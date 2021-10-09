Clear

How Instagram led to two teens' eating disorders

How Instagram led to two teens' eating disorders

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner and Julia Jones, CNN

At 14, Ashlee Thomas was in the grips of anorexia.

She weighed 85 pounds. She was hospitalized. Her heart stopped twice. Doctors thought she would not survive.

But she did. And now the resident of New South Wales, Australia, is dedicating her life to helping other girls. Her first warning to parents and children is about the dangers of Instagram, where, Thomas says, her journey to a near death began.

On the app Thomas started following "clean eating" influencers. She was an athlete looking to have the most fit body she could create. And the bodies she considered ideal streamed down her timeline every single day, with every "like" and comment enticing her to emulate the types of bodies she saw.

"I just wanted to be liked and loved like they were," said Thomas, now 20.

"I wanted to get a taste of that."

But the opposite happened. She began to hate herself.

One commenter reacted to photos Thomas posted of herself by writing that her stomach was fat. At some point she stopped eating. She said her parents tried everything to get her to eat. Child welfare authorities were called on them as they resorted to force feeding her.

"It got to the stage where I remember sitting down and my dad holding my jaw open and my mom syringing food into my mouth because I just refused to eat," Thomas recalled.

'There isn't some quick fix to this thing'

Thomas' struggles are just one example of Instagram's potential "toxic" effect on teen girls, as highlighted in the congressional testimony Tuesday of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

"I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," Haugen, a 37-year-old former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company, told a Senate subcommittee.

Facebook's own internal research, cited in one of Haugen's filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, showed "13.5% of teen girls on Instagram say the platform makes thoughts of 'Suicide and Self Injury' worse" and 17% say the platform makes "Eating Issues" such as anorexia worse.

Its research also claimed Facebook's platforms "make body image issues worse for 1 in 3 teen girls." (Instagram is owned by Facebook.)

"The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people," Haugen said during her opening remarks. "Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the platform he built to defend the company against Haugen's allegations, saying in a 1,300-word statement that the tech giant's research on its impact on children was being misrepresented.

"We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health," Zuckerberg wrote.

He added, "Many of the claims don't make any sense. If we wanted to ignore research, why would we create an industry-leading research program to understand these important issues in the first place?"

In a statement, Facebook disputed the interpretation of the research and insisted the percentages are much lower. The company has also said it welcomes regulation.

Still, those familiar with the workings of the tech world say it will take much more to save teens.

"Their business model's putting kids into these kinds of loops of engagement," said Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology. "And that's what I'm really worried about... that there isn't some quick fix to this thing. It's the intrinsic nature of the product."

Content from extreme dieting accounts can act as validation for users already predisposed to unhealthy behaviors, according to experts.

Pamela Keel, director of the Eating Behaviors Research Clinic at Florida State University, said the posting of photos to Instagram increased concerns about weight and shape as well as preoccupations and dissatisfaction with one's appearance.

"That's actually one of the most robust risk factors for developing an eating disorder," she said.

Instagram's broad reach among young women and girls means that such content posted to its platform can be especially dangerous, according to Keel.

'You should be dead'

In video from her family, Thomas is seen screaming and crying when her parents demand that she eat.

"I can't do it," she cried.

"Come on open your mouth and just put it in and swallow," she is told in another video.

"When I was admitted into hospital, the doctor said to me, 'We don't understand why you're here. You should be dead,'" Thomas recalled. "Actually in hospital ... my heart failed twice."

Thomas admits she was "very addicted" to Instagram.

Anastasia Vlasova, an eating disorder survivor who lives in New York and attends New York University Gallatin, said she had a similar experience.

"I was most definitely addicted to Instagram," she said.

Vlasova was lured by the images of women with chiseled bodies and perfect abs. The more toned bodies she saw, the worse she felt about herself, she said.

"I was just bombarded with all of these messages of you have to exercise every single day, or you have to do these types of exercises or you have to go on this type of diet and avoid these foods," she said.

Vlasova, now 18, called it an "unhealthy obsession" that afflicted many young people her age.

Instagram endangered their lives not only by failing to crack down on accounts promoting extreme dieting and eating disorders, but by actively promoting those accounts, according to the young women.

"We shouldn't have to end up in hospital beds or we shouldn't have to be fed by the nose or gastric tube or our parents have to say goodbye to us or hand over their parental rights because your platform is encouraging us to starve ourselves or to eat cleanly," Thomas said.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, National Eating Disorders Association (in the US) has phone, text, and chat services available on its website and Beat (in the UK) has phone and chat services available on its website.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Summer-Like Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 85°

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Vin Lincoln

Image

Linton Manhandles Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Comes Up Short at Home

Image

North Central

Image

West Vigo Stomps Cloverdale

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Sullivan Indian Creek

Image

TH South Beats Southport

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513