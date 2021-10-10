Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Biden administration's scramble to tame inflation

The Biden administration's scramble to tame inflation

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood, CNN

When the Commerce Department launched an "early alert hotline" last Monday for resolving semiconductor supply shortages, the first alarm arrived by email from an American business within hours.

A disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic had forced an important overseas supplier to slash production. By week's end, the issue reached the US Embassy in the affected country, opening discussions on worker safety aimed at allowing production to resume.

It was one small episode in an economic initiative that, while drawing relatively little public attention, has taken on increasing urgency for President Joe Biden's administration. Several Cabinet departments are working in concert to smooth kinks in the "supply chain" that continue to crimp the availability of goods for businesses and consumers while fueling a worrisome uptick in inflation.

Results are hard to see in government measures of inflation, which continue to exceed levels forecast earlier this year. The Federal Reserve last month predicted a 2021 inflation rate of 4.2%, well above its 2% target.

But rising concern among businesses and voters alike leave the administration little choice but to make the effort -- however modest the impact.

"I would say limited so far," acknowledged Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a key player on Biden's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, in an interview. "Not zero. On the margin, we've helped."

Economists disagree on whether the current inflation reflects a long-term threat or merely short-term factors related to the pandemic, which has left the economy struggling for normalcy after 2020's virtual shutdown. They also disagree over how much Biden's own policies -- including checks of up to $1,400 per person in his Covid-relief bill -- have themselves caused price spikes by accelerating consumer demand.

Whatever their cause or duration, price increases have sapped the buying power of American workers and Biden's political standing alike. Recalcitrant Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has cited inflation fears in demanding that Biden's economic agenda be slowed down and pared back.

Through its control of monetary policy, the Federal Reserve plays the dominant role in overseeing interest rates. But since Biden created his supply chain task force in June, administration officials have been grasping for any levers they can reach to ease bottlenecks.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has focused on slowdowns in getting goods to market. With distribution hamstrung by trucker shortages, the Transportation Department has worked with states to expand the issuance of commercial driver's licenses and relaxed regulations that limit the hours truck drivers can remain on the road. The infrastructure bill pending before Congress would create a pilot program to explore dropping the age of eligibility for truckers to 18 from 21.

John Porcari, the "ports envoy" Biden appointed in August, has pushed to expand hours of operation at ports that are struggling with backups of container ships filled with imported goods. The port of Los Angeles this week touted one sign of progress: a drop in the average "dwell time" for rail cargo to 4.4 days from more than 13 days earlier.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, using $100 million from Biden's earlier Covid-relief bill, is offering loan guarantees for smaller poultry processors to augment supply and price competition with the giants who dominate the industry. Among the supply problems that have emerged so far: a shortage of chicken wings due to expanded demand for restaurant takeout orders.

The range of these efforts reflect unpredictable effects of the pandemic: Since it turned the economy upside down in early 2020, the coronavirus has scrambled patterns of work, manufacturing and consumption in ways that have left some sectors short of labor and made high-demand goods hard to find.

"We were all so obsessed with the health care response," observed Raimondo, who was governor of Rhode Island when the pandemic hit. "We were obsessed with jobs. I don't think anyone predicted how disruptive it would be to the supply chain."

No disruption has proved more problematic than the shortage of semiconductors, which crimps the supply of new cars and other technology-dependent products. The administration seeks to spend $52 billion on domestic semiconductor research and production in the bipartisan US Innovation and Competition Act, which has passed the Senate but still awaits action in the House.

Meanwhile, Raimondo aims to reduce business concerns about the hoarding of limited supplies or anti-competitive preferences for some semiconductor buyers at the expense of others. Last month her department issued a 45-day Request for Information about the supply chain from key industry players -- backed by the threat of invoking the Defense Production Act to compel participation from companies that refuse.

RELATED: Biden official reveals the failure behind America's epic chip shortage

"There's a lack of transparency and trust in the supply chains," Raimondo explained. "Don't underestimate the value of information-sharing in this problem."

Government has limited ability to alter private-sector outcomes in the world's largest economy, leaving the ultimate value of the administration effort in doubt. But even skeptics say the urgency of supply-chain problems demands the effort.

"My guess is it doesn't add up to very much," said Jason Furman, a former economic adviser to President Barack Obama who has sounded alarms about inflation. "But it's absolutely worth doing regardless. They should be trying."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Increasing clouds, breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with near-record highs. High: 88°

Image

Engineer Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Football Picks Up Their First MVFC Win of 2021

Image

Gambill Wins Individual Sectional; Northview Claims Team Title

Image

Grant Wins Individual; Northview Brings Home the Team Sectional Title

Image

Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy, light breeze. Low: 67

Image

Lady Spartans Defeat the Warriors to Claims the Sectional Championship

Image

West Vigo Boys Soccer Claims Second Sectional in Three Years

Image

The Lady Knights of Northview Claim Their Fifth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 85°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513