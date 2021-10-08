Clear

Many Indians can't prove their loved ones died from Covid. And that could be a problem

Many Indians can't prove their loved ones died from Covid. And that could be a problem

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Rhea Mogul and Swati Gupta, CNN

As India's brutal second coronavirus wave ravaged the country this spring, Ankit Srivastava went from hospital to hospital, trying to find help for his ailing mother.

But hospitals in the Indian city of Varanasi had run out of space, oxygen, medicine, tests -- everything.

"They told us everywhere was bad and people were lying on the hospital floors, and that there were no beds at all," the 33-year-old said.

His mother died before she could be tested for Covid-19.

This week, India's government unveiled a compensation program that would provide 50,000 rupees (about $670) to the families of past and future Covid-19 victims. That's more than half of what most people in the country earn annually, according to the government's most recent estimate of income per capita for the 2019-2020 financial year.

In theory, the program should help people like Srivastava. But experts believe the true death toll may be many times the official tally of 450,000 -- and the families of some victims may end up missing out on compensation because they either don't have a death certificate or the cause of death is not listed as Covid-19.

The Indian government has promised no families will be denied compensation "solely on the ground" that their death certificate does not mention Covid-19.

But days after the compensation plan was announced, the rules remain unclear -- and that's causing stress for many Indians struggling to feed their families after losing a breadwinner during one of the world's worst Covid outbreaks.

The uncounted dead

On the face of it, the criteria for compensation is relatively straightforward.

Families can receive the payout if their loved one died within 30 days of a Covid-19 diagnosis, regardless of whether the death took place in hospital or at home, according to the guidelines approved by the Supreme Court Monday. They are also eligible if the family member died while in hospital being treated for Covid-19 -- even if the death happened more than 30 days after diagnosis.

To be considered a Covid case, the deceased must have been diagnosed with a positive Covid test or have been "clinically determined" by a physician. And to apply for compensation, next of kin must provide a death certificate stating Covid-19 was the cause of death.

But for many in India, these guidelines pose a massive problem.

Even before the pandemic, India was undercounting its dead.

The country's underfunded public health infrastructure means that in normal times, only 86% of deaths nationwide were registered in government systems. And only 22% of all registered fatalities were given an official cause of death, certified by a doctor, according to community medicine specialist Dr. Hemant Shewade.

That problem has intensified during Covid, with studies suggesting millions of people like Srivastava's mother aren't included in the death toll.

In July, the US-based Center for Global Development estimated that during the pandemic, India could have had between 3.4 and 4.9 million more deaths than in previous years — meaning the government's official Covid-19 toll could be several times lower than reality.

The figures suggest the Indian government underreported the number of pandemic deaths, a claim the government has denied.

Even if victims have a death certificate, many don't explicitly list Covid-19 as a cause as they weren't officially diagnosed, said Jyot Jeet, chairperson of the Delhi-based organization SBS Foundation, which conducted free cremations during the second wave.

Instead, many Covid victims' death certificates "either say they died of lung failure, respiratory disease, cardiac arrest," he added.

The guidelines say families can apply to amend the cause of death on a death certificate, and assert that no families will be denied compensation "solely on the ground" their death certificate does not mention Covid-19.

A district-level committee will review their application and examine the deceased member's medical records -- and if they agree Covid was the cause of death, they will issue a fresh death certificate saying so, according to the guidelines.

However, no further details have been provided on what criteria the committee will use to gauge the cause of a months-old death, and what evidence families will need to provide.

"That is absolutely complicated," said Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director of the India-based Takshashila Institution think tank, adding that if the government is resolved to help people rather than policing the money, the plan could benefit families.

CNN has reached out to India's Ministry of Health for comment.

Red tape

After Pooja Sharma's husband died of Covid-19 in April, she felt helpless and alone, with no idea how to provide for their two young daughters.

Her husband, a shopkeeper, was the breadwinner of the family. But as his condition deteriorated, he told her to take care of their children.

"I didn't know how I would do that," said the 33-year-old mother, who lives in India's capital region Delhi. "I haven't been to school and didn't know what I could do to make money."

Sharma says her husband's death certificate lists Covid as the cause -- but she may still face an uphill battle. The program promises families will have their compensation within 30 days of proving their eligibility, although previous government initiatives -- both before and during the pandemic -- have been beset by long delays and frustrating bureaucracy.

"Underprivileged or poor communities are the worst hit -- first by Covid and second by the system," said Jeet, the SBS Foundation chairperson. Because of their low literacy levels, he added it is "a tedious task" for families to navigate the complications in the system, which includes collecting the appropriate paperwork, filling out forms, communicating with local district officials and providing medical information.

The country's most recent Census in 2011 found that 73% of Indians are literate, and the number is even lower for women in rural areas where just over 50% can read and write.

Kotasthane, the think tank director, also worries about the ability of people to access payments. "The cost of getting the compensation should not be more than the compensation itself," he said.

Sharma has already run up against government red tape for a state-run support program she applied for in June.

"I filled out all the paperwork with the help of others. I went to government offices every day," she said. "I haven't heard anything from them. I don't think that money will ever come through."

Though she will apply for the new compensation program, she said she's not confident of receiving any payments -- and either way, it's not enough to compensate for her loss.

"I don't know if I will even get that sum of money," Sharma added. "50,000 rupees will not give me my husband back. My life will not be the same."

Too little, too late

Many share Sharma's sense of disillusionment, and the sentiment that the compensation offered is too little, too late.

The second wave effectively traumatized an entire nation, laying bare the government's missteps and sowing deep anger among a public that largely felt abandoned by its leaders.

Many factors played into the severity of the second wave. The government was slow to act and had not prepared in advance, leading to crippling medical supply shortages at the most desperate moment. The medical system collapsed -- at the peak of the wave, more than 4,000 people were dying every day, many on the streets and outside hospitals filled past capacity.

The shortages also led to a boom in the black market, which price gouged oxygen cylinders and medicine. With no help in sight from the government, many families had no choice but to empty their savings and borrow money to buy overpriced goods, in the hope of saving loved ones.

Simran Kaur, founder of Pins and Needles, a non-profit organization supporting Covid widows in Delhi, said some women are facing debts while caring for several young children alone and without a breadwinner.

"They are already in so much debt because overnight, they went from earning a monthly salary through their husbands to earning nothing," she said.

"A one-off payment from the government will not solve everything. It won't educate her children, pay their rent, or put food on their table. It might sound good on paper, but it's not enough."

The compensation might be able to help India's poorest families . But for most families, especially ones that have lost multiple members to Covid, "50,000 rupees is going to do nothing," said Srivastava, who lost his mother.

Since the second wave, he and his sister -- who were both ill with Covid while trying to save their mother -- have recovered from infection. Deeper scars remain, as well as anger toward a government that "had barely done anything to prepare for Covid," he said -- but "there's no option but to recover from the tragedy."

"In India, people accept the fate, they say that it was God who did it, console themselves and move on," he added. "We have the habit of enduring the tragedies. But it's the government that has to make an effort."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Use caution when burning outdoors, even after recent rain

Image

This Terre Haute business raised $10,000 to help the family of fallen Terre Haute police detective

Image

Vigo County's public face of COVID-19 says goodbye

Image

Rose-Hulman gears up for homecoming weekend

Image

Local airport gets over $2 million for improvements - here's how they plan to use the money

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department welcomes nine new recruits

Image

Vendors at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vaccinate the Valley event has health officials set up in a McDonald's parking lot

Image

Protecting bees with cold weather ahead

Image

Indian Mounds Park

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511