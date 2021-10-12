Clear

Kyrie Irving, angry parents and personal choice in the Covid-19 culture war

Kyrie Irving, angry parents and personal choice in the Covid-19 culture war

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Beware the dangerous trap of assuming a red/blue line runs through the country on all issues. It does not.

Personal choice crosses partisan lines and ideological boundaries.

  • It's the conservative governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, trying to sabotage President Joe Biden's effort to require most working Americans to get vaccinated. Abbott has outlawed vaccine requirements in his state and set up a showdown with Texas-based companies like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

  • It's Kyrie Irving, an NBA player very active in the social justice movement, who was benched by the Brooklyn Nets for exercising his personal choice and refusing to get vaccinated.

  • It's LeBron James, who knows the power of his platform to influence people, who said he won't be pushing people to get the shot. "Everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature," he told reporters in September when confirming he had been vaccinated.

  • And in Florida, it's the state government that has fined Leon County for exercising its own vaccine requirement. "We will continue fighting for Floridians' rights," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing the fines.

Personal choice for parents is emerging as a splinter issue. It is complicated by the fact that children don't have the legal power to make their own choices and they may be required by local governments to physically attend schools.

What, then, to make of a small cadre of anti-mask and vaccine protesters confronting parents in Beverly Hills, California, shaming them for protecting their children and following school rules to wear masks? They threw in some anti-vaccination shouts, too. Watch the video.

Conservative media is seizing on the case of a Wyoming high school student arrested for trespassing after violating a school's mask policy.

On the flip side is the situation in Wisconsin, where parents whose children tested positive for Covid-19 are suing two school districts for not requiring masks and essentially endangering children. Read about the lawsuits.

Or, sadly, the case of Nicole Sperry, who buried her 10-year-old daughter, Teresa, a casualty of the pandemic, one day and was shooting down Covid-19 misinformation at a school board meeting in Chesapeake, Virginia, the next.

"My message for you and all that are listening is that Covid is not over, no matter what people who have been standing up here have said," Sperry, who also teaches in the district, said, according to CNN's report. "On September 27, during the last meeting, there were parents or concerned citizens that voiced misinformation to you."

Parental choice is the new euphemism for personal freedom. Covid-19 protection measures at public schools are turning into a key political issue -- one pushed by both the Republican Party as well as frustrated parents who disagree with either public health officials or freedom-guarding politicians.

This is not a uniquely American phenomenon. CNN reported Tuesday on anti-vaccination activists in the United Kingdom targeting students and parents and spreading misinformation about the vaccines.

With authorization for younger kids in the US to get the shot expected around Halloween, look for this debate to become even more heated.

Related: It's safe to go trick-or-treating. Here's how to do it.

Parental choice has emerged as a major element of the Virginia governor's race, where Republican Glenn Youngkin has seized on comments made during a debate by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

"I'm not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision," McAuliffe said at the debate, later adding, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

CNN's Eva McKend and Dan Merica report that Youngkin has pivoted his campaign around the issue:

Using the rights of parents as an umbrella, Youngkin has been able to tuck in a number of other issues conservative activists have weaponized to rile up mostly White parents in suburbs across the country, including mask and vaccine mandates in schools, the role of racial equity education and transgender rights. These fights, especially on masks, have been particularly potent in the Northern Virginia suburbs, where political operatives from Washington have helped foment the anger.

Nationwide, most kids are required to wear masks at school. And parents are OK with it. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from September found 69% of parents whose children attend in-person schools reporting masks were required there. Most parents are on board with masks in the Kaiser poll:

  • 58% said there should be mask requirements for all students and staff.
  • 35% said there should be no requirement at all.

Moms are far more likely than dads -- 70% vs. 42% -- to support mask requirements.

Two-thirds of parents in the poll said their school district was doing "about the right amount" and only 11% said their district was doing too much to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Getting kids vaccinated will take time. In an October CBS News poll, 37% of parents of children ages 5-11 said they would get their kids vaccinated. Twenty-six percent said they might do so, and 35% said they would not. There was a strong correlation between the parents' vaccination status and their plans for their children.

