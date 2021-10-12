Mark Harmon exits 'NCIS'

Monday night was a sad one for fans of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS."

After more than 18 seasons Mark Harmon has left the show. Monday's episode, titled "Great Wide Open," served as his exit.

In it, Harmon as Gibbs is in Alaska with Special Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) when Gibbs tells him "I'm not going back, Tim. I'm not going back home."

The show's executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder told Deadline that Mark will continue to be an "integral part of the fabric of the show."

"Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go," Binder said. "So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years...never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

In June, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Harmon would have a "limited" role in the current season.

