Clear

Mike Ditka Fast Facts

Mike Ditka Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 2:51 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 2:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Hall of Fame football player and coach Mike Ditka.

Personal

Birth date: October 18, 1939

Birth place: Carnegie, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Michael Keller Dyczko Jr.

Father: Michael Ditka Sr., steel mill worker and railroad union organizer

Mother: Charlotte (Keller) Ditka

Marriages: Diana (Trantham) Ditka (July 8, 1977-present); Margery Dougherty (January 28, 1961-September 21, 1973, divorced)

Children: with Margery Dougherty: Michael III, Mark, Megan and Matthew

Education: Attended the University of Pittsburgh, 1958-1960

Other Facts

Surname was changed from Dyczko to Ditka when he was young.

Nicknamed "Iron Mike," "Da Coach" and "The Hammer."

Five-time Pro Bowl player (1961-1965 seasons).

NFL tight end with the Chicago Bears (1961-1966 seasons), the Philadelphia Eagles (1967-1968 seasons) and the Dallas Cowboys (1969-1972 seasons).

NFL head coach of the Chicago Bears (1982-1992 seasons) and the New Orleans Saints (1997-1999 seasons).

One of only two coaches to win the Super Bowl as a player (1971 season), assistant coach (1977 season) and head coach (1985 season). Tom Flores is the other.

Was part-owner of the Arena Football team, the Chicago Rush.

Was the owner of the restaurant chain Ditka's.

President of the nonprofit Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, which assists retired NFL players medically and financially.

Timeline

1961 - Selected first round, fifth overall by the Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft; and also selected first round, eighth overall by the Houston Oilers in the AFL Draft. (At the time, the AFL and NFL had separate drafts). Ditka signs with the Bears for $12,000 plus a $6,000 bonus.

December 1961 - Named NFL Rookie of the Year.

December 29, 1963 - Ditka and the Chicago Bears defeat the New York Giants in the NFL championship game, 14-10.

April 26, 1967 - Traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

January 27, 1969 - Traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

January 16, 1972 - Catches a 7-yard touchdown pass in the Dallas Cowboys' victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI, 24-3.

1973 - Retires as a player and becomes an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

January 15, 1978 - Assistant coach when the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII, 27-10.

1982-January 5, 1993 - Head coach of the Chicago Bears, until he is fired following a 5-11 season.

October 14, 1985 - Arrested near Chicago's O'Hare Airport. He is later convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, fined $300 and ordered to attend alcohol abuse classes.

January 26, 1986 - Coaches the Chicago Bears to a 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

1986 - Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

July 30, 1988 - First tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

November 1988 - Suffers a minor heart attack.

1989 - Founds the Mike Ditka Foundation, which raises money for pediatric AIDS research and Misericordia, a Chicago-based organization supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

1993 - Becomes an NFL studio analyst with NBC.

1997-2000 - Head coach of the New Orleans Saints until he is fired in January 2000.

2000 - Becomes an NFL studio analyst with CBS.

2004 - Becomes a football analyst with ESPN.

July 2004 - After being approached by a group of Illinois Republicans, announces that he has decided not to run for the open US Senate seat in Illinois.

2011 - Invests in the Elite Football League of India, originally comprised of eight teams from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka playing American-style football.

November 16, 2012 - Suffers a minor stroke.

May 24, 2013 - The Chicago Bears announce the upcoming retirement of Ditka's number 89, and that it will be the last number they retire. The ceremony takes place on December 9, 2013, during halftime at their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

October 9, 2017 - During a radio interview, regarding NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice, Ditka says, "There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I'm not watching it as carefully as other people. I think the opportunity is there for everybody -- race, religion, creed, color, nationality. If you want to work, if you want to try, if you want to put effort in, I think you can accomplish anything." He apologizes the next day in a statement, clarifying, "I have absolutely seen oppression in society in the last 100 years and I am completely intolerant of any discrimination. The interview was about the NFL and the related issues."

November 24, 2018 - Ditka's agent Steve Mandell tells ESPN that Ditka is recovering after suffering a mild heart attack earlier in the week, and that doctors inserted a pacemaker.

July 26, 2020 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, when asked about athletes who kneel during the national anthem, Ditka says, "If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old- fashioned. So, I'm only going to say what I feel."

August 10, 2021 - Ditka joins BetRivers.com, the sportsbooks partner of the Chicago Bears, as a "brand ambassador" in a multi-year deal.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered rain again today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmer, Kevin Cox, shares his battle with breast cancer with the Wabash Valley

Image

"...we've struggled with trying to retain employees." The Parke County sheriff says he needs your help

Image

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. High: 76

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508