Clear

Daniel Craig reflects on his final Bond role in 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig reflects on his final Bond role in 'No Time to Die'

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

All good things must come to an end — be it seasons, TV shows or even relationships.

Daniel Craig gets it because he's got a real big ending, which gets us into:

Three things to watch

'No Time to Die'

Barring a miracle, it looks like the 25th James Bond film marks the last time we shall see Daniel Craig in the role he has played over the past 15 years.

I talked to Craig, some of his cast members, and the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, about the experience of working on Craig's final Bond film.

"It's going to take me 15 years to unpack it all I think," Craig told me. "I've had so many incredible experiences. ... I'll need to think about them. I'm just massively grateful and fortunate to have had such a wonderful experience."

The latest film is action packed and hits theaters Friday.

'Maid'

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, this dramatic series follows the story of a single mother who turns to housecleaning to try and make ends meet for her and her young daughter as the mom escapes an abusive relationship.

"Maid" is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Diana'

This CNN Original Series, produced by October Films, reexamines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity. "Diana" reframes her story to discover the real woman behind the "People's Princess."

Drawing on a new generation of voices, the six-part series includes interviews from those who were close to her and offers a fresh take on the royal.

"Diana" debuts on CNN Sunday.

Two things to listen to

From his 2012 win on "The X Factor," James Arthur rose to international acclaim. Now, he's releasing his fourth album.

"It'll All Make Sense in the End" comes after Arthur had some rough times, including a battle with crippling anxiety and a controversy over lyrics criticized as homophobic that derailed his career.

The singer apologized and told The Irish Times that the pandemic influenced his recent work.

"With the pandemic, and being isolated, I suffered (because of his anxiety)," he said. "In the end it forced me to do what I loved doing, which is make music. And to try to put that anxiety into songwriting."

The new album drops Friday.

The case hasn't even been solved yet, but a podcast waits for no one.

Already there is one about the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family caught up in scandal involving murder, allegations of financial misdeeds, and opioid addiction. The web of secrets has rocked the local community and become the latest mystery to keep us enthralled.

"Murdaugh Murders Podcast" on Apple Podcasts seeks to unravel it all.

And if true crime and mystery is your jam, check out more about the Murdaugh drama in the latest episode of my show, Pop Life Pop Off! here:

One thing to talk about

FINALLY!

The wait for new music from Adele has felt like forever (really only six years since her last album, "25," was released), and now there is reason to rejoice.

The singer recently announced she has a new song, "Easy on Me," dropping on October 15.

Adele is one of the few artists who has consistently been able to disappear from the music scene and return with a project that makes us love her even more. We are ready to listen and feel all our feelings, Adele!

Also, Rihanna, if you are reading this: It's your move, Boo.

Something to sip on

There has been lots of attention paid to how the use of "beauty" filters on social media apps like Instagram are affecting young people.

But what about the older ones?

Jamie Lee Curtis, who has said she got hooked on prescription pain pills years ago following plastic surgery, is not a fan of filters and cosmetic procedures.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," she told Fast Company in an interview.

The obsession with youth and looking good in our culture has intensified thanks to social media. But, at the end of the day, we all have to find the beauty within.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
A Summer-Like Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 85°

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Vin Lincoln

Image

Linton Manhandles Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Comes Up Short at Home

Image

North Central

Image

West Vigo Stomps Cloverdale

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Sullivan Indian Creek

Image

TH South Beats Southport

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513