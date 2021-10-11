Clear
BREAKING NEWS Amber Alert issued for seven-month-old Indiana girl Full Story

Energy crisis could force more UK factories to close

Energy crisis could force more UK factories to close

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Walé Azeez, CNN Business

British companies that produce steel, paper, glass, cement, ceramics and chemicals say they will be forced to close factories or pass on rising costs to consumers unless the UK government provides relief from soaring energy prices.

The industries, which are major users of natural gas and electricity, are reeling from a meteoric increase in wholesale energy prices that could continue deep into the winter. UK companies are being made less competitive compared to international rivals that have received help from their governments.

It's not an idle threat. Just three weeks ago, Britain's food industry was brought to the brink by the closure of factories producing most of the country's CO2. The reason? Soaring natural gas prices.

"It is expected that the UK will continue to experience high and frequent peaks in electricity prices leading to further production stoppages, damages to plants and long-term injury to the UK steel sector," said industry group UK Steel.

Industry groups were meeting with UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng for a second time on Monday after talks on Friday failed to satisfy business leaders. With Prime Minister Boris Johnson on vacation in Spain, some executives are beginning to voice frustration with what they see as government inaction.

Stephen Elliott, chief executive of the Chemical Industry Association, said on Monday that members could begin closing plants in weeks as a result of rising production costs.

"I'm not saying our members are teetering on the brink. But what I am saying, and I said this on Friday to Kwasi Kwarteng, is if I leave this another three weeks, I can't guarantee that chemical businesses will not be pausing or shutting production temporarily," he told the BBC.

Price trouble

UK consumers have some protection from rising prices thanks to a cap set by regulators. Yet businesses remain exposed.

UK wholesale electricity prices surged from £50 per megawatt hour in April to as much as £2,500 per megawatt hour in September, according to UK Steel, which described the increase as "astronomical." Monthly average wholesale costs in Britain are roughly double those in France and Britain, it added.

UK natural gas prices have increased by roughly 425% so far this year. In early October, they were nearly 740% higher than the same period in 2020, according to data from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

Glass producers have to keep their furnaces running continuously due to the high temperatures needed to melt raw materials and they cannot pause the process without significant cost and damage to the furnace, according to Dave Dalton, the CEO of trade association British Glass.

"Some businesses have seen their energy bills spiral four and even up to eight-fold, meaning an extra burden of millions of pounds a month which simply cannot continue," he said. "These costs will inevitably have to be passed on to customers and consumers at a time when the cost of living is already increasing."

Dalton said he's not yet calling for a bailout of the industry. But he said immediate action from government is required "to ensure that this situation does not continue to worsen." Industry groups are asking the government to help contain their costs and ensure they can continue to access energy.

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace told UK media outlets on Monday that the prime minister needs to "bang ministerial heads together" to cut through government inertia and help manufacturers avoid mass shutdowns this winter.

Rising gas prices could force plants to close for extended periods, which would in turn damage individual firms' productivity and the UK steel supply, as well as UK jobs, he said on Monday. He added that shutdowns could cause irreversible damage to equipment.

In the ceramics industry, where energy makes up a third of production costs, many companies ordered winter gas supplies in advance — and so do not have to pay higher prices immediately, according to Jon Flitney, energy and innovation manager at the British Ceramic Confederation. But he said that for many, gas could now be up to around 65% of costs.

"We urge the government to take actions to limit the impact of high market prices, whether to help members now or through the rest of winter," he added.

Vulnerable businesses

Industrial firms that use huge amounts of energy aren't the only ones at risk. The British Chambers of Commerce asked the government to implement an energy price cap to prevent smaller companies from closing down.

Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce said the cap would protect small and medium-sized businesses "in the same way as households and enable production and the maintenance of normal business activities with confidence."

There was one piece of good news for UK companies on Monday: they will have a reliable source of vital CO2 gas until at least January.

CF Fertilizers, the US firm that the British government agreed to subsidize after it suspended operations in the country, said it would supply CO2 through January after reaching a deal with customers.

The gas is used to stun animals for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh, chilled and baked goods, and in the production of carbonated drinks. UK supermarkets could face shortages of meat and other fresh food without a reliable supply of the gas.

"CO2 suppliers agreed to pay CF Fertilizers a price for the CO2 it produces that will enable it to continue operating while global gas prices remain high," according to a UK government statement on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Afternoon storms, warm and windy. High: 82.

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Unclaimed rewards hoax

Image

OAK RIDGE BOYS CONCERT

Image

Sunday Evening: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 68

Image

Painting the town purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

IHSAA Football Sectional Draw

Image

Showcasing new fire trucks

Image

Vietnam Veterans remembering their time at war

Image

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with near-record highs. High: 88°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513