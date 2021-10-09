Clear

At Paris Fashion Week, designers presented a sexy summer dresscode

At Paris Fashion Week, designers presented a sexy summer dresscode

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN, Nick Remsen, CNN, Samantha Tse, CNN | Photo edit by Natalie Yubas

"Back to business" might have been the way to describe the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week if the clothing on display hadn't been so wonderfully inappropriate for most traditional workplaces.

Locking in a trend that began to take hold in the preceding fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan, sexy, barely-there designs made an appearance at numerous runway shows and presentations. Hemlines were high and midriffs were exposed as designers laid bare parts of the body that many of us have kept wrapped up in loungewear during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The nineties and early noughts also continued to dominate, with many labels offering their high-fashion take on the often questionable street style of a generation of flip phone users. (Scroll for Miu Miu's take on the "is it a belt or is it a skirt?" mini).

And while previously seen themes relating to public health, lockdown and uncertainty were largely abandoned this season, the week closed out with an emotive tribute to the late designer Alber Elbaz, who died of Covid-19 in April, reminding attendees that the pandemic is far from over.

Read on for more impressions from Paris Fashion Week.

Big shows are back

After months of pandemic-related disruption, more brands than ever chose to return to the physical show format and some of them went big -- no more so than the French luxury house Balmain. To celebrate creative director Olivier Rousteing's 10-year anniversary with the brand, an enormous show was staged within Paris' La Seine Musicale on a river island, in the western suburbs of the city. The two-day event was part music festival, part collection unveiling. The runway show opened with a pre-recorded audio message from Beyoncé, praising Rousteing's efforts to "to keep pushing that door open wider, making sure that others can also have opportunities for reaching their dreams" throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Parisian fashion staple Saint Laurent returned to its show venue of choice, the Eiffel Tower, and Chanel sparked joy on Tuesday with an event that took the catwalk show format back to the '80s, when models would prance and twirl down the runway to the delight of shouty photographers who flanked the stage. In the show notes, the brand's creative head, Virginie Viard, wrote that she used to "love the sound of flashbulbs going off at the shows in the eighties" and she wanted to recreate that atmosphere for today.

Balenciaga arguably grabbed the most headlines when it brought the characters of "The Simpsons" to fashion week, thanks to a 10-minute episode crafted exclusively for the brand. The episode was screened live at the Théâtre du Châtelet after a red carpet event that surreptitiously seeded the new collection amongst editors, buyers, models, celebrities and friends of the house.

On the subject of the return of the fashion spectacle, Rick Owens, who put on his first show in Paris since the start of the pandemic, told CNN Style, "Everybody is going to want to flex. Everyone is going to want to show that they are stronger than ever, that they're more powerful than ever. It's a little horrifying, but I get it."

Climate-friendly fashion

British designer Stella McCartney, well known for her early and consistent dedication to sustainable fashion design, made the last-minute decision to stage a show in Paris after holding a series of virtual events during the height of the pandemic. Set within a trippy modernist building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, the show opened with a voiceover by mycelium expert Paul Stamets, who starred in 2019 documentary "Fantastic Fungi" about the healing, regenerative and sustainable properties of mushrooms, declaring that,"In fashion, mushrooms are the future." On the runway, the brand presented its latest "leather" handbag made with Mylo, a trademarked material derived from mushrooms, developed by Bolt Threads. The new collection was made from 63% eco-friendly materials, according to a press release.

At Louis Vuitton, where a series of elaborate headpieces and eyewear stood out amid a rich, heavily layered collection, a protester stormed the runway with a sign reading "Overconsumption = Extinction," before being removed by security. Suspicious minds wondered if the brand was in on the stunt, but Louis Vuitton declined to comment on the incident.

Marine Serre, one of France's most promising young designers, continued to prioritize conscious design with her latest collection, which she presented via a short film. As a starting point for this season, Serre wrote in the show notes that she wanted to imagine "what the future could look like if we were to change our habits and think more deeply about the food we eat, the way we move through life and the clothes we wear." According to the brand, the collection was made from 45% recycled and 45% regenerated materials, making this its most sustainable effort yet.

The return of sexy

In a stark departure from low-key pandemic dress codes, overtly sexy outfits were seen everywhere. Chanel presented a series of '90s inspired black-and-white swimsuits, while Miu Miu offered up low-slung miniskirts reminiscent of the ones worn by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie at the height of their "The Simple Life" fame.

Lacoste, Valentino and Chloé all presented belly-baring looks, and Stella McCartney had fun with cutouts in her breezy collection.

Diversity did not prevail

While sexy was back it, seems it was back only for those with tiny, traditionally model-esque frames. Disabled people, older models, and plus-size figures were visibly underrepresented throughout the week in what felt like a step backward for the industry.

Devil in the details

This season's sense of optimism was reflected in a number of whimsical details spotted throughout the week. At Loewe, a series of delightful heels shaped as nail varnish bottles, birthday candles and cracked eggs were a welcome surprise within a collection the brand's creative director Jonathan Anderson described as "neurotic, psychedelic, completely hysterical," in the show notes.

Neon eyeliner cut across the eye like mini lightning bolts at Chloé, while a chic double flick was seen on models in the Dior show. Schiaparelli provided an alternative for rainy summer days with its playful umbrella hat, paired with a striped, long-sleeved bodysuit.

Farewell to a friend of the fashion industry

After a week of joy-inducing collection unveilings, fashion week closed with an emotional tribute to one of the industry's most beloved designers, Alber Elbaz, who died of Covid-19 in April, only months after launching his new brand, AZ Factory.

On Tuesday night the fashion industry came together at the grand hall of Le Carreau du Temple to witness a special tribute show. Aptly named "Love Brings Love," the event brought together 45 of fashion's most noted designers and houses including Valentino and Loewe, who each contributed one look to the show. It was their love letter to Elbaz, whose generosity and spirit touched many. "To me, Alber was heart, soulful and generosity," Valentino's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, told CNN Style.

The show opened with Elbaz's longtime partner, Alex Koo, addressing the audience. "Alber would have been incredibly honoured to be surrounded by his peers, colleagues, collaborators, friends and family," Koo said.

"He touched the hearts of everyone he has met with humour and plenty of generosity. He made us laugh. He made us cry. And he made us dream. His dream was to reunite the best talents of our industry to celebrate love, beauty, and hope. And tonight, his dream becomes a reality."

Top image: The finalé at Chloé

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Vin Lincoln

Image

Linton Manhandles Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Comes Up Short at Home

Image

North Central

Image

West Vigo Stomps Cloverdale

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Sullivan Indian Creek

Image

TH South Beats Southport

Image

Red Hill Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513