Clear

Another Chinese real estate developer is struggling to pay its debts

Another Chinese real estate developer is struggling to pay its debts

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis, CNN Business

China's property crisis is ensnaring yet another developer.

Modern Land is asking investors for more time to pay back a $250 million bond, according to a company filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. The payment was due October 25. Modern Land said it wants to extend that deadline to the end of January as it seeks to improve "liquidity and cash flow management and to avoid any potential payment default."

The company said in a separate filing that Chairman Zhang Lei and President Zhang Peng intend to provide about 800 million yuan ($124 million) in loans to support the company. Shares in Modern Land fell more than 2% in Hong Kong on Monday. The stock is down 45% this year.

News of the company's financial difficulties came on the same day China's second biggest developer Evergrande faced another debt repayment deadline, this time for about $148 million in interest payments on US dollar-denominated bonds, according to Refinitiv data. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for comment.

The embattled real estate conglomerate has been hunting for buyers for some of its businesses as a major cash crunch threatens to sink the company. China's most indebted developer has already missed interest payments on bonds. That has fueled speculation over whether the company could see a Beijing-backed bailout, restructuring or default.

Last week, its shares were suspended amid reports that a rival Chinese developer was preparing to buy its property management business.

Modern Land, based in Beijing, calls itself the country's "leading operator of green technology industrial homes," and says it has completed nearly 200 projects in more than 50 cities in China and abroad.

China's property sector has grown rapidly in recent years, helping to power economic growth. The sector accounted for 29% of outstanding loans issued by Chinese banks in yuan in the second quarter of 2021. Including related industries, it now accounts for around 30% of GDP.

Last year, the Chinese government started reining in the real estate sector to curb excessive borrowing to prevent the market from overheating. Beijing has since made it clear that it wants to tame runaway home prices, which it has blamed for worsening income inequality and threatening economic and social stability.

Fantasia Holdings, a Shenzhen-based firm, also missed $315 million in payments to lenders last week. The luxury apartment developer said in a stock exchange filing at the time that it was assessing "the potential impact on the financial condition and cash position of the group."

— Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Increasing clouds, breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Unclaimed rewards hoax

Image

OAK RIDGE BOYS CONCERT

Image

Sunday Evening: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 68

Image

Painting the town purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

IHSAA Football Sectional Draw

Image

Showcasing new fire trucks

Image

Vietnam Veterans remembering their time at war

Image

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with near-record highs. High: 88°

Image

Engineer Victorious on Homecoming

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513