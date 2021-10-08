Clear

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's journey through panic attacks to Olympic gold

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's journey through panic attacks to Olympic gold

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Jack Bantock, CNN

Stephanie Labbe is smiling.

Swedish striker Kosovare Asllani has just placed the ball on the spot to take the first kick of a penalty shootout to decide the gold medal match of the women's 2020 Olympic soccer final.

Amidst the sweltering Tokyo heat, two hours of play could not separate Sweden and Canada -- now, a lifetime of training and dreams hinges on 10 spot-kicks.

It's about as pressurized as it gets for a footballer and yet, 12 yards away, Canadian goalkeeper Labbe is smiling.

Two days later, Olympic gold medalist and penalty shootout hero Labbe isn't smiling.

She lies in a dark room. She has spent most of the previous 48 hours there.

Overstimulated and feeling "completely dissociated" from her victory, she cannot process any of the thousands of congratulatory messages and media enquiries blowing up her phone in the wake of Canada's historic triumph -- the country's first ever Olympic gold in the women's soccer event.

To understand her numbness following the achievement of a lifelong dream, Labbe takes us back to the first game of the tournament against hosts Japan.

Overflow

During the first-half, Labbe sustained a painful rib injury. Prophetically, she proceeded to save a penalty before -- unable to continue -- she was substituted.

Unbeknownst to Labbe, the injury would dredge and then stir up a whirlpool of anxieties and mental baggage that had built up across the preceding 18 months -- the insecurity of her position on the national team, the postponing of the Olympics, a new national team coach, and the inability to train as a team for a long period.

"I don't think I realized at the time how much I was holding onto, how much the challenges of the past year and a half had affected me and were still underlying there in my system -- getting to the Olympics wasn't just a magical cure for all of this." Labbe told CNN.

"That takes a toll over time and sometimes we don't always see or feel what that toll is until something comes in and kind of shakes it up a bit.

"That's what that injury did ... it was like the water was almost getting to the brim. I felt good and confident but just that one extra thing is what spilt it over."

Despite the ongoing pain of her injury and a number of trips to the hospital, Labbe and her team agreed she was physically fit to continue. She missed the following match against Chile but returned to the line-up for the final group fixture against Great Britain.

READ: Nadia Nadim: 'I'm actually the picture of everything the Taliban don't want their women to be'

However, unseen wounds were making it a war on two fronts.

"My adrenaline was so heightened, and my neuromuscular system was so finely tuned that I struggled to come down between games, which resulted in high levels of anxiety and multiple panic attacks," said Labbe.

"I knew it had nothing to do with performance anxiety, I was fully confident and nerves were not an issue on matchday. It was the second that whistle blew, that moment where I had to come down and relax a bit before the next game."

Labbe was so overstimulated that she did not train between the quarterfinal and the finals -- a fact made all the more astonishing by the back-to-back clean sheets she kept against Brazil and tournament favorites the United States en route to the final.

For Labbe the pitch is her "happy zone", a "release."

Years of meticulous training, work with a sports psychologist, meditation and other mindfulness exercises have helped to forge an athlete with laser focus on matchday -- present and supremely confident.

National Minister of Defence

So as penalties in the gold medal match loomed, Labbe looked like the most relaxed goalkeeper in the history of penalty shoot-outs.

"For me, I really was enjoying the moment," Labbe said.

"I remember as soon as the whistle went, I knew that the players on my team were going to feel a little bit of that stress and pressure, knowing that they were going to be stepping up to take shots.

"So as an older, more experienced player on the team, as a leader on the team, I wanted to do whatever I could to give them confidence and calmness to try to take that pressure off of them.

"I know how much body language can have an affect on people so I remember walking into that huddle and I was like, 'Steph, smile, look relaxed, look super confident so that if anyone is a bit nervous and they look up and they see you, they're gonna see you being confident and you showing this relaxed, composed version of yourself.'"

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Part of the smiling demeanor, Labbe admits, was also to project pressure onto the Swedish takers. And yet, beyond a functional purpose to both ease and amplify anxiety, her grin also came from a genuine place of joy.

"I remember telling myself, 'Steph you're in a shootout to win a gold medal, at worst case you have an Olympic silver medal, you've already achieved so much and now is the time just to enjoy this,' Labbe said.

"You're not going to get this moment back, you're not going to get this opportunity again. It might be the same but it might look a bit different, feel a little bit different, so just enjoy it.'

"I remember taking that time to be completely present, because what an amazing moment that was for me personally, for our team. We had made history already just going into that shootout so there was this sense of calmness because I was just enjoying it and happy to be there."

The smiling worked. Labbe saved two penalties, Sweden failing to hit the target with two more, as Canada triumphed 3-2 in the shootout to spark euphoric scenes on the pitch of the International Stadium Yokohama.

