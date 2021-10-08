Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gas prices are at 7-year highs, and Biden can't do much about it

Gas prices are at 7-year highs, and Biden can't do much about it

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Matt Egan, CNN Business

Americans are feeling pain at the pump -- and there's little the White House can do to shield them from it.

The highest oil and gasoline prices since 2014 are casting a shadow over the economic recovery from the Covid recession. Energy sticker shock threatens to intensify the nation's biggest inflation scare in more than a dozen years.

$3 gas also poses serious political problems for US President Joe Biden, even though the blame from Republicans is largely misplaced. Voters don't like high gas prices and, fair or not, they have a history of blaming whoever is in the White House.

There is "a growing concern in the White House about a perilous run up in prices that could derail the global recovery," Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients this week.

The Biden administration has said "all tools in the toolbox" are under consideration to combat high energy prices.

Unfortunately, industry sources say that toolbox is quite limited right now. And some options that may be under consideration could actually make the situation worse.

Energy diplomacy

Plan A was to get OPEC and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, to unleash the spigots. That has not been successful, at least so far.

OPEC+ announced Monday it would only gradually add supply to the market, declining to heed calls from the White House to dramatically ramp up production.

The OPEC+ news sent US crude surging above $79 a barrel for the first time since November 14.

Prices at the pump also continue to climb. The national average price of regular gas rose to $3.24 a gallon on Thursday, up from $2.18 a year ago, according to AAA.

Mixed signals on tapping the emergency oil stockpile

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested this week that the Biden administration is considering a Plan B, and possibly Plan C.

Granholm was asked at the FT's Energy Transition Strategies Summit if it would make sense to once again release barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the nation's emergency stockpile of crude.

"It's a tool that is under consideration," Granholm said, adding, "certainly the president will consider that."

US oil prices briefly tumbled below $75 a barrel following those comments about the SPR, which the Biden administration tapped last month in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

However, the Energy Department later walked Granholm's remarks back, saying "there is no immediate plan" to tap the SPR. Following that clarification, crude rallied back near $79 a barrel.

'Bringing a squirt gun to a fight'

In any case, industry sources are skeptical that tapping the SPR unilaterally would make a meaningful dent in high energy prices.

"It would be a big mistake, like bringing a squirt gun to a fight," said Bob McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group. "You need a cannon. The SPR is too small."

Indeed, Goldman Sachs said releasing up to 60 million barrels of oil from the SPR would only be of "modest help," cutting the Wall Street bank's year-end forecast for $90 Brent crude by just $3.

"The timing of such an SPR release is surprising," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday. "Although oil prices have increased this year, they are not historically elevated."

Goldman Sachs noted that since 2000 past sales have been announced at an average price of $93 a barrel for Brent, adjusting for inflation.

Another problem: If releasing barrels from the SPR worked to drive down oil prices, it could discourage US shale oil companies from ramping up oil production. (US oil production remains below pre-Covid levels -- even as prices have more than fully recovered).

A further delay in US shale production would hurt natural gas production, "pushing US natural gas prices sharply higher," Goldman Sachs strategists noted. US natural gas prices have nearly tripled over the past year, raising the risk of higher home heating and electricity costs in the coming months.

"We believe such actions could perversely prove inflationary," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote of the SPR release.

'Truly disastrous'

Moving on to Plan C.

Speaking at the FT event, Granholm did not rule out the more extreme step of banning oil exports.

"That's a tool that we have not used but it is a tool as well," Granholm said. "We have an intergovernmental process that is going on. As [White House Press Secretary] Jen Psaki said, all tools are on the table. But some are more readily available than others."

However, the Energy Department walked that back too, saying there is no immediate plan to ban oil exports.

Some oil watchers are skeptical.

"I'm not sure Jennifer Granholm went entirely rogue. She's telegraphing the concern in the administration about oil and gasoline prices -- and a broader energy crisis globally," Croft, the RBC analyst, told CNN in an interview.

McNally, previously an energy adviser to former President George W. Bush, sees a 5% to 10% chance that Biden would start the lengthy process of banning oil exports -- a decision he strongly advised against.

"That would be truly disastrous and counterproductive," McNally said.

The problem is that oil is a globally traded commodity -- and US gas prices are set by Brent, the world benchmark. If the world suddenly lost access to US oil, Brent crude prices would likely move higher due to weaker supply. And US refiners require access to foreign oil to churn out gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. They can't rely on US shale alone.

That means an export ban could backfire on US drivers.

"Ironically, it would be particularly bullish for gasoline and refined products," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote.

Inflation jitters meet climate concerns

A sustained spike in energy prices would only exacerbate inflationary pressures.

Consumer prices climbed this summer at the fastest annual pace since 2008. The risk is that high prices at the pump will boost inflation expectations among consumers and CEOs -- a situation that can become self-fulfilling.

"We should watch this closely. Individuals build inflation expectations around their most recent experiences, such as at the gas station or stores," Roger Ferguson, the former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, told CNN.

All of this brings the White House back to Plan A: Persuading OPEC+ to more aggressively return production that was sidelined during the height of Covid.

Of course, energy diplomacy with OPEC might interfere with another priority this fall: climate diplomacy.

Biden is huddling with world leaders in Glasgow later this month at COP26, a summit aimed at forging support for weaning the global economy off fossil fuels.

Behind the scenes, Biden officials will likely be forced to push OPEC to produce more fossil fuels. It's just another reminder of how tricky the energy transition will be -- and how addicted the world remains to oil.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

Image

Astronomers discover giant comet headed toward the sun - Here's how close it'll get to Earth

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511