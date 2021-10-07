Clear

Biden's investment in rapid Covid-19 tests is a good start, but not nearly enough, experts say

Biden's investment in rapid Covid-19 tests is a good start, but not nearly enough, experts say

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

The search for a rapid at-home Covid-19 test now might remind you of what it was like to hunt for toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. They've been hard to find for months. The tests are in such hight demand, and in such short supply, that CVS has put a limit on how many tests customers can buy. They're so precious, some people have even started bringing them to dinner parties to give away as hostess gifts, instead of wine or flowers.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will spend an additional $1 billion to get more at-home tests into the market, but the shortages could continue for months and, experts say, the additional tests might not be enough to make this tool as effective as it could be to help end the pandemic.

What's the plan?

Vaccines can protect people from becoming infected, but they are only one tool to can help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Biden administration has made testing a priority. It's $1 billion purchase agreement was inked to prompt manufacturers to ramp up production. This follows the $2 billion the administration promised in September that it said would ensure tests are available to those who need them.

The supply will continue to grow with the addition of ACON Laboratories at-home test that the US Food and Drug Administration authorized on Monday. ACON's at-home test will join Abbott's and a handful of others. The administration said Wednesday that it also secured a commitment from two other companies to speed up production.

"We'll continue to pull every lever, as we have throughout the pandemic response on testing, to expand manufacturing production of tests in order to make tests more widely available and drive down the costs per tests," White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients said at Wednesday's briefing.

The tests should also become more affordable with more competition, Zients said. He added that the ACON self-test should cost less than $10. The Abbott two-pack costs about $23. In September, the administration also got Amazon, Walmart and Kroger to promise to sell at-home rapid test kits at cost for the next three months.

Ultimately, the number of at-home tests should quadruple, the Biden administration said, providing the US with about 200 million at-home tests a month by December, with tens of milions more available in the coming weeks.

Experts say that's a good start, but it isn't nearly enough, and they question where the national testing strategy is.

Even 200 million is not enough

While 200 million tests might sound like a lot per month, it's probably not enough, said testing expert Mara Aspinall.

"It's a signficant step forward," said Aspinall, professor of practice at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University. "But in order to use testing to eliminate onward transmission, the numbers are closer to testing at least 6 million a day."

At-home tests can help prevent the spread of disease and also tell someone if they are sick with Covid-19 -- even if they don't have symptoms, so they can go get treatment and also stay home so they don't spread it to others.

The tests aren't as sensitive as a PCR test that requires a lab to process, but the advantage is that they can deliver results in less than an hour, unlike the lab tests, which can take days.

The Biden administration said these at-home tests will be distributed to food pantries, community health centers and will also be made available for purchase to companies and to individuals.

Even if cases are slowing down in some regions, with flu season, the country will need more tests to determine if a cough is from the flu or Covid-19. There will also be an increase in demand as more people return to the office. The Biden administration is still working out the details of a new workplace rule that will mandate companies with 100 or more employees either require employees to get the vaccine or test regularly.

With more than 81 million people in this part of the workforce, even if 25% of employees refuse the vaccine, that means the US would need about 4 million rapid tests for those workers alone.

Aspinall thinks to keep the public safe, testing should also include people who are fully vaccinated. That's not the current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but she thinks that's shortsighted.

"We can't use testing just as a punishment for the unvaccinated," Aspinal said. "The vaccines, as great as they are -- and they're 98% plus effective against hospitalizations and deaths -- there are breakthrough cases. We need random testing of the vaccinated to protect the unvaccinated."

"What is the objective of testing? It's not to punish. It is to stop the spread of disease."

We need more tests today

Dr. Michael Mina an epidemiology professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has looked with envy at countries in Europe that have used cheap rapid tests widely. In the UK, he said, you can get seven mailed to you for free every day. They're available in other countries just about everywhere and cost about $1.

"To really make testing effective as a public health tool, we need to use them frequently, and that's the power of rapid tests. Ideally you could have 20 of them in your cupboard and use them anytime you have family over to make sure that you're not at risk for infecting them, or to use them before you go to work or school," Mina said.

The Biden administration's announcement does not allow that level of testing.

"Unless we see real change from the White House that is going to truly enable widespread access to rapid tests - in the form of enabling greater market access and competition from many high quality companies - I will remain skeptical about whether this or similar announcements will lead to a material difference for most Americans," Mina said in an email. "It's a start, for sure and if we really can quadruple tests that's great. But doing so by December most likely means by February. We need the World's tests available in the US today. We needed them a year ago. We don't have a moment to waste."

'Dumping tools on the market without a strategy'

Asked if 200 million tests a month would be enough, Jennifer Nuzzo, a testing expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said she doesn't think so.

"If you hope that most Americans will use tests every other day or so to determine if they are contagious, then the answer to that question is a resounding no," Nuzzo said in an email. "But if they are to be used in schools to support test-to-stay polices, these tools could have an enormous impact provided they come with personnel to help administer them. If they are simply made available for purchase then they will become a luxury that only a few can afford."

Nuzzo's bigger concern is that she doesn't think there is a national testing strategy -- even more than a year into the pandemic.

"Simply increasing the number of tests that are available is not enough," Nuzzo said. "We urgently need a testing strategy that figures out what are overall testing needs are, optimizes the use of the tests we have and identifies steps for filling in any gaps."

And even with more rapid tests, the country will still need additional PCR testing, she said. People who get a positive on an at-home test, are encouraged to get a more sensitive PCR test to confirm it. While PCR testing turn around times are much better than at the start of the pandemic, it still can take more than a couple of days to get a result back and that's not as useful.

"Having more tools is good. But dumping tools on the market without a strategy to optimally guide their use weakens our abilities to ensure that we are getting all that we can out of testing to control the spread of this virus," Nuzzo said.

'A little late in the game'

Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of City and County Health Officials, is also frustrated by what she sees as a lack of national testing strategy. It's something that should have been managed months ago, she said.

"It's a little late in the game to be still talking about our lack of a national testing strategy," Freeman said.

While more home tests can play an important role in disease surveillance, tests results aren't necessarily reported to health departments like lab tests are.

"I think getting them in the hands of people more easily is a good thing. I don't want to be negative about it," Freeman said. "It's useful for people on an individual basis, but it doesn't help us with wide scale disease investigation."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered rain again today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmer, Kevin Cox, shares his battle with breast cancer with the Wabash Valley

Image

"...we've struggled with trying to retain employees." The Parke County sheriff says he needs your help

Image

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. High: 76

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508