Clear

Leaks to Wall Street Journal and New York Times precipitated Jon Gruden's resignation from Raiders

Leaks to Wall Street Journal and New York Times precipitated Jon Gruden's resignation from Raiders

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

When Jon Gruden was a prominent broadcaster on ESPN, providing color commentary during "Monday Night Football," he was also sending profane and hateful emails to friends.

Gruden later became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now some of his private missives are public; he is out of a job; and his departure was reported during the middle of "Monday Night Football."

The sequence of events suggests that someone leaked the ugly emails in order to undo Gruden. The first story landed last Friday, via the WSJ's Andrew Beaton, headlined "Jon Gruden Used Racial Trope to Describe NFLPA Chief DeMaurice Smith in 2011 Email." Several days later, the scoop is still one of the most popular stories on the Journal's website, signifying widespread interest in the subject matter.

Beaton explained on Friday that an NFL investigation into "workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team" had unearthed "more than 650,000 emails" that -- in the words of the league -- "raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation." One issue: Gruden's messages to the Washington team's then-president.

Friday's leak was a table-setter of sorts. Then, on Monday evening, the NYT blanketed the table with info about seven years of emails. Gruden "casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league's momentous changes," Ken Belson and Katie Rosman reported.

The story went up around 8:02pm ET. By 9:01pm, reporters were saying that Gruden planned to resign from the Raiders. Adam Schefter broke into "Monday Night Football" with word that the two sides "parted ways." He cited the NYT's reporting about Gruden offending "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, women, gays, minorities, all sorts of people."

"I never meant to hurt anyone"

In a statement, Gruden said he loves the Raiders and does not want to be "a distraction." He added, "I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Per CNN Sports News Editor Jill Martin, "a league source confirms to CNN the accuracy of the NYT story. The source says that those emails were uncovered by the league and presented to Goodell last week. The league said on Friday that it sent the emails to the Raiders and that it has been waiting for the team to review them with Gruden." Read CNN's full story here...

"Just the beginning"

Longtime sports media exec Andrew Brandt commented on Twitter, "The NFL got Gruden out with the leaks; mission accomplished. But the public/fans/media is going to want to know more about these 650,000 emails. Wasn't this case about the toxic workplace of the Washington Football Club? This feels like this is just the beginning, not the end..."

FOR THE RECORD

-- Smith had this to say on Monday: "The email from Jon Gruden -- and some of the reaction to it -- confirms that the fight against racism, racist tropes and intolerance is not over. This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less..." (Twitter)

-- ESPN's story about the matter notes up high that "Gruden was employed by ESPN as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football at the time he sent the emails that are now under review..." (ESPN)

-- Don Van Natta Jr. observed: "The only documents from the NFL's inquiry of a toxic workplace inside the Washington Football Team are the offensive Jon Gruden emails, leaked days after being found. No report, no findings, no emails were released/leaked by the NFL about its inquiry of Dan Snyder and the WFT..." (Twitter)

-- Far-right commentators immediately framed Gruden as a victim of wokeness and cancel culture... (Twitter)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After Monday's storms, what comes next?

Image

Run Across Indiana

Image

National Coming Out Day

Image

Section of street on ISU campus renamed to honor for US Ambassador

Image

"We're progressing quite well" Wabash Valley farmers are ready for harvest

Image

All women 40 and older should be getting yearly mammograms

Image

NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY

Image

National Coming Out Day

Image

Man hurt in Vigo County crash

Image

This Parke County historical site is now open to the public

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513