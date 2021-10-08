Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Facebook outage forced us to take a social media break. Experts say we should do it more often

The Facebook outage forced us to take a social media break. Experts say we should do it more often

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN

For nearly six hours on Monday, the world experienced a forced break from Facebook's social networking tools.

We lived to tell the tale. But how did we feel in the process?

Although relatively short, the Facebook outage showed "how reliant we are on social media in different ways to distract ourselves, to escape, to connect, to cope with anxiety and stress," according to Ian Kerner, a marriage and family therapist.

When people can't scroll and post as they usually do, Kerner said they can become bored and vulnerable to difficult emotions and stressors -- sometimes without knowing how to cope with them.

"People find that they are alone with their own thoughts. And they're a little bit of a stranger to themselves in a way. Prior to social media, I think we were much better at being on our own, finding ways to engage ourselves and remain curious," Kerner added.

A sense of relief

The collective nature of the outage had some of Kerner's clients feeling liberated, he said.

"People definitely have a fear of missing out," Kerner explained. Losing or breaking a phone, or having a phone die can cause folks to panic, he said, as it prevents them from knowing what's happening and being connected to others.

The outage, conversely, "provided a great sense of relief, because everybody was experiencing it. So people didn't feel as alone or as isolated or as panicked," Kerner told CNN.

Therapist John Duffy reported having similar conversations with his clients on Monday.

"Once people realized, 'oh, these networks are almost all down,' there was this bizarre, but very clear sense of relief. The feeling was 'I don't have anything I have to keep up with. I'm not missing out on anything,'" Duffy told CNN.

During the outage, "people realized in real time the importance of face-to-face relationships, and the relative emptiness of a connection that takes place solely via Facebook or Instagram," he added.

Clients that expressed relief during the outage took concrete steps to connect with others in real life, Duffy said. "One took a friend out for coffee. Another took a walk with a friend," he said.

Some have come away from the experience with the realization that their fear of missing out was unjustified, and they could approach the apps with more moderation.

"I think some of us realized yesterday, 'I'm way over-involved and invested in social media in my life'," Duffy said. People realized that "maybe I can check this once or twice a day instead of 20 or 30 times a day."

Social media and the brain

Most people are guilty of spending too much time scrolling and posting.

Seven in 10 adult Facebook users in the US say they visit the site at least once a day, and 49% report visiting several times a day, according to Pew Research Center 2021 data. Some 59% of people visit Instagram at least once a day, with 38% visiting several times daily.

But if some of us felt relieved when social networking apps went quiet for a while, why is it difficult to stop checking our feeds so frequently?

Dr. Anna Lembke, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, and the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, looked at the brain for answers.

In her book "Dopamine Nation," she explored how the overabundance of easily accessible stimuli is affecting our brain chemistry and our happiness.

"The smartphone is the modern-day hypodermic needle, delivering digital dopamine 24/7 for a wired generation," Lembke wrote.

While "social media addiction" is not currently included in the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders," Lembke told CNN she believes social media can be addictive, based on her clinical experience and her knowledge of how human connection and dopamine release are tied.

"We can verifiably show that human connections stimulate dopamine release, which is how they are reinforcing, and anything that stimulates dopamine in the brain's reward pathway has the potential to be addictive," Lembke explained.

The Facebook outage was something of an "accidental en masse experiment that hopefully revealed to people just how addicted they've become," Lembke said.

How to develop healthier digital habits

Therapist John Duffy said some of his clients spend four or more hours in a day on social media -- double that amount in some extreme cases.

"The people who are on (social media) the most tend to be the loneliest, because they aren't feeling connected. Even if they're messaging people, even if they're commenting on people's posts, even if they're posting themselves, there is something lacking in that connection. It truly is digital, and it is not directly interpersonal," he told CNN.

To clients who could benefit from it, Duffy recommends a month-long "digital detox" to develop a more intentional relationship with social media. "People I work with now will simply voluntarily remove social media apps, news apps, and every other unnecessary app from their phone for a month-long cleanse."

"I find if people take a month-long break, they spend maybe a third of the time they used to on social media as a result. I also see a rise in self-worth and self-esteem that corresponds with that," Duffy said.

Marriage and family therapist Ian Kerner often assigns homework to his clients that involves curbing the use of devices during time spent with partners and family members.

"The number one complaint that I think I hear from couples is that he or she is always on their phone," Kerner told CNN.

Lembke hopes the outage "will encourage people to actually intentionally plan to abstain from social media, and maybe their phones altogether, for a period of time."

She recommends laying off social media completely -- whether that means selected apps or putting the phone away altogether -- for one month, enough time for the brain's reward pathways to reset themselves.

To be successful, Lembke said, it helps to plan ahead.

"You would do it maybe together with a friend or a family member, which is easier than doing it alone. You'd have some kind of message or alert or automatic response that lets people know that you're offline for that period of time, so people know they don't have to wonder where you are, what happened to you," Lembke advised.

During the month-long break, you should plan activities to provide you with "an alternative source of dopamine," such as spending time in nature.

"When people go back to using (social media), often just realizing how addicted they've become is motivation to use differently," Lembke told CNN.

Some of those changes might include eliminating alerts, switching to a grayscale display, or setting time limits or specific days of the week to check our feeds, she advised.

Fostering meaningful connections online and offline

All the experts CNN connected with emphasized how social networking tools have many positive effects on society, allowing people to stay connected to distant loved ones and helping them fare better emotionally during a long, exhausting, isolating pandemic.

"It's important to say that the ways in which these technologies allow us to be social online is very powerful and can do very good," Lembke told CNN.

Also, not all online connections are negative, just like not all real-life connections are positive, Lembke said.

"There are instances when our online connections can be more intimate, more positive and more powerful in good ways than real-life connections. If you go to a cocktail party and have nothing but superficial conversations, that's not going to make people feel good, either," Lembke said.

As some struggle with social anxiety while in-person life slowly resumes, we have an opportunity to rethink how we engage with one another in the real world.

"As a society, we need to establish digital etiquette and tech-free spaces, where we intentionally leave our phones at home and really make an effort to be present in the moment in real life with each other," Lembke said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

Image

Astronomers discover giant comet headed toward the sun - Here's how close it'll get to Earth

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511