Jennifer Sewell, missing Fort Hood soldier, found safe

Missing Fort Hood solider, Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, has been found safe, officials said in a press release.

Sewell's family told Fort Hood officials Sunday evening she is safe and with extended family, the release states.

"Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood," said Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment.

Sewell had last been seen leaving her barracks around 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) October 7, according to Fort Hood officials. She failed to report to work that day, and her family was unable to get in touch with her.

No other information is being released at this time, Fort Hood officials said. They said last week the initial investigation showed "Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord."

A number of service members have died or gone missing while stationed at the Army post just outside Killeen, Texas, in recent years, including 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared in April 2020 and was later found to have been bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory where she worked.

The main suspect in her disappearance, another soldier, killed himself as investigators confronted him.

The string of deaths prompted an independent review of the climate and culture at Fort Hood, which led to the punishment of 14 senior officers.

