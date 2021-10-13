Clear

Pressure on January 6 panel ratchets up amid new explosion of Trump election lies

Pressure on January 6 panel ratchets up amid new explosion of Trump election lies

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

The House's US Capitol insurrection probe is fast turning into a race against time, up against Republican efforts to delay an accounting on ex-President Donald Trump's coup attempt after losing the 2020 election even as he preemptively begins undermining the next one.

It's hardly a shock that members of Trump's orbit are seeking to evade accountability and the rule of law. But it represents a problem for the committee nonetheless, as potential witnesses seek to drag out the process as long as possible. They do so in the knowledge that Republicans who have high hopes in the midterm elections would almost certainly shut down probes into January 6 if they reclaim the House.

The select committee's members are showing fresh urgency, warning that Trump acolytes who diss subpoenas face criminal referrals, a move that would put the Biden administration's Justice Department in the hot seat.

"We're not messing around," Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a Democratic member of the committee, told CNN's Ryan Nobles on Tuesday, emphasizing that the Department of Justice would be put in a position to make a critical choice on criminal referrals against Trump's associates because "unlike the last administration, no one is above the law. And so we intend to move quickly."

Another Democratic member of the committee, Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, said, "You will see the committee moving quickly" on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Tuesday.

And the committee's Republican vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, told CNN the panel "is completely in solidarity" on moving fast to pursue criminal contempt charges for those who evade subpoena deadlines.

"Every single person on the committee recognizes how important it is for us to make sure that we enforce our subpoenas and that we do so expeditiously," Cheney said.

The sense that time is finite reflects the fact that the committee -- the final manifestation of a formal accounting process that pro-Trump Republicans tried to strangle -- is the last chance to provide an official historic record and to find the truth about January 6 before Americans next vote in a national election next year.

Leaders of the Democrat-heavy panel previously pledged to complete the probe by early next spring, before the midterm campaign consumes Washington.

First, the committee faces several important deadlines this week, including for a list of Trump associates already served with subpoenas, as it seeks to find out what the ex-President was saying and doing on January 6 and in the days leading up to his attempt to steal President Joe Biden's election victory.

Former Trump political guru Steve Bannon is due to provide a deposition and documents by Thursday but has said he will not cooperate, arguing that he is bound by "executive privileges belonging to President Trump." The claim is potentially dubious since Bannon was not a White House official in January and does not appear to fall under traditional interpretations of executive privilege -- a concept meant to secure the confidentiality of official advice to a president.

Another Trump associate, Kash Patel, a former Pentagon official, has a deposition scheduled for Thursday. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to be deposed on Friday. Both men are said by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Cheney to be "engaging" with the committee.

Meadows, however, sought to politicize the investigation further on Monday, telling Laura Ingraham on Fox News that looking into the worst attack on American democracy in generations represented an effort by Democrats to "talk about anything other than the economy."

A fourth Trump official, former deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino, also has a Friday deadline for a deposition.

Another group, made up of lesser-known Trump associates and activists -- including some involved in organizing the rally in Washington that Trump turned into a festival of incitement -- faced a Wednesday deadline. Many appear unlikely to comply.

Biden Justice Department on the spot

Democrats have a couple of advantages now, compared with their halting efforts to compel testimony from Trump officials during the last administration.

For one, House Democrats have spent years investigating Trump and his administration, impeaching him twice. They're familiar with the distraction of his political attacks, legal stalling tactics and the smoke-and-mirrors posturing that come from his inner cicle.

They also now have a Department of Justice that is no longer under the 45th President's thumb.

It took two years and a prolonged legal battle, for example, to compel former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to the House Judiciary Committee about incidents recorded in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian election interference. His appearance, this June, belatedly confirmed that Trump had asked him to fire Mueller, but it came long after the information had lost political salience.

Now that Democrats control the administration, the select committee has a reasonable expectation of action if it decides to hold witnesses who refuse subpoenas in criminal contempt of Congress and refer them to the Justice Department after a vote in the full House.

That would test the willingness of the department under Attorney General Merrick Garland -- who has been criticized by some Democrats for not sufficiently pursuing Trump officials -- to take enforcement action.

"If people don't provide the documents they're compelled to, we intend to take up criminal contempt and refer to the Justice Department and we expect that it will be prosecuted," Schiff said Tuesday.

"The former President ... is still out pushing the big lie. The same big lie that led people to attack this building and beat police officers and put our lives at risk. So yes, we feel a sense of urgency."

