256332
Rush254432
Vermillion251654
Parke228525
Pike226243
Tipton223857
Blackford185139
Pulaski178453
Crawford156622
Newton153848
Benton149416
Brown141847
Martin136719
Switzerland132911
Warren119016
Union105115
Ohio83712
Unassigned0523