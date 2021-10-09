Clear

Anti-trans rhetoric is rife in the British media. Little is being done to extinguish the flames

Anti-trans rhetoric is rife in the British media. Little is being done to extinguish the flames

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Tara John, CNN

Britain faces a critical shortage of workers, leading to fuel supply constraints, a run on petrol stations and unstacked shelves in supermarkets due to lack of staff or undelivered foodstuffs. Despite this immediate crisis affecting millions of people, "gotcha" questions on trans rights have become a feature of this year's political party conference season, say trans advocates.

On "Today," last month, the BBC's flagship news and current affairs radio program, presenter Justin Webb asked Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey if there should "not be spaces where biological males cannot go," in reference to trans women.

More than a week later, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, was asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr if it was transphobic to say only women had a cervix. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked the same question about cervixes this week by right-leaning broadcaster GB News.

Both Davey and Starmer said respectful debates were needed on the matters. Johnson avoided answering the question directly, saying "biology is very important but we've got a system now in our country for many, many years where people can change gender ... and what I absolutely passionately believe ... is everybody should be treated with dignity and respect."

The questions may appear to be grounded in science, but are in fact troublesome. People identify as transgender when their gender identity doesn't align with what has culturally been associated with the one they were assigned at birth. This is an anathema to Britain's gender-critical feminists, who argue sex is immutable, and some use descriptors, such as "biological male," which is considered a slur by trans activists, to describe trans women over their concerns about trans women in women-only spaces.

Misgendering trans people is not only harmful to their mental health, but suggesting gender does not exist and that they are the sum total of the sex they were assigned at birth scrubs the existence of trans and non-binary people, say advocates. Also, modern medicine views sex as a spectrum with many variables. Instersex people, for example, have natural variations in reproductive anatomy, chromosome patterns or other traits that may not align with typical definitions of female or male

But none of these facts were conveyed in those short interviews, and instead complex questions and answers around trans rights have been boiled down to soundbites. "The media shamefully advances this transphobic frontier, with both the right-wing press and ostensibly leftist outlets" working to demonize trans people, Lisa Tilley, a political economist based at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, told CNN.

"Politicians are often either unprepared to reject the terms of this debate or they are actively advancing a transphobic political project themselves. Whatever the intentions of this harmful and exclusionary political project, the effects are to make the UK one of the most transphobic countries in the world," she opined.

When it comes to trans rights "polling shows that the public isn't necessarily as hostile as the media, but the media [continues] to lead the conversation," Shon Faye, trans advocate and author of "The Transgender Issue," told CNN. According to her analysis, in 2020 the Times and the Sunday Times published "over 300 articles, almost one a day, and they were all negative." CNN has reached out to both newspapers for comment.

In recent months, as in other parts of the world, a set of terms have been weaponized against the trans community in Britain. Similar to dog-whistle racism, where coded pejorative phrases, such as "inner city" or the term "woke," are used as synonyms for Black and Brown people, constructions such as "woke mobs," "trans lobby," and "gender ideology" are uncritically used by columnists in print and reporters on live air as the British press parrots talking points by influential anti-trans grassroots campaigners, say trans advocates.

In an essay for the Times decrying "wokeism" last November, Sky News presenter Trevor Phillips said: "The greatest tragedy in all of this is that the gurus of wokedom have persuaded thousands of idealistic young people who rightly want to change the world into supporting what is actually a deeply reactionary movement. The trans activists can only realize their aim of being able to enter spaces reserved for women by erasing the female sex."

The British media has created an environment where "male violence is also displaced from the real culprits onto vulnerable transgender people, who are demonized collectively as abusers, rather than more accurately represented as victims and survivors of abuse," Tilley said.

As the debate rages on, trans people, like many minority groups, remain economically and socially disenfranchised in the UK. Excluding fraud, trans people are twice as likely to be a victim of crime in England and Wales in the year ending March 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. They also face years-long waits to receive gender-affirming care at NHS gender identity clinics and are more likely to report healthcare discrimination, domestic violence and homelessness.

Culture wars

Trans-critical rhetoric has real-world impact for Britain's trans and queer communities especially at a time when UK's government has leaned into the culture wars debate in a bid to appeal to its traditional Conservative Party base and new working-class voters in northern England.

Since Johnson came to power, his Women and Equalities ministry has stalled on a number of initiatives for the country's LGBTQ community. In September 2020, Liz Truss, the Minister of Women and Equalities, said plans to make it easier for trans people to change their gender via a simplified self-declaratory system would be scrapped.

This March, three members of the government's LGBT Advisory Panel resigned. In his resignation letter, Scottish trans equalities campaigner James Morton said the government did not "have any desire to build a country in which trans people are among those free to live their lives."

The final straw was the government's "war on woke," which disparaged the trans community, as well as the stalled ban on conversion therapy -- following objections to it by religious organizations, gender-critical feminists and anti-trans groups, Morton told CNN. Similar to some US Republican Party lawmakers' critiques of critical race theory, "war on woke" has turned into a catchall to describe what Conservatives don't like: be it the perceived excesses of the left, conversations around racial equality, or social justice initiatives like trans rights.

In a statement to CNN, an Equalities ministry spokesperson said: "we have repeatedly confirmed we will be banning the abhorrent practice of conversion therapy, and will be launching a consultation on our proposals shortly." The spokesperson added that the government has made it "simpler for applicants" to change their gender -- which includes cutting the application fee down to £5 ($6), and working on moving the process online.

Conservative lawmaker Crispin Blunt, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global LGBT+ Rights, last year called for Truss's Women and Equalities brief be passed to someone else, saying she lacked "the time or necessary empathy to continue in this role."