Labbe's Wikipedia biography was swiftly edited -- changing her position from goalkeeper to National Minister of Defence -- leading Canada's actual Defence Minister, Harjit Sajjan, to recognize Labbe's heroics.

"From one MND to another, thank you for defending the flag and for helping bring home this long awaited gold to Canada!" Sajjan tweeted.

'Come down'

Yet, like the thousands of similar messages of congratulations, it would be a little while before they truly sunk in for Labbe.

"In the first 48 hours when we were still in Tokyo, that was a challenge for me because I still wasn't able to come down," Labbe explained.

"Mental illness is just like any other injury -- you just don't see it but it's the same in the sense that things don't just heal overnight, or with the snap of a finger.

"Just because the game was over and we won doesn't mean that all of this anxiety and internal turmoil that I was going through just goes right away.

"I was waiting for that kind of release and it didn't come so that's why I was just so overstimulated and I needed to be in a dark room to let my mind relax, to let my body come down a bit from the high.

"It's definitely a day-by-day thing and even now, I look at the medal and I'm like, 'is this really mine? Did we actually win a gold medal?' I don't know if it fully sunk in and I don't know when it actually will fully sink in."

Labbe's healing process began upon her return to Canada. Days camping away with her partner and Canadian cycling Olympian, Georgia Simmerling, allowed her to "decompress" and continue what would ultimately become the summer of a lifetime.

Decompression

As fall beckoned, Labbe was an Olympic gold medalist, a fiancé, and preparing for a move to a new country -- having signed with one of the world's biggest clubs, Paris Saint-Germain.

"I took a few days with my partner to go away camping, unplug for a bit and decompress," Labbe said.

"That was super helpful. I think not having to talk about it a lot, being able to just go through my self-healing process and then when I finally reconnected with my friends and family that's when it started to really hit.

"Since then, day-by-day, talking to different people, talking about my experience and just seeing the impact that we've had on our country is really amazing. I feel so honored and proud to have been a part of that and to have done it with some of the most incredible people I've ever met."

Simmerling, who in September retired from cycling and started her own sports marketing and agency business for female athletes, has long been a central cog of Labbe's support system.

"I think she is a great opposition to me in the sense that Georgia is pretty black and white and sees things in one way that's very different to me," Labbe said.

"I think that helps me heal because for me I definitely get tunnel vision in certain senses when I'm going through hard times, I really start to narrow in and it's really tough to get out of that spiral -- she gives a good opposition to that and challenges me in different ways.

"She's gone through her own challenges and I think the more open and vulnerable I've been with her the more she's been able to be that with me."

'We're just humans'

Speaking from the couple's new apartment in Paris, Labbe reflects on the journey she's been on and the lessons she has learnt -- her words made all the more poignant ahead of World Mental Health Day on Sunday.

"It's human nature -- we want to be chosen, we want to be picked and when there's this thing that isn't choosing you, that can affect your self-confidence and your self-worth," Labbe said.

"So I think the biggest thing that I've learnt in my career is not allowing external factors to determine my self-worth -- external factors being what coaches think of me, the amount of playing time I get -- not allowing those things that actually are out of my control affect how I feel about myself.

"I've done a lot of work on that so that no matter where I am in a team, whatever role I'm playing, it doesn't affect how I think about myself."

Whilst she believes the access to, and quality of, mental health resources for athletes has improved over the last decade, Labbe still feels more needs to be done.

"I think there's a myth that athletes need mental health resources directly related to performance," she said.

"The stigma around us only being athletes needs to change. We're just humans and the job that we do just happens to be broadcast and in the public knowledge.

"We still go through real life challenges -- being able to turn it on and off to perform on the field, whatever sport you do, can be a challenge. Just because competition is over doesn't mean these challenges go away.

"At the end of the day, we all want the same thing and I think it's important to share our stories and share our journeys so we can help other people not feel so alone, feel more comfortable to be vulnerable, and to come out and talk about their experiences."

On Wednesday, Labbe was in Iceland as PSG kicked off it's UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Breidablik. In the league, PSG has begun the season with a flawless record -- played four, won four, conceded none.

Labbe has already set her sights on adding the French cup to what would be a historic treble -- anyone who watched her in Tokyo would not bet against her doing so.

And she'll likely do it with a smile.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Use caution when burning outdoors, even after recent rain

Image

This Terre Haute business raised $10,000 to help the family of fallen Terre Haute police detective

Image

Vigo County's public face of COVID-19 says goodbye

Image

Rose-Hulman gears up for homecoming weekend

Image

Local airport gets over $2 million for improvements - here's how they plan to use the money

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department welcomes nine new recruits

Image

Vendors at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vaccinate the Valley event has health officials set up in a McDonald's parking lot

Image

Protecting bees with cold weather ahead

Image

Indian Mounds Park

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511