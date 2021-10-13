Clear

Covid-19 cases may be going down in much of the country, but for children they are still exceptionally high

Covid-19 cases may be going down in much of the country, but for children they are still exceptionally high

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Covid-19 cases are declining in the US, but the optimistic outlook needs to be tempered by the still-high rate of infections, especially in children.

The number of new cases in children remains "exceptionally high," with 148,222 cases reported in the week ending October 7, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics published Monday.

Children represented nearly a quarter of weekly reported Covid-19 cases, the AAP said.

Nationally, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been decreasing, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over the last week, an average of 87,676 people reported infections and 1,559 people died of Covid-19 a day, according to JHU data.

The infection rate still remains well above what's needed -- which Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday should be below 10,000.

And with winter threatening to send people indoors and increase spread, experts worry cases could go back up again. The risk is higher for children, many of whom are still not yet eligible for vaccination.

Currently, vaccines are only available for children as young as 12, although Pfizer and BioNTech have requested an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for younger children.

In the meantime, some schools have leaned on preventative measures to protect students, like masking, distancing and testing. In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to deploy 200 members of the National Guard to assist in school testing for Covid-19.

But vaccination remains the best tool to fight the pandemic, experts say.

And some regions are doing better than others.

Thirty five states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents while five more -- Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts -- have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the numbers aren't as promising. As of Tuesday night, only 56.5% of the US population was fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

"We need the overwhelming proportion of those unvaccinated people to be vaccinated and then we can be quite confident that if we can do that, you will not see a resurgence," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Hospital system 'deeply disappointed' by Texas vaccine mandate ban

While many experts and officials are encouraging institutions to enact vaccine mandates to protect employees, students and customers, some are fighting their efforts.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting any entities from requiring individuals to get vaccinated.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Abbott.

"This flies in the face of public health guidance and is really not the right thing to be doing in the middle of a pandemic," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN's John King on Tuesday.

Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist said the hospital system is reviewing Abbott's executive order and its possible implications while still expecting employees and physicians to be vaccinated.

"As the first hospital system in the country to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and physicians, we are deeply disappointed in the governor's order that tries to prohibit such mandates," Boom said in a statement, noting that the system's employees and physicians are 100% compliant.

"We have fulfilled our sacred obligation to keep our patients safe, putting them first. Not only are our patients safe as a result, but we are able to remain healthy at work and be there for our community when it needs us the most."

Mandate bans have been especially relevant to health care systems, where some professionals have resigned over such measures and others have advocated for them to protect their colleagues and their vulnerable patients.

According to a new poll from Axios-Ipsos, a majority of Americans, 65%, support requiring vaccines for everyone working in a health care setting.

It also found that more Americans, 30%, expect it to take more than a year to get back to normal pre-Covid life, up from 9% who thought this in early June.

Fewer people are also saying they've returned to their normal life -- 22% now compared with 28% in June -- or saying it will happen in the next six months -- 13% compared with 36% in June -- according to the poll.

In one sign of normalcy, senior administration officials told CNN that the US plans to ease restrictions on travel for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico starting in early November, relaxing bans that have been in place for more than 18 months.

Moderna proposes a smaller vaccine dose

Since the US has approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for some vulnerable Americans -- and officials are weighing approval for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters -- Moderna on Tuesday urged the FDA to authorize a 50-microgram dose, according to documents released ahead of a key meeting.

The company said this dose increases protection against the coronavirus while helping to keep the worldwide vaccine supply higher.

That dose is half the size of the 100-microgram doses used in the primary series of the two-dose vaccine.

Moderna is requesting authorization for the smaller dose at least six months after the second dose for certain groups: people age 65 and older; people ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of severe Covid-19; and people ages 18 to 64 whose exposure to the coronavirus in their settings or jobs put them at risk for Covid-19 complications or severe illness.

On Thursday, the FDA's independent vaccine advisers are expected to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna vaccine. On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. Both vaccines are already authorized for use in people age 18 and older. VRBPAC members will also hear a presentation on Friday on "mix and match" booster doses.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council approves budget

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Dante Hendrix set to return

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

Image

Class is back at old Parke County School House

Image

Upcoming roadwork set to impact section of 1st Street in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 987164

Reported Deaths: 16062
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1334592074
Lake653841139
Allen56425788
Hamilton45636454
St. Joseph43643602
Elkhart35218500
Vanderburgh31623470
Tippecanoe27528254
Johnson24625436
Hendricks23453351
Porter22523357
Madison18309401
Clark18245244
Vigo17095296
Monroe15015196
LaPorte14877248
Delaware14828248
Howard14455284
Kosciusko11991146
Hancock11513175
Bartholomew11308177
Warrick11104186
Floyd10905214
Wayne10705244
Grant9737216
Morgan9277173
Boone8742115
Dubois8133128
Dearborn809292
Henry8039148
Noble7813104
Marshall7696133
Cass7399119
Lawrence7325167
Shelby7004113
Jackson685587
Gibson6430111
Harrison636191
Huntington625297
Knox6185105
DeKalb614496
Montgomery6127108
Miami579991
Putnam569375
Clinton559969
Whitley551754
Steuben540170
Wabash5166100
Jasper511872
Jefferson500295
Ripley487782
Adams466072
Daviess4533111
Scott430768
Greene415896
Clay413460
Wells412086
White410160
Decatur4066100
Fayette399386
Jennings379459
Posey371442
Washington348548
LaGrange346677
Randolph336396
Spencer334341
Fountain328258
Sullivan323852
Starke306867
Owen306467
Fulton300364
Orange287261
Jay274342
Perry262652
Franklin259442
Carroll255932
Rush253732
Vermillion251654
Parke228425
Pike225843
Tipton223557
Blackford184839
Pulaski178153
Crawford156321
Newton153548
Benton149416
Brown141347
Martin136519
Switzerland132711
Warren118716
Union104915
Ohio83612
Unassigned0520