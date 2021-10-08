Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Visiting Venice right now is the opportunity of a lifetime

Visiting Venice right now is the opportunity of a lifetime

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Visiting Venice right now is the opportunity of a lifetime. The city, which invented quarantine -- quaranta giorni, or "40 days," referred to the wait-time for disembarking travelers from distant lands during the Great Plague -- would not have been on my list at any other time.

The throngs of humanity -- pre-Covid -- had just about destroyed the exhilaration of visiting one of the world's most spectacular cities. But the throngs are no longer here, and the city, with its palazzos seemingly floating on rippling waves of what looks like melted Murano glass, their majestic doors lapped by the ever-rising water, can again be admired in all its glory.

The gondoliers maneuvering their sleek black craft, expertly twisting that long single oar that mysteriously propels them in the direction of their choice; the monuments, the museums, the cafes, can be enjoyed as one would in a normal city, without the pushing and shoving of harried tourists, without long waits, without obstructed views.

One can take a deep breath and, looking at the mesmerizing views on a night ride along the Venetian Lagoon, marvel that this magical place actually exists in the real world, rather than in the imagination of a divinely inspired artist.

To travel or not to travel? That, in a time of pandemic uncertainty, is at least one of the questions competing for attention during our restless nights. It pits our instinct for security against the need to escape the confinement of a 21st century suddenly crippled by a medieval plague.

My trip to Venice is not my first Covid-era trip, but it's my first purely elective international one.

If you're considering major travel, be warned: Times have changed. There's never been a moment like this. It's a rare moment, but it comes filled with unfamiliar risks, big and small.

For Venice, the magic bubble had burst in recent years as massive crowds, tens of millions of people every year, started invading the city, turning it into a dystopia of excessive tourism. But now they're gone.

Finally, Venice doesn't feel like a Medieval/Renaissance version of Disneyland. Finally, to the joy of its otherwise conflicted residents, Venice feels like a real city again. Better yet, it's a responsible, sane corona-era town.

No cars, no bikes, no people without masks. Seriously. For someone coming from the United States, it's almost too good to be true. The vaporetto, the main form of public transportation, the boat that plies the majestic Grand Canal, the city's main artery, fills with passengers who don't just all wear face masks, they wear them unprompted, uncomplaining, over their nose and mouth. There are no scenes of absurd defiance by people trying to make some kind of personal or political point. With everyone masked, I find myself lowering my emotional guard.

Masks, however, are not the only concession to the pandemic when one travels. The rules are complicated and ever-changing, and then there's the risk that, even if vaccinated, one might test positive for Covid.

Every country has different rules, and even those seem to constantly change. You have to check the rules, and then check again. To come to Italy, I had to show proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of arrival, along with other forms, showing my address here, even my seat number on the plane. The requirements are different for other nationalities and for other destinations. To return to the US, travelers must have a negative Covid test taken within three days of departure.

So, while enjoying Italy (Venice is one of my stops) I have to figure out how, where and exactly when to get tested. A rapid test is better for timing purposes, more predictable. But antigen tests have a nasty habit of producing false positives. Then what? A false positive might send me into quarantine, requiring new lodging (and feeding?) arrangements. My travel insurance company told me they cover trip delays, except if they are related to Covid.

Worse, what if the positive result is not false? Getting sick while traveling can be a nightmare under the best of circumstances. That's why I made sure my health insurance will cover me while I'm abroad. I also recalled, when choosing to visit Italy, that when the pandemic struck in Europe in early 2020, slamming northern Italy with a brutality with which it later conquered other countries, I learned that Italy, especially the North, has a particularly strong health care system. It seemed a good place to explore our strange new world.

For Venetians, it's a mix of good and bad news. Tourism, the city's overwhelmingly primary source of income and jobs, collapsed during the pandemic. By some counts, tourist arrivals were down more than 70% in 2020. The tourists are coming back, but in numbers that are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels.

On the vaporetto, along the winding narrow alleys, and on the centuries' old bridges that connect the 118 islands that make up the city, I've heard mostly Italian spoken. That's a shift from previous trips. Maybe Italians know this is the best time to visit this 1600-year-old endangered treasure.

Some restaurants open only on the weekends, and the waiters are happy to recount the tough times they've endured. But the barely 50,000 people who make Venice their home, who struggle to keep it as their own in the face of hordes numbering by some counts up to 30 million people a year that had descended pre-Covid, have found much to love about the new peacefulness. My waiter in a visit to the Cannaregio district earlier this week, Luigi, pointed to all the empty tables on his sidewalk, bemoaning his lost income. Then he offered a vaguely mischievous smile and, leaning down, he admitted sotto voce, "Venice is more beautiful now." He said he'd rather not give his last name.

The city is trying to find ways to salvage some of the good from the pandemic, by restricting how many people will be allowed back. Already cruise ships have been banned, and there are plans to charge entry fees to day-trippers and even limit the number of visitors.

I hope the people of Venice will succeed in their efforts to preserve their town, to save it from its own irresistible magnetism.

There's never been a better time to experience this enchanted place -- if you're willing to endure the complications of pandemic-era travel and face the risks that it entails.

To travel or not to travel? It's a personal choice; one that requires weighing one's willingness to endure some additional complications and regulations and face some new, potentially serious Covid-related risks. If you're up for the challenge, it's a big world, waiting for us to return.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

Image

Astronomers discover giant comet headed toward the sun - Here's how close it'll get to Earth

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511