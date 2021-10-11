Clear

Goldman Sachs gets even gloomier on the US economy

Goldman Sachs gets even gloomier on the US economy

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Goldman Sachs is becoming increasingly pessimistic about the US economy as coronavirus support from the government phases out and consumer spending remains on an uncertain path.

What's happening: Over the weekend, the Wall Street bank downgraded its forecast for America's economic growth, which is closely monitored by the investment community. Goldman Sachs now expects the economy to expand by 5.6% this year, compared to a previous estimate of 5.7%. In 2022, growth is projected to expand by 4%, down from 4.4%.

It's the second time Goldman Sachs has revised its 2021 forecast lower in two months.

Breaking it down: The bank's team of economists said two main factors drove the change in its outlook. One is that Covid-19 relief programs are set to wind down "significantly" through the end of the year, eliminating a source of income for some households.

The other concern is that consumers are not doling out enough money on services to compensate for a drop in spending on goods.

"Consumers' service spending will need to recover quickly to offset a decline in goods spending as the latter normalizes from its current elevated level," Goldman Sachs told clients. "This will likely prove challenging while Covid cases remain elevated, since many people still feel at least somewhat uncomfortable engaging in many activities that were routine prior to the pandemic."

It pointed to movie theater attendance as one sticking point. (James Bond film "No Time to Die" brought in $56 million at the North American box office over the weekend. That was a muted performance for the Bond brand, my CNN Business colleague Frank Pallotta reports.)

Goldman Sachs also thinks spending could decline as people continue to work from home, encouraging them to prepare their own lunches instead of popping into local restaurants.

Another view: Bank of America, for its part, has been encouraged by spending trends gleaned from US credit and debit card data. "We think the recent drop in cases has helped ease Covid concerns," said Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research.

The bank found that spending at daycare centers in September was 52% above last year's levels and only 13% below the same period in 2019, which it called "an encouraging sign." It also observed that spending on travel and entertainment is "improving," though gains haven't been felt evenly across the country. People have been significantly more willing to splurge on entertainment in Florida than in states like New York and Pennsylvania.

Bottom line: The big picture for Covid-19 in the United States is looking a little brighter as new infections and hospitalizations decline.

"Hopefully it's going to continue to go in that trajectory downward," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday.

But the country is still reporting about 95,000 new infections daily, which Fauci said is "way too high." That's making it difficult for economists to map out the way forward for America's economy.

Watch this space: US banks have strong insight on the health of US shoppers since they track money flows. Investors will closely monitor their commentary on the subject when they report earnings later this week.

Netflix supercharges its retail push with Walmart deal

Netflix doesn't just want you to binge its movies and shows anymore.

It also wants you to buy shirts, dolls and other novelty items inspired by its original programs — generating a new source of income for the company as it sheds subscribers in North America.

The latest: Walmart announced Monday that it struck a deal with Netflix to sell merchandise from popular shows on its website, including a "CoComelon" bed set, "Squid Game" t-shirts and baking kits inspired by the reality show "Nailed It!"

"Walmart is now the official one-stop shop to bring your favorite Netflix stories home," Walmart executive Jeff Evans said in a blog post.

The backstory: Netflix launched an online shop in June — a sign it was interested in adopting the model perfected by competitor Disney, which makes tons of money off its intellectual property with theme parks and clothing sales.

The Walmart agreement indicates it's doubling down on its efforts. That makes sense.

While Netflix is quickly growing its international subscriber base, especially in Asia, it lost 433,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada between April and June. Partnering with Walmart opens up a new way to generate revenue — and could spur greater interest in its shows among shoppers.

Investor insight: Netflix shares had been struggling to break out this year. But they've recently staged a comeback, hitting an all-time high last week as investors got excited about the success of Korean thriller "Squid Game" (which I devoured, though I'm here to tell you about markets, not TV).

"Squid Game can help further open up the [Asia-Pacific] region," JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth said in a recent note to clients. "[And] it is another example of local content traveling well globally."

Does Russia stand to benefit from the energy crunch?

A global scramble for natural gas has put Russia in a position of power. At least, that's what investors believe.

See here: President Vladimir Putin's indication last week that Russia could step in to alleviate pressure on European energy markets eased the massive run-up in natural gas prices. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble hit a four-month high against the US dollar Monday, and the country's main stock index reached a record.

Rising energy prices could be a boon for Russia's economy.

"As the world's largest pipeline gas exporter and an emerging significant [liquefied natural gas] exporter, Russia seems to be a winning beneficiary of the market tightening," Vitaly Yermakov, a researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said in a report published last month.

But there are questions about how much the country can realistically boost output. In a recent note to clients, Bank of America said Russian gas giant Gazprom may have "limited" ability to supply additional volumes since it's still working to meet domestic needs. Plus, it's "already producing close to a 10-year high."

Up next

Bond markets are closed in the United States for Columbus Day. Stocks will trade as usual.

Coming tomorrow: The latest data on US job openings as employers in industries like hospitality struggle to fill vacant spots.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Afternoon storms, warm and windy. High: 82.

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Unclaimed rewards hoax

Image

OAK RIDGE BOYS CONCERT

Image

Sunday Evening: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 68

Image

Painting the town purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

IHSAA Football Sectional Draw

Image

Showcasing new fire trucks

Image

Vietnam Veterans remembering their time at war

Image

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with near-record highs. High: 88°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513