Two postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also dead

Two US Postal Service employees are dead after a shooting Tuesday at a facility in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the federal officials.

The suspect, who was also a postal employee, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lisa-Anne Culp, a spokesperson for the FBI's office in Memphis.

There is no ongoing threat and the East Lamar Carrier Annex is secured, according to the Memphis Police Department and the US Postal Inspection Service,

"We are working jointly with the Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. At this time there is no additional information the Inspection Service can release," the US Postal Inspection Service said.

USPS officials said they will be providing resources to employees at the facility in the coming days.

"Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved," they said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.