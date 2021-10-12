Clear

A Covid-19 vaccine mandate won't force staff at this rural Missouri hospital to get the shot, CEO says. It will make them quit

A Covid-19 vaccine mandate won't force staff at this rural Missouri hospital to get the shot, CEO says. It will make them quit

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 4:31 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 4:31 AM
Posted By: By Elle Reeve, Samantha Guff, Lacey Russell and Dakin Andone, CNN

Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO of Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, has struggled to retain staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, losing 10 of his 57 nurses in the main hospital and three rural health clinics.

So Tobler can't afford to alienate any more health care workers, but he believes a Covid-19 vaccine mandate could do just that. Such a requirement won't make his unvaccinated staff get the shot, he says. It will make them quit.

"Our reality is we need staff to work. And in return for your working, we're not going to ask you to get a vaccine mandate," he told CNN. "There were people in the hospital that freely shared that if the vaccine mandate happened on our account or on anyone else's, they would not work here. That's just something they weren't going to put in their body."

That's why Tobler disagrees with the vaccine mandate announced by President Joe Biden last month that will apply to millions of health care workers across the country.

These are arguably the most crucial group of workers to have inoculated, because the vaccines would protect them and their patients, and keep the staff healthy so they can continue working. That's why they were among the first to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

There are indications that vaccine compliance is high among health care workers. Many professional health care associations have surveyed their members, the majority of whom have said they are already vaccinated. But despite evidence vaccines are safe and effective, some health care workers have resisted.

At Scotland County Hospital in rural northeastern Missouri, the difference is stark: Just 60% of the staff is vaccinated, according to the hospital.

Among those who are not is Sheila Balch, who works the hospital's front desk and is often the first person people see when they arrive. So far, she has decided not to get a Covid-19 vaccine, but that's not because she doesn't think the virus is a threat, she told CNN.

"I do believe Covid is terrible. I believe it's dangerous," she said. "I watch people every day. And I watch the fear in people's eyes every day ... But I do not think the government has the right to step in and mandate and tell us what we have to do."

Asked what she would do if Scotland County Hospital mandated that she get vaccinated, Balch said she'd look for another job. She doesn't want to, she added -- she cares for her patients and the people she works with.

"But at the same time, I'm not going to personally go against something that I feel very, very deeply in my soul, would hurt me," she said.

Mandate 'is going to backfire'

The vaccine mandate announced last month could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, including the 17 million health care workers at facilities that receive funds from Medicare and Medicaid, like hospitals, home care facilities and dialysis centers.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is still working to develop the rule for the mandate, and it won't likely be issued until some time later this month. But CMS is urging health care workers in these facilities to begin getting vaccinated immediately.

"I criticized President Biden's mandate," Tobler said. "I thought it was a mistake, because I think it's going to backfire."

After losing nearly 18% of his nurses during the pandemic, Tobler believes that not requiring the employees to be vaccinated helped prevent the hospital from losing more workers.

"A lot of people were pleased that we honored their right to choose what they want to do with their body," he said. "And I think that may have helped retain some staff that may have been tempted to jump to other places because of salary or what they perceive as different working conditions."

Still, Tobler can't make sense of why so many won't get vaccinated. For people who have rejected inoculation or remain on the fence, he says, watching a loved one or someone they know get seriously ill or die is often the catalyst that changes their mind.

But even that won't convince these health care workers, who have spent months watching and caring for Covid-19 patients.

"It's inexplicable," Tobler said.

Balch couldn't be convinced by her own doctor, Shane Wilson, who also works at Scotland County Hospital.

He's talked with staff members who don't want the vaccine, and most of them remain skeptical over what they consider to be unknowns, like whether they will have health problems in the future as a result. (Health experts have said any adverse side effects from a vaccine usually show up within at least the first two months.)

"It's incredibly frustrating to try to get ... the understanding across that you're not just protecting you, yourself. We're doing this to try to keep our neighbors healthy," Wilson said. "We're doing this to try to keep others from losing people."

'We're going to be short a lot of nurses'

Tobler feels his approach is simply a reflection of the community where he and his staff live and work: Just 23% of the population of Scotland County has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Curt and Jamie Triplett, two brothers who co-own a farm in the area, aren't among them. Curt Triplett told CNN he has no problem with the vaccine, but he thinks it's been turned into a "political football," and that has turned off some rural Americans.

Jamie, meantime, said he's not vaccinated because "I just feel like my risk of being exposed to Covid and what it would do to me is not greater than the risks of the vaccine."

Over breakfast at Lacey's Family Diner, Ricky Fowler and Stan Barker told CNN they have both gotten vaccinated. Fowler got his vaccine "right off the bat, as soon as I could," he said, and Barker said he feels "more secure after getting the shot that I won't get (Covid-19)."

But a third man at their table, Alan -- who declined to give his last name -- isn't convinced. He has not gotten a Covid-19 vaccine, and he doesn't believe they've been proven to be safe, even after the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech received full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Alan's daughter, a nurse at Scotland County Hospital, also hasn't been vaccinated, he says, despite working and caring for Covid-19 patients through the pandemic.

A mandate, he said, would "violate my constitutional right. And where Shelby works, my daughter, she'll just quit ... so will, like, three or four others."

"So if they mandate it," he said, "we're going to be short a lot of nurses."

Back at Scotland County Hospital, Balch echoed that, saying a mandate would hurt health care workers and the care they provide.

"If you lose your health care workers," she asked, "then who's going to take care of the people that do have this disease?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After Monday's storms, what comes next?

Image

Run Across Indiana

Image

National Coming Out Day

Image

Section of street on ISU campus renamed to honor for US Ambassador

Image

"We're progressing quite well" Wabash Valley farmers are ready for harvest

Image

All women 40 and older should be getting yearly mammograms

Image

NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY

Image

National Coming Out Day

Image

Man hurt in Vigo County crash

Image

This Parke County historical site is now open to the public

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513