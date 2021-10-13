Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Italy's high-speed trains helped kill Alitalia

How Italy's high-speed trains helped kill Alitalia

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

Over a decade ago, when Francesco Galietti had to take the train from his native Rome to Milan for work, he used to fly the nearly 400-mile route. Today, he takes the train.

Galietti -- CEO of Rome-based political risk consultancy Policy Sonar -- is not alone. Figures released in 2019 by Italy state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato show that the number of passengers taking the train on the country's main business route, between Rome and Milan, has almost quadrupled in a decade, from 1 million in 2008 to 3.6 million by 2018.

Over two thirds of people traveling between the two cities now takes the train. It's a remarkable endorsement of Italy's high-speed rail network, which debuted in 2008.

Traveling those near-400 miles between Milan and Rome takes as little as 2 hours and 59 minutes. And, of course, the train stations are in the city center, and there's no need to turn up long before your train -- the doors close two minutes before departure.

Contrast that to a minimum half-hour drive to Rome's Fiumicino, checking in 90 minutes before departure, an hour in the air and then landing outside Milan -- Linate airport, the closest, is about 20 minutes' drive into town -- and it's obvious why people are opting for the train.

Which leads you to wonder, as Italy's national airline prepares to shut down on October 15 -- did the high-speed railways kill Alitalia?

Galietti thinks so.

"Alitalia was a bird with its wings very much clipped from the start -- for an international carrier, it was very much focused on the domestic market," he says.

Of course, in one way that makes sense -- Italians mostly vacation in Italy, and visitors want to tick off sights the length and breadth of the country. Flying into Milan, and then onwards to Naples or Rome, is a natural step for people coming from countries such as the US, where air travel is common.

But, says Galietti, that domestic focus meant that Alitalia was susceptible to competition when the low-cost flight revolution started -- and then from the high-speed trains.

"It was a nasty cocktail," he says. "On that [domestic] market they had massive competition from low-cost airlines and trains. Myself, if I have to go to Milan, Turin or Venice, I take the train, like many others. The Frecciarossa (one of the high-speed trains) goes from city center to city center, you don't land 20 miles outside the suburbs -- it's a terrible competition [for Alitalia]."

Tourists feel the same way. Cristina Taylor, a frequent visitor to Italy from the UK, says she finds taking the train "easier."

"You leave and arrive from city centers, there's no airport check-in or transits between airports to the cities. Also they've gotten better over the years in terms of accommodating international passengers in the sense that there are proper places to put your suitcases.

"I do think it's good value -- you save time and money."

The new dolce vita

Today's high-speed system is a far cry from the railway network of Italy's past, in which trains were slow, outdated and usually late.

There are even two high-speed companies to choose from. Trenitalia, the state operator, has its Frecce ("Arrows") trains, the Frecciarossa, Frecciabianca and Frecciargento (Red, White and Silver Arrows), each covering a section of Italy, roughly in a T shape along the northern part of the country, and then straight down the Italian peninsula. The fastest Frecciarossa trains can run at 360kmph (224mph).

Meanwhile, Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori, a private company, launched its Italo trains in 2012, covering 54 cities a day. Italy is the only country in the world to have two high-speed train operators. It's also home to the world's first high-speed freight service, running between Bologna and Maddaloni, in Campania, in just three and a half hours.

Prices are relatively modest, since rail travel is subsidized -- Galietti calls the fares "not much" compared to France, Germany and Switzerland. And onboard, the experience is not unlike that of an airline. Every passenger must have a reserved seat to board -- nobody is allowed to just hop on and hope to find a spot. Passengers can pick their seat when buying a ticket, and can accrue points that win them status. Both Trenitalia and Italo have lounges at their main stations for top-tier travelers.

Leading by example

Carlo Barbante is one of them. The director of the Institute of Polar Sciences at Venice's Ca' Foscari university, he travels regularly to Rome, and takes the Frecciarossa train.

"It's more convenient for everything," he says. "I like the carbon footprint first and foremost, but I like that I can check in a few minutes before departure, can walk around easily, and feel very safe and comfortable."

As a climate scientist, Barbante has always taken the train -- "If we're trying to convince people to reduce their carbon footprint in any way, we have to give the example -- be in the first row showing that we're using public transport," he says. "I feel it as a duty -- the train is one of the most reliable ways to reduce your carbon footprint."

Before the high-speed revolution, however, Italian trains were too slow to make Venice to Rome (about 330 miles) a viable day trip. Instead, he used to take the night trains.

Until a couple of years ago, he says, there was a super-fast train that just stopped at Venice, Padova and Rome, which took just over three hours. Today, with extra stops at Ferrara, Bologna and Florence, it's just under four. But that's still faster door to door than it would be to fly.

Barbante has just come back from a trip to Geneva from Venice, all by train. "It was very comfortable -- there was no reason to take a flight. You have all the time to work and relax," he says.

"I think the high-speed trains are taking a good part of the domestic flight market. They're faster and more comfortable."

The stats bear him out.

Trenitalia commissioned a report in 2019 to look at how things had changed in the first decade of high-speed trains. It showed that the number of trains on the lines had doubled, and that passenger numbers on its high-speed trains had rocketed from 6.5 million in 2008 to 40 million in 2018 -- and that's not including those who use Italo.

The number of high-speed trains in the fleet had doubled to 144, and in 2018, 69% of all passengers going between Rome and Milan took the train -- up 7.4% in just three years. Meanwhile air travel dipped almost 7% in the three years to 2018, with just 19.5% of the market.