Speaking to CNN, he explained her other brief (which she held before a cabinet reshuffle in September) as "the most important trade minister in the history of the United Kingdom" meant she did not have bandwidth to see the gay conversion ban through.

When it comes to trans issues, "the Prime Minister quite rightly wants the temperature to be taken down on this debate, have a sensible, evidence-based conversation," Blunt told CNN.

These sentiments were on display at a LGBT Conservatives event at the Conservative Party conference, where Johnson's wife, Carrie, shared a stage with pro-trans voices in the party. There she said her husband was committed to protecting LGBTQ rights, and the government "is banning" conversion therapy.

While "there are perfectly reasonably concerns of what the implication of trans women might be for women's rights, a lot of that anxiety is based on wildly exaggerated theoretical positions rather than practical ones," Blunt told CNN. "While [trans people] have to cope with the practical reality that it is bloody tough being trans."

Turn the dial

Despite those supportive words, the trans-critical dial in the media is up at full blast. It began in 2017 over former UK Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to reform the process it takes for trans people to change their legal gender -- in line with some other European countries. "A group of anti-trans campaigners came forward, saying they were concerned such reforms would lead to cis-men entering women's spaces," Jane Fae, chair of Trans Media Watch, told CNN of hypothetical concerns that have yet to materialize in countries that have these rights in place.

The debate around reforming the law led to a surge of intolerant media coverage. "In the four years since I cannot think of a single aspect of trans life -- from sport to ability to live in public, to access to medical treatment -- that has not come under scrutiny and attack from these people," she said.

A 2019 study by linguist Paul Baker, a professor at Lancaster University, found the British press wrote more than 6,000 articles about trans people between 2018-19, many of them written "in order to be critical of trans people" and painted "trans people as unreasonable and aggressive," the report wrote.

The disproportionality of the trans-critical articles for a community estimated to amount to under 1% of the British population indicates an overreaction. Despite there never having been a "trans member of Parliament (MP)," and close to zero trans editors or staff writers at [British] newspapers an idea has stuck that there is an influential trans "lobby behind the scene ... and that is very much characteristic of a moral panic," author Faye said.

It's a landscape that has not gone unnoticed abroad. At the end of September, the Council of Europe's Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination likened the UK's record on LGBTQ rights to Russia, Turkey, Hungary and Poland -- countries with appalling track records on minority issues. The report pointed out that in England and Wales "trans rights organisations have faced vitriolic media campaigns, in which trans women especially are vilified and misrepresented."

Better political leadership is needed to counter the media narrative that trans people, particularly trans women, are taking resources away from cisgender women, Faye said. A leader who is willing to tackle the more complex parts of the trans debate, such as the issues surrounding access to gender-based violence services, by promising better resourcing and funds to counter the Conservative Party's austerity cuts on women's refuges, she added.

War of words

The pitched battle between trans advocates and gender-critical feminists is taking place in an environment where language is changing to accommodate diverse identities, and one with which politicians and British journalists appear to struggle to keep up.

The furor over whether women have a cervix related to an internal party dispute over a Labour lawmaker, Rosie Duffield, who incorrectly stated that only women had a lower uterus. She made her comment in response to a tweet by CNN -- which relayed guidance by American Cancer Society that called on "individuals with a cervix" to begin cervical screening.

Not every woman has a cervix. As many as 5% of reproductive-age women worldwide were born with an underdeveloped or non-existent uterus and vagina, according to Penn Medicine, and trans men can also have a cervix. Despite this evidence, which appears to be acknowledged by Britain's public health service, UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid asserted as a "total denial of scientific fact" a comment by Labour leader Starmer that it was "not right" to say only women have a cervix.

Problems can arise when supportive cisgender people, or corporate entities, make poor linguistic and aesthetic choices when attempting to use inclusive language for non-binary, transgender and intersex people, Faye said. This happened at the end of September, when British medical journal The Lancet featured the words "bodies with vaginas" on the cover of its latest issue. The journal later apologized for conveying "the impression that we have dehumanized and marginalized women," after the wording was widely criticized.

These constructions are instead blamed by trans-critical commentators on trans people and the culture war, when perhaps there should be a better discussion about language choices, Faye said. "Is it dehumanizing? Does it express the point? Does it include everyone? Is there a more tidy way to phrase it?"

Like clockwork, The Lancet's choice of words turned into another media talking point on trans people's rights.

During the Labour conference in the southern English coastal city of Brighton last week, BBC's Nick Robinson pushed Labour lawmaker David Lammy on his position on trans rights. Robinson asserted that an internal party analysis found that Labour lost working-class voters in northern England because the voters "feel they have little in common with the young quinoa-eating graduate city-dwelling socially liberal Remainers and Labour voters who they believe do not put Britain first and judge people like them harshly and unfairly for their views."

"And I put it to you that those people believe that women are people who have vaginas not people who are described as 'bodies with vaginas.' And that the Labour Party needs to be clear about this," Robinson said on "Today."

"Nick, you could be asking me about climate change. You could be asking me about mental health. You could be asking me about education. You could be asking me about health. You deliberately are asking me about an issue that you know does not come up on the doorstep," Lammy replied.

"[You] are choosing to land on this subject that most British people are not talking about in a fuel crisis," Lammy added. "And spend minutes on this, because it keeps Labour talking about identity issues and not about the substantive policies."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Vin Lincoln

Image

Linton Manhandles Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Comes Up Short at Home

Image

North Central

Image

West Vigo Stomps Cloverdale

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Sullivan Indian Creek

Image

TH South Beats Southport

Image

Red Hill Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513