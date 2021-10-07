Clear

Trump loyalists can't hide this truth

Trump loyalists can't hide this truth

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 1:01 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Norman Eisen and Hank Sparks

Will the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection succeed in uncovering the truth about that awful day?

The committee has issued subpoenas to several loyalists of the former President, and their deadlines for cooperating have arrived. Will they be able to block or delay Congressional oversight, the way Trump and his allies did for all four years of his presidency?

We don't think so. With Trump out of office, we believe the committee will get the information it wants on the timetable it needs.

Under the committee's first wave of four subpoenas, key Trump loyalists Dan Scavino, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows and Kash Patel are due to produce documents on Thursday and their testimony is due no later than October 15.

Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, was a witness to, and deeply involved in, Trump's machinations to attack the election results, including pushing the Department of Justice to investigate baseless conspiracy theories and fraud claims about the 2020 presidential election, according to documents obtained by CNN and reported on in June. A spokesperson for Meadows then said Trump's former chief of staff would not be commenting on the matter.

Deputy Chief of Staff Scavino was a constant presence around Trump and a mouthpiece on social media on and around January 6, according to the select committee's subpoena, citing Scavino's Twitter account, as well as accounts detailed in the recent Bob Woodward-Robert Costa book, "Peril."

Patel was Trump's hand-picked man at the Pentagon and in constant communication with the White House that day, the select committee subpoena said, citing documents provided to the committee by the Department of Defense. Patel has acknowledged he's received the committee's subpoena and said he would "continue to tell the truth to the American people about the events of January 6th."

And then there is Trump's outside and longtime adviser, Bannon, who seemed to predict that violence might occur and told Trump to "kill this administration in the crib" before January 6, according to accounts in the Woodward-Costa book. CNN reported that Bannon, speaking on his "War Room" podcast last month, "confirmed that he had huddled with Trump to plot a way to fundamentally undermine the Biden presidency on January 6 and even sort of declare victory."

It appears that the committee has been successful in its attempts to serve subpoenas to Bannon and Meadows.

The second wave of 11 subpoenas to people responsible for organizing the Women for America First rally on the Ellipse on January 6 will come due. Though not household names, the 11 are critically important for untangling the events of that day and Trump's role in them.

Those subpoena includes the former Trump campaign aide Katrina Pierson, who, the subpoena says (based on news reports), helped organize the rally and met with Trump in the Oval Office just two days before the insurrection. The subpoena targets also include Caroline Wren, who received tens of thousands of dollars as a consultant for the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee's joint fundraising committee, according to the Center for Responsive Politics' OpenSecrets site. Her title at the rally? "VIP adviser."

Another integral event organizer subpoenaed is Megan Powers. She was on the rally paperwork as "Operations Manager for Schedule and Guidance," according to the select committee subpoena. She was also the Trump campaign's director of operations and was compensated about $300,000, said OpenSecrets.

This second wave of people subpoenaed must produce documents by October 13 and appear by late October or early November. This is an aggressive set of deadlines. Every two years there is a risk that the House will change hands. The committee knows it cannot waste any time as the window for accountability closes.

Good thing the committee moved fast, and is preparing for the possibility that some of Trump's allies will resist the subpoenas. CNN has reported that the committee has been unable to physically serve Scavino with the subpoena.

The Trump allies are potentially eying the Congressional clock and contemplating running it out until January 2023 when a new Congress of unknown majority takes office.

The four are Trump loyalists par excellence, and so it is entirely possible that they will resist.

Given all of that, why do we think this committee will succeed where others failed?

First, because, as painful as those drawn-out battles of the Trump years were, they established precedents that can now be acted upon. It took years, but in Trump v. Mazars, the Supreme Court reinforced that the House has the power to secure "needed information" and clarified the legal context for obtaining presidential documents.

In Committee on the Judiciary v. McGahn, the DC Circuit ruled that the House may subpoena witnesses to appear and give testimony. Because these two cases have already resolved many critical legal questions, any litigation could move much more quickly than those cases did.