Italy's rail revolution

There were clear knock-on effects, too. While real estate prices in Milan dipped 20.5% from 2008 to 2018, prices for offices around the high-speed stations of Rogoredo and Porta Garibaldi were up around 10%.

The number of tourists using the trains had rocketed from 1.8 million in 2008 to 7.3 million in 2018. Rome to Florence and Venice are the most popular tourist routes -- the latter would, in the old days, have been a prime flight route.

In fact, the link between Italy's trains and planes was made pretty clear in 2019, when a merger was mooted between the fast-sinking Alitalia and Trenitalia.

Former Ferrovie dello Stato Mauro Moretti had a real vision for a possible merger, says Galietti. It was: "Why would you cannibalize each other if we can integrate transport? He had a grand vision of some stretches on planes, some with trains and the final miles with buses. We owe the Frecciarossa revolution to him, and it sounded like a very enlightened proposal."

However, without Moretti, Galietti calls the idea "fishy" and suggests that the fact that train travel is subsidized in Italy could have been a way for Alitalia to rescue itself, had it merged with Ferrovie dello Stato. It would, by that point, he says, have been "no longer visionary but opprtunistic."

Ultimately, Alitalia wasn't opportunistic enough. "They had surprisingly few flights abroad and were not the masters of their own turf -- others were," says Galietti, who also says their cost structure allowed them to "bleed out."

And as Alitalia flights take off for the last time on October 14, two of the new masters of its former turf -- the Frecce and Italo trains -- are going from strength to strength.

Top image credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/AP

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council approves budget

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Dante Hendrix set to return

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

Image

Class is back at old Parke County School House

Image

Upcoming roadwork set to impact section of 1st Street in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1657970

Reported Deaths: 27721
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62897911127
DuPage1069321374
Will902161117
Lake792421073
Kane67675866
Winnebago40513557
Madison39698586
St. Clair36049590
McHenry34240320
Champaign26734193
Peoria26639367
Sangamon25501283
McLean22755215
Tazewell20443328
Rock Island18571355
Kankakee17707244
Kendall16015111
Macon15115249
LaSalle14894283
Vermilion14048195
Adams13028152
DeKalb12017133
Williamson11949173
Whiteside8195180
Jackson803593
Boone782883
Coles7785120
Ogle747287
Grundy727984
Franklin7249111
Knox7130169
Clinton7036102
Marion6852141
Macoupin6845104
Henry653876
Effingham651097
Jefferson6427139
Livingston591297
Stephenson573192
Woodford569892
Randolph549599
Monroe5220100
Christian517582
Fulton516573
Morgan500198
Logan490474
Montgomery483479
Lee473260
Bureau438489
Saline431169
Perry428274
Fayette426161
Iroquois415976
McDonough369559
Shelby337545
Jersey333253
Crawford327030
Lawrence324532
Douglas320837
Union303247
Wayne295861
Richland277357
White276033
Hancock271235
Clark263539
Cass263329
Pike261856
Clay254951
Bond252724
Edgar252349
Warren241465
Ford241358
Carroll234038
Moultrie226133
Johnson223131
Wabash215518
Jo Daviess213628
Massac212446
Washington211128
Mason210252
De Witt203630
Greene203640
Mercer200335
Piatt199114
Cumberland187826
Menard170113
Jasper159521
Marshall140321
Hamilton132622
Brown10579
Schuyler104410
Pulaski103111
Edwards101817
Stark80128
Gallatin7847
Scott7076
Alexander70311
Henderson69214
Calhoun6772
Hardin58516
Putnam5554
Pope5375
Unassigned2662433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 988765

Reported Deaths: 16109
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1336432085
Lake654641141
Allen56590789
Hamilton45693455
St. Joseph43691603
Elkhart35279500
Vanderburgh31657471
Tippecanoe27551254
Johnson24657437
Hendricks23488351
Porter22590359
Madison18348401
Clark18257246
Vigo17126296
Monroe15035196
LaPorte14899248
Delaware14855252
Howard14460285
Kosciusko12000146
Hancock11533175
Bartholomew11339178
Warrick11116186
Floyd10908214
Wayne10729245
Grant9773216
Morgan9299173
Boone8750115
Dubois8159129
Dearborn809692
Henry8052148
Noble7837104
Marshall7709133
Cass7409119
Lawrence7336167
Shelby7041114
Jackson686387
Gibson6430111
Harrison637091
Huntington625997
Knox6187105
DeKalb616996
Montgomery6140108
Miami581192
Putnam570076
Clinton560769
Whitley552554
Steuben541070
Wabash5185100
Jasper512973
Jefferson500795
Ripley488884
Adams466473
Daviess4538112
Scott431268
Greene417396
Clay413860
Wells413286
White410660
Decatur4076100
Fayette399686
Jennings380359
Posey371542
Washington348948
LaGrange347377
Randolph336697
Spencer334641
Fountain329258
Sullivan324952
Starke307868
Owen306867
Fulton301464
Orange287562
Jay275644
Perry262652
Franklin259842
Carroll256332
Rush254432
Vermillion251654
Parke228525
Pike226243
Tipton223857
Blackford185139
Pulaski178453
Crawford156622
Newton153848
Benton149416
Brown141847
Martin136719
Switzerland132911
Warren119016
Union105115
Ohio83712
Unassigned0523