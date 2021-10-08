2 shot dead at senior living facility in Maryland's Prince George's County, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility outside Washington, DC, on Friday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, officials said.

The shooting happened at the Gateway Village National Church Residence in the town of Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police spokesperson Julie Wright said.

Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Details about what led to the shooting, and the names of the suspect and those killed, were not immediately released.

As police responded to the shooting, people who were able to walk were evacuated from the building, while those in wheelchairs were asked to stay in their rooms, Wright said.

"On behalf of the National Church Residences team, please know that we are extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred this morning at our affordable housing property Gateway Village," Norris said. "We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe."

