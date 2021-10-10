Clear

Confronting Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom was outrageous -- and counterproductive

Confronting Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom was outrageous -- and counterproductive

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

Last week, activists posted a video of themselves following Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona into a public bathroom at the university where she teaches -- right to the door of her stall -- to protest her stance on immigration. As a woman who vehemently disagrees with Sinema's opposition to President Joe Biden's proposals, I'm outraged and incredibly concerned by this abusive and counterproductive tactic -- and by the failure of her male colleagues to call it out.

The activists were from the progressive group LUCHA Arizona, who are lobbying for citizenship for undocumented immigrants. They're right that Congress needs to take urgent action to prevent deportations. But their appalling treatment of a female politician isn't likely to change her vote -- and stands to make it harder to achieve their own goals in the future.

Over the long run, one of the most effective ways for progressives to implement their agenda is by electing more women. Women are more likely to be Democrats. Fifty six percent of women -- compared to 42% of men -- identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party. This gap between men and women has been growing since 2014, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Women are also more likely to be progressive. In her 2020 book "Gender Differences in Public Opinion: Values and Political Consequences," Augusta University political scientist Mary-Kate Lizotte analyzed American National Election Study data from 1980 to 2016 and found that women tend to support social welfare programs, including childcare, public school funding, social security and helping the poor.

But when other women see a female politician confronted in a way that encroaches upon her privacy (as well as, almost certainly, her feeling of security), it can only deter them from running for office. And the very last thing women need is another reason not to participate in public life.

Female politicians have long contended with greater online abuse. A 2020 study of US Congressional candidates found that women received two to three times more abuse than male candidates. It's therefore unsurprising that women are far less likely than men to run for office. In 2020, a record number of women mounted congressional campaigns. Still, just 23.9% of candidates for the Senate and 29% of candidates for the House were women.

The abuse that women in public life contend with has to be a major reason why we're so underrepresented in political office. For example, my fellow CNN Opinion contributor Jill Filipovic told The Washington Post that when she tried to convince a female friend to run for office, her friend told her that one of the reasons she wouldn't do so was because "I follow you on Twitter, and I see what people say to you. I could never deal with that."

Things are bad enough already. We must be careful to guard against this online abuse spilling over into the physical world, as it did with Sen. Sinema. It's therefore critical for all of us to condemn this behavior whenever we see it -- regardless of whether we agree or disagree with the woman's views.

Senate Democrats initially drafted a statement condemning the incident but declined to release it after members disagreed over whether it should include a call for Sinema to support President Biden's proposed mega bill to expand the social safety net, invest in education, fight climate change and tax corporations and the wealthy.

Let me be clear: Sinema should support the plan, but that fact has nothing to do with her right not to be publicly filmed and accosted in a bathroom. It's hugely disappointing that senators chose not to stand up for that right without conditions.

When President Biden was asked about the incident, he said, "I don't think they're appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody." Excuse me? I haven't heard of any male members of Congress being confronted in bathrooms lately.

Biden went on to say that "the only people it doesn't happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around them. So, it's part of the process." These are incredibly tone deaf words from a man who does enjoy the privilege of Secret Service protection.

I'm not naïve to the fact that dealing with activists and opponents is part of the job of a modern politician. In fact, I've even written advice for officials on what to do when they're ambushed by activists. But that doesn't give anyone a free pass to harass and intimidate women in this way.

I'm just as infuriated as many progressives by Sinema's failure to rally behind President Biden's agenda.

Democrats have a historic opportunity right now -- one that might not come around again for decades -- to protect the planet and some of the country's most vulnerable people, including the poor, immigrants, children and new parents. It's unconscionable that Sinema is standing in the way of this progress.

But confronting a congresswoman while she uses the bathroom isn't going to change her position. It may, however, change the decisions of other women who are mulling runs for political office.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Near-Record Highs Expected
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and breezy with near-record highs. High: 88°

Image

Engineer Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Football Picks Up Their First MVFC Win of 2021

Image

Gambill Wins Individual Sectional; Northview Claims Team Title

Image

Grant Wins Individual; Northview Brings Home the Team Sectional Title

Image

Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy, light breeze. Low: 67

Image

Lady Spartans Defeat the Warriors to Claims the Sectional Championship

Image

West Vigo Boys Soccer Claims Second Sectional in Three Years

Image

The Lady Knights of Northview Claim Their Fifth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 85°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513