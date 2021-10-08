Clear

A group of little-known killer whales have been identified as big hunters of the sea

A group of little-known killer whales have been identified as big hunters of the sea

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Noah Sheidlower and Justin Lear, CNN

Swimming deep in the Pacific Ocean, a group of little-known killer whales that eat large sea mammals including grey whale calves has been found, researchers say.

In a recently-published catalog, researchers from the University of British Columbia examined 13 years of photo-identification data and more than 100,000 photographs taken off North America's west coasts. What they encountered was a group of what they referred to as "outer coast" transient whales, which rarely traveled to California's coast and hunt massive elephant seals or sea lions.

"What we did with this catalog is report 150 killer whales that seem to be different from other groups of killer whales," said Andrew Trites, director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at the University of British Columbia, who co-authored the study.

According to Trites, there are different types of killer whales in the Pacific: residents, which eat fish; offshores, which consume sharks; and transients, which specialize in eating marine mammals. Trites noted how it has been known there are two populations of resident killer whales, northern and southern, which have been extensively studied since they live very close to shore.

"We've got some evidence suggesting that the transient population should be considered as two distinct populations, and the one that we're seeing most frequently in California, we suspect they may specialize in eating small whales and elephant seals," said Trites.

Trites told CNN around Monterey Bay, the continental shelf -- the edge of a continent which lies under the ocean -- comes in very close to land, which is where the population of "coastal" whales has been primarily seen. Yet the researchers encountered a group of mammal-eating "outer coast" whales that rarely travel to the coast, preferring deeper water and living offshore near canyon systems.

Of the 155 encounters from 2006 to 2019, most of the whales were found in offshore waters between Oregon and central California, though 26 were spotted near Vancouver Island. Outer coast whales also exhibit a way of communicating with each other outside of California waters, distinct from other transient whales in coastal waters of the Pacific Northwest.

"In the same way that when the distinction [was] made between Northern and Southern Resident killer whales, that shaped the understanding of their needs in terms of conservation or threats they faced," Trites said. "If indeed there are two distinct related populations of transient killer whales, they presently have different needs as well."

A "significant contribution" to killer whale research

Brad Hanson, a wildlife biologist with NOAA's Northwest Fisheries Science Center who has researched Southern Resident killer whales, commented many of the whales had not previously been matched to existing photo ID catalogs until the new findings. Now, with many more individual whales cataloged, researchers can start to understand more about their ecology.

"[This research] is a significant contribution in my mind because these photo ID catalogs are essentially the foundation of virtually all the work that we do on killer whales," Hanson told CNN.

Jenny Atkinson, executive director of The Whale Museum in Friday Harbor, Washington, told CNN there have been conversations over whether fish-eating and marine mammal-eating populations are different species, because right now, they are all classified as just killer whales.

"We didn't really see transients before, we didn't see them in these numbers," said Atkinson. "We didn't know how they were associated. We always thought it was this rogue group of killer whales that got together for successful hunting strategies, and they traveled up and down the coast looking for marine mammals to predate on. But the more encounters you have, the more you can add a data point or information to your long-term research."

In 2010, according to Atkinson, researchers used to say transients come in groups of three or four and were not necessarily associated. By 2011, though, they started seeing groups of 20 to 25 that come into the waters, and now transients come back year after year as a family group with their offspring.

Although Atkinson is not a researcher, she told CNN as far back as 10 years ago, transients were recorded coming into inland waters and predating on adult gray whales right in front of whale-watching boats. She believes the new catalog will be helpful in furthering research on diverse transient whale behaviors.

"They're starting to suss out associations and relationships and starting to look at whether or not these different, for lack of a better term we'll call it sub-pods or groups, are associating as an acoustic plan or developing hunting strategies," she said. "What's cool is that they've looked at all this different data, they're trying to make sense of it in a way that we've not been able to do before."

Unknown group of killer whales also found

The catalog also pointed to another astonishing discovery: an unknown group of killer whales that resembled transients but eat sharks like offshores.

Trites said a few whales were found washed up on shore dead which were not previously known, and their teeth were ground down almost to the gum line. This suggested there must have been something very abrasive that ground down their teeth.

"And what's more abrasive than the skin of a shark?" Trites asked.

The whales looked like transients and had cookie-cutter bite marks, or circular scars on the body of the whale. These may have been caused by parasitic sharks living offshore, which may point to where the killer whales spend their time.

The next step, according to Trites, is to continue updating the catalog, since there are still many more types of whales to be discovered. In addition to increased efforts for sightings and acoustics research, scientists will continue to find out more about transients and better understand how killer whales establish themselves as the top predators of the oceans.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indian Mounds Park

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511