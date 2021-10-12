Clear

5 things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

5 things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 7:41 AM
By Faith Karimi, CNN

International shipping giant Maersk has suspended five crew members and is investigating after a student posted an explosive blog post saying she was raped on the company's ship.

1. Gas prices

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the cost of energy was dirt cheap as roads and airports sat nearly empty. Not anymore. The world economy has reopened and energy demand is back -- but the supply hasn't kept up. As a result, oil prices have skyrocketed, leading to sticker shock for many Americans filling up at the pump. The national average price for gasoline hit a seven-year high of $3.27 a gallon yesterday, up 7 cents in the past week alone, according to AAA. Unfortunately, the prices are likely to go up further due to the global energy crisis. Natural gas prices have skyrocketed so much in Europe and Asia, power plants and factories may increasingly turn to a relatively cheaper fuel source for electricity.

2. Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates -- the latest move in his crusade against public health measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The order states that no groups or businesses can enforce the vaccine against anyone who objects "for any reason of personal conscience." While the vaccine is safe and effective, he said, it should remain voluntary for state residents. His decision comes a month after President Joe Biden directed the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, reiterated that vaccine mandates are crucial in helping get more shots in people's arms. About a quarter of the eligible US population remains unvaccinated, and the rate of people getting booster shots is now outpacing that of those getting their first doses.

3. NFL

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has resigned over reports he used homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN analyst. Gruden has coached the Raiders since the 2018 season. Critics had called for him to be fired after The Wall Street Journal reported that he used racially insensitive language in a 2011 email to describe DeMaurice Smith, executive director of NFL Players Association. The New York Times reported it reviewed more emails and said it found he denounced women being employed as on-field officials and a team drafting an openly gay player.

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. ... I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," Gruden said in a statement.

4. ISIS

Iraq says its forces captured Sami Jasim, the deputy of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He was detained outside the country, the nation's prime minister said, without disclosing additional details on the operation. Jasim served as the financial supervisor of the terrorist group under Al-Baghdadi, according to a security expert. The US Treasury Department labeled Jasim as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, a designation that places financial sanctions on alleged terrorists and those who support them. The United States had a $5 million bounty on him and other ISIS leaders. US forces killed Baghdadi during a raid in Syria two years ago.

5. Facebook

Another Facebook whistleblower says she is willing to testify before Congress about her former employer. Sophie Zhang said she felt like she had "blood on her hands" after working as a data scientist at the tech giant for almost three years. After she was fired last year, she wrote a lengthy memo detailing how she believed the company was not doing enough to tackle hate and misinformation -- particularly in developing countries. Zhang said she was encouraged that there appeared to be bipartisan support for action on the protection of children online following Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony to a Senate subcommittee. Zhang said she's passed on documentation about the company to a US law enforcement agency.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Paul McCartney is setting the record straight on the Beatles' split

For nearly half a century, we've apparently been pointing fingers at the wrong person.

The new Superman will come out as bisexual in an upcoming comic

That's quite the National Coming Out Day celebration from DC universe.

Wildlife officers removed a tire stuck around an elk's neck for two years

The tire had about 10 pounds of debris. That poor elk.

A Bengals kicker celebrated a game-winning overtime kick.

Until he realized he'd actually missed it.

Elon Musk trolled Jeff Bezos to let him know he's richer than he is

Billionaires ... they're just like us.

TODAY'S NUMBER

5,000

The number of teaching positions open in Florida, according to the state education association.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I hope that Picasso would be happy in knowing the treasure he's hidden for future generations is finally being revealed."

George Cann, co-founder of a company that helped bring to life a nude portrait hidden in a Picasso painting.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Let's not talk about the cleanup

Watching 15,000 colorful dominoes fall is oddly satisfying. It's also a great lesson on life: Forever to build, minutes to destroy. (Click here to view)

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1334592074
Lake653841139
Allen56425788
Hamilton45636454
St. Joseph43643602
Elkhart35218500
Vanderburgh31623470
Tippecanoe27528254
Johnson24625436
Hendricks23453351
Porter22523357
Madison18309401
Clark18245244
Vigo17095296
Monroe15015196
LaPorte14877248
Delaware14828248
Howard14455284
Kosciusko11991146
Hancock11513175
Bartholomew11308177
Warrick11104186
Floyd10905214
Wayne10705244
Grant9737216
Morgan9277173
Boone8742115
Dubois8133128
Dearborn809292
Henry8039148
Noble7813104
Marshall7696133
Cass7399119
Lawrence7325167
Shelby7004113
Jackson685587
Gibson6430111
Harrison636191
Huntington625297
Knox6185105
DeKalb614496
Montgomery6127108
Miami579991
Putnam569375
Clinton559969
Whitley551754
Steuben540170
Wabash5166100
Jasper511872
Jefferson500295
Ripley487782
Adams466072
Daviess4533111
Scott430768
Greene415896
Clay413460
Wells412086
White410160
Decatur4066100
Fayette399386
Jennings379459
Posey371442
Washington348548
LaGrange346677
Randolph336396
Spencer334341
Fountain328258
Sullivan323852
Starke306867
Owen306467
Fulton300364
Orange287261
Jay274342
Perry262652
Franklin259442
Carroll255932
Rush253732
Vermillion251654
Parke228425
Pike225843
Tipton223557
Blackford184839
Pulaski178153
Crawford156321
Newton153548
Benton149416
Brown141347
Martin136519
Switzerland132711
Warren118716
Union104915
Ohio83612
Unassigned0520