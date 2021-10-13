Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 13: Covid-19, debt ceiling, economy, North Korea, Petito

5 things to know for October 13: Covid-19, debt ceiling, economy, North Korea, Petito

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Synthetic chemicals found in items such as makeup, perfume and food storage containers have been linked to up to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people ages 55 to 64 in the US, a new study found.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are declining in the US. But the number of new infections in children remains "exceptionally high" -- with 148,222 cases reported in the week ending October 7, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It said children represented nearly a quarter of weekly reported cases. Nationally, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been dropping. In the past week, an average 87,676 people reported infections and 1,559 people died of the virus a day, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. The infection rate is still well above what's needed to get control of the pandemic, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying it should be below 10,000 a day. And with winter sending more people indoors, experts worry cases could go back up again. Kids who are ineligible for vaccination face higher risks. Meanwhile, the US plans to ease restrictions on travel for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico starting next month, senior administration officials said. The decision will relax bans that have been in place for over 18 months.

2. Debt ceiling

The House of Representatives approved an extension of the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate passed the stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster. Now that the Democratic-controlled House has passed the short-term extension, it is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned lawmakers that the federal government would likely run out of cash by October 18 unless Congress raised the debt ceiling, setting up a ticking clock and high stakes. Congress may not even have had that long to act since the deadline is more of a best-guess estimate than a set-in-stone deadline. That dynamic intensified pressure on Democrats and Republicans to reach a deal to address the debt limit.

3. Economy

Computer chip shortages. Epic port congestion. And a serious lack of truck drivers. The world's delicate supply chains are under extreme stress, and it's jacking up prices for consumers and slowing the global economic recovery. Experts warn the supply chain disruptions will get worse before they get better. "As the global economic recovery continues to gather steam, what is increasingly apparent is how it will be stymied by supply-chain disruptions that are now showing up at every corner," Moody's wrote in a report this week. "Border controls and mobility restrictions, unavailability of a global vaccine pass, and pent-up demand from being stuck at home have combined for a perfect storm where global production will be hampered because deliveries are not made in time, costs and prices will rise and GDP growth worldwide will not be as robust as a result." The report warned the "weakest link" may be the shortage of truck drivers, an issue that has led to congestion at ports and caused gas stations in the United Kingdom to run dry.

4. North Korea

Standing against a backdrop of missiles, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said weapons are needed to defend the country against a "hostile" United States, state media reported. "The US has been frequently sending signals that they are not hostile towards our country, but there is no single evidence that they are not hostile," Kim said, accusing the US of causing instability in the Korean Peninsula. Photos of the exhibition, released by state media KCNA, appeared to show what analysts believe is the Hwasong-16 -- one of the world's largest ballistic missiles. Also pictured is a hypersonic glide vehicle, which allows missiles to theoretically fly as fast as 20 times the speed of sound and can be very maneuverable in flight -- making them almost impossible to shoot down, experts said. Kim described the missiles as "our precious (weapons)" and said every country should maintain strong military power, even in peaceful times.

5. Gabby Petito

There's now a clearer picture of what happened to Gabby Petito after a coroner ruled that she died by strangulation. But many questions remain. The coroner in Wyoming had previously ruled her death a homicide but declined to provide details about the autopsy or a potential suspect, saying he was limited in what information he could legally release. Who killed Petito, when she was killed and what happened leading up to her death remain a mystery. There were more than 90,000 active missing person cases in the US at the end of last year, but few have received as much national attention as Petito's. She was reported missing on September 11 and her remains found over a week later in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Authorities are still searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida without her after their trip across the western US.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Archaeologists uncovered the world's largest wine factory from the Byzantine period in Israel

We only have one question: Did it have any wine? 

About 55% of Americans are now opting for cremation over burial

Death is big business, and people are thinking, um, outside the box.

'Squid Game' is now Netflix's biggest-ever series at launch

The global phenomenon has been viewed by over 111 million accounts.

Demi Lovato is standing up for extraterrestrials

It's derogatory to refer to them as "aliens," the singer says.

A pair of carved garden ornaments turned out to be ancient Egyptian relics worth $265K

Time to give another look to those stone statues languishing in the yard.