A comment that epitomizes GOP appeasement of Trump

A criminal referral may concentrate the minds of witnesses. But it does not rule out possible attempts to contest the issue in court.

Trump may also test arguments about executive privilege, meaning a familiar cycle of delays, judgments and appeals could still unfold and eat up the committee's precious time. Bannon and Trump might even welcome the spotlight of a court battle to highlight their claims that yet again the ex-President is being unfairly pursued by an elite establishment deep state, a message that resonates with his supporters.

It remains unclear whether the committee will seek testimony from members of Congress allied with the former President, even including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who spoke to Trump by phone on January 6 as the insurrection unfolded.

But the sense of a ticking clock is being intensified by expanding GOP efforts to bury the outrage of the worst attack in 200 years on the seat of US democracy.

Last week, for instance, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa portrayed Trump as the victim of a Democratic-led Senate committee that revealed new details about what can now objectively be described as a coup attempt by the former President. Then Grassley gleefully accepted Trump's reelection endorsement at a lie-filled rally in the Hawkeye State on Saturday.

Grassley is far from the first Republican to seek to whitewash the Capitol insurrection. The House GOP, for example, is now largely an arm of Trump's autocratic political aspirations.

On "Fox News Sunday" this week, the House Republican minority whip, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, refused to say that Biden had legitimately won an election in which there was no evidence of widespread fraud. McCarthy, blasted by Schiff on CNN on Tuesday as the ringleader of a bunch of "insurrectionists in suits and ties," did everything he could to thwart any kind of congressional investigation.

But Grassley's rally appearance, in which he said he wouldn't be "too smart" if he declined the backing of Trump, since the former President is supported by 91% of Iowa Republicans, was the most tangible example yet of how the GOP -- even in the person of a senator long respected on judicial issues -- is suppressing the truth about January 6 to maximize its chances of power in 2022.

Grassley's comment also epitomized the entire attitude of the GOP, a party that once boasted about triumphing over Soviet totalitarianism, toward Trump. None of his abuses of power -- not even seeking to overthrow an American democracy that has prevailed for nearly 250 years -- qualifies as a sufficient reason to walk away from his reflected political glory.

As Cheney, one of two Republican members of the House select committee, put it in a tweet rebuking Scalise: "Perpetuating the Big Lie is an attack on the core of our constitutional republic."

There is little hope that even an expansive report on the insurrection will change the minds of millions of Republicans who are convinced that the last election was stolen from Trump and of conservative media propaganda networks.

But at least there will be an accurate, institutionalized version of the truth, which will provide voters confronted with the whitewashing tactics of the GOP running into the next election a chance to find out what really happened.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council approves budget

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Dante Hendrix set to return

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

Image

Class is back at old Parke County School House

Image

Upcoming roadwork set to impact section of 1st Street in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 987164

Reported Deaths: 16062
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1334592074
Lake653841139
Allen56425788
Hamilton45636454
St. Joseph43643602
Elkhart35218500
Vanderburgh31623470
Tippecanoe27528254
Johnson24625436
Hendricks23453351
Porter22523357
Madison18309401
Clark18245244
Vigo17095296
Monroe15015196
LaPorte14877248
Delaware14828248
Howard14455284
Kosciusko11991146
Hancock11513175
Bartholomew11308177
Warrick11104186
Floyd10905214
Wayne10705244
Grant9737216
Morgan9277173
Boone8742115
Dubois8133128
Dearborn809292
Henry8039148
Noble7813104
Marshall7696133
Cass7399119
Lawrence7325167
Shelby7004113
Jackson685587
Gibson6430111
Harrison636191
Huntington625297
Knox6185105
DeKalb614496
Montgomery6127108
Miami579991
Putnam569375
Clinton559969
Whitley551754
Steuben540170
Wabash5166100
Jasper511872
Jefferson500295
Ripley487782
Adams466072
Daviess4533111
Scott430768
Greene415896
Clay413460
Wells412086
White410160
Decatur4066100
Fayette399386
Jennings379459
Posey371442
Washington348548
LaGrange346677
Randolph336396
Spencer334341
Fountain328258
Sullivan323852
Starke306867
Owen306467
Fulton300364
Orange287261
Jay274342
Perry262652
Franklin259442
Carroll255932
Rush253732
Vermillion251654
Parke228425
Pike225843
Tipton223557
Blackford184839
Pulaski178153
Crawford156321
Newton153548
Benton149416
Brown141347
Martin136519
Switzerland132711
Warren118716
Union104915
Ohio83612
Unassigned0520