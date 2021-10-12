Clear

Bill Maher's dark vision for 2024 is all-too-real

Bill Maher's dark vision for 2024 is all-too-real

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

If you thought 2020 was bad, just wait for 2024.

That's the message from comedian Bill Maher in a powerful segment in which he suggests that what happened in 2020 -- Donald Trump insisting, without proof, that the election was stolen and leaning on Republican election officials to change the vote (or ignore it entirely) -- was only a test run for what is coming.

"Trump has spent his [post presidency] figuring out how to pull off the coup he couldn't pull off last time," Maher argued, noting that the former President has systematically sought to eliminate those who kept him from overturning the election -- from Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

On this, Maher is spot on. Since his 2020 election loss, Trump has spent the vast majority of his time fighting with his own party -- insisting that they aren't fighting hard enough and that he will find people willing to do just that come 2022.

In addition to endorsing a challenger to Raffensperger for Georgia secretary of state, Trump is backing a state representative for Arizona secretary of state who not only worked to overturn the election results in the state but also attended the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that served as a prelude to the riot at the US Capitol. Those are two of many people Trump is endorsing who, had they been in office during and after the 2020 election, would have worked to change the outcome.

Maher envisions a 2024 election where a) Trump runs again b) Trump wins the Republican nomination again and c) Trump refuses to acknowledge the results again.

The difference? "This time his claims of illegal voting by immigrants or mail-in ballots coming in after deadline or the system was hacked by Venezuela ... will be fully embraced by the stooges he's installing right now," argued Maher.

That reality will create a post-election period in which two people are claiming to be president. In short, chaos. And in Maher's imagining violent clashes the likes of which we only had a hint of on January 6.

"The dings-dongs who attacked the Capitol, that was like when al Qaeda tried to take down the World Trade Center with a van," Maher said. "It was a joke. The next time they came back with planes."

The Point: A year ago I might have rolled my eyes at Maher's nightmare scenario. After what happened on January 6 -- and the ways in which Trump and his allies have sought to rewrite what happened that day -- we all should take what Maher envisions very seriously.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime slightly up in Vigo County

Image

Most Vendors Okay After Severe Storm

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

Image

Class is back at old Parke County School House

Image

Upcoming roadwork set to impact section of 1st Street in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County Summer Crime Stats

Image

Here's who will move into the old Kmart building in Terre Haute

Image

Storm Damage in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 987164

Reported Deaths: 16062
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1334592074
Lake653841139
Allen56425788
Hamilton45636454
St. Joseph43643602
Elkhart35218500
Vanderburgh31623470
Tippecanoe27528254
Johnson24625436
Hendricks23453351
Porter22523357
Madison18309401
Clark18245244
Vigo17095296
Monroe15015196
LaPorte14877248
Delaware14828248
Howard14455284
Kosciusko11991146
Hancock11513175
Bartholomew11308177
Warrick11104186
Floyd10905214
Wayne10705244
Grant9737216
Morgan9277173
Boone8742115
Dubois8133128
Dearborn809292
Henry8039148
Noble7813104
Marshall7696133
Cass7399119
Lawrence7325167
Shelby7004113
Jackson685587
Gibson6430111
Harrison636191
Huntington625297
Knox6185105
DeKalb614496
Montgomery6127108
Miami579991
Putnam569375
Clinton559969
Whitley551754
Steuben540170
Wabash5166100
Jasper511872
Jefferson500295
Ripley487782
Adams466072
Daviess4533111
Scott430768
Greene415896
Clay413460
Wells412086
White410160
Decatur4066100
Fayette399386
Jennings379459
Posey371442
Washington348548
LaGrange346677
Randolph336396
Spencer334341
Fountain328258
Sullivan323852
Starke306867
Owen306467
Fulton300364
Orange287261
Jay274342
Perry262652
Franklin259442
Carroll255932
Rush253732
Vermillion251654
Parke228425
Pike225843
Tipton223557
Blackford184839
Pulaski178153
Crawford156321
Newton153548
Benton149416
Brown141347
Martin136519
Switzerland132711
Warren118716
Union104915
Ohio83612
Unassigned0520