TODAY'S NUMBER

4.3 million

The record number of people who quit their jobs in August

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I wanted to see the reaction of other people before I got it. If they were OK, then I'd do it."

Juan Manuel Salinas, who just got his second coronavirus vaccine shot

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A fiery snack

It consists of a betel leaf filled with anything -- from nuts, cardamom, fruit and chocolate. And you can eat fire with it. (Click here to watch.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council approves budget

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Dante Hendrix set to return

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

Image

Class is back at old Parke County School House

Image

Upcoming roadwork set to impact section of 1st Street in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1657970

Reported Deaths: 27721
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62897911127
DuPage1069321374
Will902161117
Lake792421073
Kane67675866
Winnebago40513557
Madison39698586
St. Clair36049590
McHenry34240320
Champaign26734193
Peoria26639367
Sangamon25501283
McLean22755215
Tazewell20443328
Rock Island18571355
Kankakee17707244
Kendall16015111
Macon15115249
LaSalle14894283
Vermilion14048195
Adams13028152
DeKalb12017133
Williamson11949173
Whiteside8195180
Jackson803593
Boone782883
Coles7785120
Ogle747287
Grundy727984
Franklin7249111
Knox7130169
Clinton7036102
Marion6852141
Macoupin6845104
Henry653876
Effingham651097
Jefferson6427139
Livingston591297
Stephenson573192
Woodford569892
Randolph549599
Monroe5220100
Christian517582
Fulton516573
Morgan500198
Logan490474
Montgomery483479
Lee473260
Bureau438489
Saline431169
Perry428274
Fayette426161
Iroquois415976
McDonough369559
Shelby337545
Jersey333253
Crawford327030
Lawrence324532
Douglas320837
Union303247
Wayne295861
Richland277357
White276033
Hancock271235
Clark263539
Cass263329
Pike261856
Clay254951
Bond252724
Edgar252349
Warren241465
Ford241358
Carroll234038
Moultrie226133
Johnson223131
Wabash215518
Jo Daviess213628
Massac212446
Washington211128
Mason210252
De Witt203630
Greene203640
Mercer200335
Piatt199114
Cumberland187826
Menard170113
Jasper159521
Marshall140321
Hamilton132622
Brown10579
Schuyler104410
Pulaski103111
Edwards101817
Stark80128
Gallatin7847
Scott7076
Alexander70311
Henderson69214
Calhoun6772
Hardin58516
Putnam5554
Pope5375
Unassigned2662433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 988765

Reported Deaths: 16109
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1336432085
Lake654641141
Allen56590789
Hamilton45693455
St. Joseph43691603
Elkhart35279500
Vanderburgh31657471
Tippecanoe27551254
Johnson24657437
Hendricks23488351
Porter22590359
Madison18348401
Clark18257246
Vigo17126296
Monroe15035196
LaPorte14899248
Delaware14855252
Howard14460285
Kosciusko12000146
Hancock11533175
Bartholomew11339178
Warrick11116186
Floyd10908214
Wayne10729245
Grant9773216
Morgan9299173
Boone8750115
Dubois8159129
Dearborn809692
Henry8052148
Noble7837104
Marshall7709133
Cass7409119
Lawrence7336167
Shelby7041114
Jackson686387
Gibson6430111
Harrison637091
Huntington625997
Knox6187105
DeKalb616996
Montgomery6140108
Miami581192
Putnam570076
Clinton560769
Whitley552554
Steuben541070
Wabash5185100
Jasper512973
Jefferson500795
Ripley488884
Adams466473
Daviess4538112
Scott431268
Greene417396
Clay413860
Wells413286
White410660
Decatur4076100
Fayette399686
Jennings380359
Posey371542
Washington348948
LaGrange347377
Randolph336697
Spencer334641
Fountain329258
Sullivan324952
Starke307868
Owen306867
Fulton301464
Orange287562
Jay275644
Perry262652
Franklin259842
Carroll256332
Rush254432
Vermillion251654
Parke228525
Pike226243
Tipton223857
Blackford185139
Pulaski178453
Crawford156622
Newton153848
Benton149416
Brown141847
Martin136719
Switzerland132911
Warren119016
Union105115
Ohio83712
Unassigned0523