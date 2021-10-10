Clear

A group of California inmates just earned bachelor's degrees while behind bars

A group of California inmates just earned bachelor's degrees while behind bars

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 3:11 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 3:11 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A triumphant group of incarcerated students at a prison in California began a new chapter of their lives on Tuesday after graduating with their bachelor's degrees.

The 25 students, who are incarcerated at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC), celebrated their commencement ceremony in the prison yard, 70 miles away from the campus that made it possible.

The new graduates were members of a program at California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA), in partnership with LAC, which allows incarcerated individuals to receive Bachelor of Communication degrees, the university said in a news release Thursday.

"Today, an education to me, means freedom, redemption, and opportunity," Dara Yin, one of the graduates, said during his speech at the ceremony, according to the release.

"The freedom to create better lives. A redeeming quality in the sense that we can step out of an identity that was destructive and into the person our mothers always meant for us to be. The opportunity to show that we are not our worst decisions," Yin added.

Cal State LA's Prison B.A. Graduation Initiative is California's first in-person bachelor's program conducted within the prison, according to the university. So far, 37 incarcerated students have graduated from the program, including 12 who had their sentences commuted and have been released.

"Obtaining a higher education in a prison setting through a partner like Cal State LA is an opportunity for incarcerated people to have a true second chance," California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Secretary Kathleen Allison said in the release. "There is no resource more powerful than an education, where people can gain new skills and learn new perspectives."

Incarcerated students who were released before graduating finished their degrees and graduated on campus. Five of the graduates on the outside are also now completing their Master's degrees at Cal State LA, according to Taffany Lim, director of the Prison B.A. Graduation Initiative.

"The power of a college education is about more than just receiving a piece of paper. What this bachelor's degree encapsulates for these men is hope and transformation," Lim told CNN. "Their accomplishment has a positive ripple effect on the other men in the prison, their friends, families, and communities. And because of this, we believe that a college education is about breaking the cycle of incarceration."

'Another chance at life'

Allen Burnett grew up in prison.

For 27 years, violence, drug abuse, suicide, murder and rape surrounded him, constant reminders he would spend the rest of his life behind bars while the world outside his four walls continued as normal.

Burnett was 18 years old when he and two others were involved in a carjacking and another individual shot and killed the victim. Burnett was charged with robbery, kidnapping, and first degree murder and sentenced to life without possibility of parole, he said.

"I didn't want to tell people my sentence because I hated the way they would respond to me," Burnett, 48, told CNN. "They would look at me as if to say, 'Oh, you're dead. You're dying', like I had cancer or something. My life was over. The sense of hopelessness was always there."

That was until he began studying to earn his bachelor's degree in 2016 while still in prison through Cal State LA's Prison B.A. Graduation Initiative.

For five years, his focus became completing course after course, making art work, analyzing literature and writing articles that opened a portal into a world he says he once believed he couldn't ever be a part of.

"Having professors come into the facility and make space for us has been life changing. They told us things I was never accustomed to hearing, things I never expected to hear, like 'We believe in you,' 'That's a good job,' 'You did this correctly'," Burnett said.

"I was being affirmed in this space, and so I began buying into the idea that my life was about a lot more than the crimes I committed and the life I had growing up that led to me committing them. It gave me another chance at life."

Burnett was released in June of 2020 after his sentence was commuted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On the day of his release, Burnett climbed to the top of a cliff overlooking the ocean. He sat with his sister, who was 13 when he was arrested, and realized she aged to look just like their mother. He took quiet drives down the same roads his prison bus would take from one institution to another.

"It took a long time for my freedom to feel real," he said. "I was a different person. I went from a person who never took responsibility or accountability to a scholar and someone just full of love."

In July of this year, Burnett got to walk the stage at his graduation ceremony on campus.

"It still is the best thing that ever happened to me," Burnett said.

Today, Burnett is completing his Master's degree in communications at Cal State LA while working as a member of Human Rights Watch's Leadership Council, a nationwide program that campaigns against the practice of sentencing people to life without parole.

'This is not a luxury, it's a necessity'

When Kamran Afary watched his students cross the stage to receive their diplomas, he said he couldn't help but cry.

Afary, a communications studies associate professor at Cal State LA, is one of the 15 professors who teach in-person classes at the prison.

"Emotionally it was a site to behold as I stood watching them walk the stage, tears of joy coming down, with sadness about the loss and hope about a different future," Afary told CNN.

"I've seen them grow tremendously and develop and transform and become articulate advocates and spokespeople and researchers and scholars. I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to work with them."

Afary has always been an outspoken advocate for incarcerated individuals, many who don't get opportunities to access an education that could change their lives.

The professor, who teaches interpersonal communication, health communication, and performance and social change, also uses his classes to teach conflict management techniques.

"This is not a luxury, it's a necessity. We need to change the environment of prisons from a correctional, punishment facility that cages people and isolates them," Afary said. "We need to move away from all the stigmatizing and dehumanization that happens in prisons, and education is a very important part of that."

While some argue incarcerated people do not deserve a second chance because of the crimes they committed, Afary says education is the key to create a healing environment both inside and outside prison walls.

"The men who graduated, myself included, are super appreciative of having a second chance at life and coming home, but we understand that we have a great responsibility to the families we devastated," Burnett said.

"The public should know that. Our education isn't a free pass to wipe our slates clean. It's an acknowledgment that we have to change our lives to be accountable, and education is what allows us to do that."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Near-Record Highs Expected
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with near-record highs. High: 88°

Image

Engineer Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Football Picks Up Their First MVFC Win of 2021

Image

Gambill Wins Individual Sectional; Northview Claims Team Title

Image

Grant Wins Individual; Northview Brings Home the Team Sectional Title

Image

Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy, light breeze. Low: 67

Image

Lady Spartans Defeat the Warriors to Claims the Sectional Championship

Image

West Vigo Boys Soccer Claims Second Sectional in Three Years

Image

The Lady Knights of Northview Claim Their Fifth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 85°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513