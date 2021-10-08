Clear

US dodges potential financial Armageddon for now

US dodges potential financial Armageddon for now

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

The Senate voted along party lines to raise the debt ceiling on Thursday, authorizing $480 billion in borrowing that avoids a looming US government default but sets up another showdown in early December.

Investors no doubt should be relieved. Alarm bells had been ringing on Wall Street for weeks, and JPMorgan Chase was already hard at work preparing for a potential default by the world's largest economy.

But the reprieve is only temporary. Once the Senate's stopgap measure is approved by the House of Representatives, the Treasury will be able to pay its bills through December 3. Incidentally, that's also the deadline for averting a government shutdown.

That's right: The United States is now less than two months away from a potential simultaneous government shutdown (when existing legislative approvals for government spending are set to expire) and default (when the debt ceiling prevents the Treasury from paying its bills).

It bears repeating that pretty much every economist and markets expert agrees that a US default would tank stocks and do great harm to the economy. We're talking instant recession.

According to Moody's Analytics, nearly 6 million jobs would be lost, the unemployment rate would spike back to nearly 9% and stock prices would plummet by one-third, wiping out about $15 trillion in household wealth.

And for what? Hiking the debt ceiling doesn't have anything to do with new spending or borrowing. Instead, it allows the government to carry out activities already authorized by Congress.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who used to lead the Federal Reserve, has some thoughts about lawmakers essentially taking the US economy hostage every few years in order to score some cheap political points.

"It's led to a series of politically dangerous conflicts that have caused Americans and global markets to question whether or not America is serious about paying its bills," Yellen told CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday.

"It's an impossible situation. Congress needs to debate these issues when they're deciding on spending and taxation, not to, every several years, put a hard stop and say, 'Well, now we're not going to let the Treasury Secretary pay the nation's bills,'" Yellen added.

One point observers sometimes make is that the United States has never defaulted. But it turns out that may not be strictly true.

In fact, there have been at least three instances when Washington "was unable to pay all its obligations on time or made payments on terms that disappointed creditors," according to this fascinating 2016 paper from the Congressional Research Service.

The first snafu followed the War of 1812, when military expenses and lagging revenue left the Treasury unable to make some interest payments on federal debt. The second came during the Great Depression, when President Franklin Roosevelt suspended the gold standard and Treasury owners lost out.

More recently, the Treasury failed to make timely payments to some small investors in the spring of 1979, when automatic data processing was at a relatively primitive stage, according to the paper.

So how do we know a US default now would be disastrous? The short answer is that we don't — but it's really not worth finding out.

"Other countries that defaulted in the 1930s or in the 19th century apparently suffered no lasting damage to their ability to borrow," the Congressional Research Service concluded. "Nonetheless, the prominent role of US Treasury securities in global and domestic financial arrangements implies that systematic delays in Treasury payments now could have serious consequences."

Why the jobs recovery will stay bumpy

Friday's jobs report will shed some light on whether August's disappointing numbers were just a blip — or the start of an unwelcome trend.

Either way, the recovery could be bumpy until America gets all the way through the Covid crisis, my CNN Business colleague Anneken Tappe reports.

"The pandemic has always been in the driver's seat of this recovery," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, told reporters on Wednesday. "The name of the jobs recovery game is still 'uneven.'"

Last year, the labor market was fragile, and during the colder months, the battered leisure and hospitality industry lost jobs — something that could happen again this year. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of women left the labor force in September 2020 as children returned to virtual classrooms and parents had to step in as teaching assistants.

Whether either of these phenomena return remains to be seen.

The numbers: Economists polled by Refinitiv predict half a million jobs were added to the economy last month. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 5.1%, just a hair below the August rate of 5.2%.

That would be more than double the disappointing 235,000 jobs added in August, which underperformed expectations by about half a million.

Tesla is heading to the Lone Star state

Tesla HQ is getting a new home.

"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," CEO Elon Musk said Thursday during a Tesla shareholders meeting.

The electric car company is currently based in Palo Alto, California, near its original headquarters in San Carlos, and its first factory, in Fremont.

But the company has repeatedly sparred with California officials. And Musk said Thursday that there is a "limit to how big you can scale in the Bay area."

He cited housing affordability and the long commutes as other negative factors. The Austin factory, on the other hand, is five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown, he said.

Musk himself said in December that he moved to Texas, and one of his other companies, SpaceX, is developing a massive rocket system known as "Starship" in South Texas.

Despite the headquarters move, Musk said Tesla plans to continue to "significantly" expand in California.

"This is not a matter of, sort of, Tesla leaving California," he said. The company intended to increase output from its Fremont factory by 50%.

Up next

The US jobs report for September will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Also today: The OECD could announce a global deal on corporate tax

Coming next week: Investors will be watching for the latest inflation numbers out of the United States.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

Image

Astronomers discover giant comet headed toward the sun - Here's how close it'll get to Earth

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511