It's expected that a lot of the maybes will, over time, get the shot for their kids. That's what's happened both with adults getting their own vaccines and for kids 12 and older, although vaccination rates for older kids still lag behind those for older Americans.

CBS asked parents about their support for masks in a different way than Kaiser, and saw the following results:

  • 55% of parents of school-age children said they should be required.
  • 39% said they should be optional, and 6% said they should not be allowed.

Opposition vs. anger. You can imagine it's people from among the committed anti-mask 6% who are protesting masked kids as they walk into schools.

It's a more sizable minority who are open to other people wearing masks but opposed to mask requirements.

The CBS News poll also uncovered festering animosity among the vaccinated toward holdouts.

  • 37% reported being upset or angry at the unvaccinated.
  • 56% said the unvaccinated were putting people at risk.
  • Only about a third -- 32% -- said they respected the decision of the unvaccinated.

Mandates, not vaccines, are the sticking point. Even most Republicans in the CBS News poll -- 64% -- said they prefer candidates who encourage vaccines. But only a quarter of Republicans and 54% of independents said they would back a candidate who supports mandates for vaccines.

In Texas, Abbott has tapped into Republicans' bristling at mandates with his new ban on vaccine mandates by any entity in the state.

He has also picked a fight with the federal government, which is moving toward requiring companies that employ more than 100 people to mandate vaccines as a matter of public safety.

Set aside whether this is yet another GOP turn away from the rights of big business. CNN's Chris Isidore writes that it puts employers and employees in the middle of competing directives from state and federal governments.

Whose vaccine order should Texas employers follow? Per Isidore: "Major business groups had welcomed the Biden plans for employer vaccine mandates. They wanted their workforces to be vaccinated, both to reduce absenteeism and health care costs, and so that they didn't have to worry about vaccine-hesitant employees leaving and going to competitors who don't require vaccines. But the last thing they wanted was to be caught in the middle of a legal and political battle between competing orders."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

Image

Class is back at old Parke County School House

Image

Upcoming roadwork set to impact section of 1st Street in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County Summer Crime Stats

Image

Here's who will move into the old Kmart building in Terre Haute

Image

Storm Damage in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 987164

Reported Deaths: 16062
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1334592074
Lake653841139
Allen56425788
Hamilton45636454
St. Joseph43643602
Elkhart35218500
Vanderburgh31623470
Tippecanoe27528254
Johnson24625436
Hendricks23453351
Porter22523357
Madison18309401
Clark18245244
Vigo17095296
Monroe15015196
LaPorte14877248
Delaware14828248
Howard14455284
Kosciusko11991146
Hancock11513175
Bartholomew11308177
Warrick11104186
Floyd10905214
Wayne10705244
Grant9737216
Morgan9277173
Boone8742115
Dubois8133128
Dearborn809292
Henry8039148
Noble7813104
Marshall7696133
Cass7399119
Lawrence7325167
Shelby7004113
Jackson685587
Gibson6430111
Harrison636191
Huntington625297
Knox6185105
DeKalb614496
Montgomery6127108
Miami579991
Putnam569375
Clinton559969
Whitley551754
Steuben540170
Wabash5166100
Jasper511872
Jefferson500295
Ripley487782
Adams466072
Daviess4533111
Scott430768
Greene415896
Clay413460
Wells412086
White410160
Decatur4066100
Fayette399386
Jennings379459
Posey371442
Washington348548
LaGrange346677
Randolph336396
Spencer334341
Fountain328258
Sullivan323852
Starke306867
Owen306467
Fulton300364
Orange287261
Jay274342
Perry262652
Franklin259442
Carroll255932
Rush253732
Vermillion251654
Parke228425
Pike225843
Tipton223557
Blackford184839
Pulaski178153
Crawford156321
Newton153548
Benton149416
Brown141347
Martin136519
Switzerland132711
Warren118716
Union104915
Ohio83612
Unassigned0520