Second, any decisions about whether documents or testimony are protected by executive privilege are no longer the purview of Donald Trump. The most important precedent, Nixon v. Administrator of General Services, noted that "the privilege is not for the benefit of the President as an individual, but for the benefit of the Republic."

Decisions on behalf of the republic are now made by the Biden administration. It has signaled where it stands by declining to assert executive privilege for former Trump Department of Justice officials Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue and permitting them to testify to Congress about Trump's assault on the 2020 election that invited the insurrection. The administration will very likely continue this course of conduct going forward.

Third, this is not your father's Justice Department. It is likely to wield the most powerful tool to compel enforcement of subpoenas: criminal contempt, prosecuting noncompliance with the threat of jail time and hefty fines. Bill Barr would not prosecute subpoena scofflaws (and was himself held in contempt by the House for refusal to comply with a subpoena).

As demonstrated already by DOJ's assent to Rosen and Donoghue's testifying, Merrick Garland is unlikely to follow Barr's example.

Knowing that those penalties may loom may change the calculus for these four individuals, whatever Trump may say.

Fourth, some in the House are reportedly musing about the use of another tool that is even more expedited: Congress's power of inherent contempt. It has been long established that Congress itself can sanction contemptuous witnesses, by, for example, levying crippling fines. While the power has not been used in over a century, it should be considered and might be deployed if the behavior of subpoena recipients is outrageous enough.

Still, what if those under subpoena or Trump himself decide to test all of this by individually or collectively going to court to block the subpoenas? The courts have the ability to move quickly if this ends up there, and the committee, press and public should push for speed. In Watergate, it was mere months between the subpoena for the White House tapes and the tapes being made available.

Less than four months after Special Prosecutor Leon Jaworski sought a subpoena for White House tapes, the trial, appellate and Supreme Court had ruled and United States v. Nixon had been decided, ordering Nixon to comply.

Congress and the public must do everything in their power to support the courts' moving quickly. It is the duty of these judges to our Constitution, laws and democracy itself to allow us to get to the truth of January 6 and to brush aside specious executive privilege claims.

We not only need accountability, we need to learn from the insurrection to prevent and deter a recurrence. This means Congress giving no quarter if there is litigation and seeking none. For example, the usual practice of Trump and his coterie asking for extensions on many or every filing, motion or hearing should be rejected out of hand.

What about the fact that there have been challenges in serving at least one of the initial recipients, Dan Scavino? Subpoena recipients can run but they cannot hide -- they can't dodge service indefinitely. That was most recently proven in the case of Rep. Mo Brooks. He apparently tried to evade service in a January 6 civil case but was eventually served. The same will happen here.

All of the foregoing matters not just for Trump's congressional reckoning, but also for his criminal one. Serious federal criminal violations are potentially implicated here for Trump. While there is no sign the Department of Justice is actually looking at him so far, depending on what the select committee unearths, the committee can make referrals to the Department of Justice to take action.

More immediately, and more promising for accountability, congressional conversations have begun with Georgia prosecutors about information sharing. The Fulton County District Attorney is actively investigating state charges for Trump's attacks on democracy, and he has real exposure there.

After the investigation began last spring, Trump's former aide Jason Miller said in a statement: "This is simply the Democrats' latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it." But the DA is pressing forward.

Indeed, Trump deepened the risk he faces with his admissions during his recent return to Georgia. The DA's cooperation with Congress could produce indictments as soon as next year, not after the committee finishes its work, makes referrals and waits for this very cautious DOJ to investigate and decide.

For all those reasons, we believe Congress will get what it wants when it wants it, and that could mean consequences, even criminal ones, for Trump. It's about time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered rain again today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmer, Kevin Cox, shares his battle with breast cancer with the Wabash Valley

Image

"...we've struggled with trying to retain employees." The Parke County sheriff says he needs your help

Image

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. High: 76

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508