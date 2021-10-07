Clear

Here's how one college system kept Covid-19 cases down as they surged throughout the state

Here's how one college system kept Covid-19 cases down as they surged throughout the state

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Mallory Simon, CNN

Students began flocking back to the six campuses of the University of Maine this fall hoping for a more normal college experience, one without shutdowns or Zoom classes.

As those tens of thousands of students returned to residence halls and into full classrooms, university leaders hoped the measures they put in place would keep Covid-19 cases down and avoid widespread cases that shut down many campuses nationwide last spring.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, who chairs the system's Science Advisory Board, told CNN they prepared a science-based, multifaceted approach with the help of a team that included an epidemiologist, a statistician, microbiologists and virologists.

As the semester began at the end of August, university officials were about to find out if it would work.

In September, cases in the heavily vaccinated state began to rise. Hospitals began filling up with numbers not seen since a surge in January, according to the state's Center for Disease Control & Prevention. The number of people needing ventilators reached all-time highs and intensive care units reached record numbers, according to state health data. All counties began to be classified as having high levels of transmission.

And yet, throughout the University of Maine, cases remained extremely low and seemingly avoided the crush of cases taking hold of the state. At the start of October, the campus system of more than 30,000 students and employees had a 1.5% positivity rate, compared to the state's rising 4.5% positivity rate.

The university told CNN that the system has had 52 known Covid-19 cases among students or employees as of Wednesday. Forty-five of those were on the flagship campus in Orono. Zero cases were recorded at the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine Farmington and University of Maine at Presque Isle campuses.

So how did they do it?

Ferrini-Mundy credits that multifront system -- known as the "Swiss cheese" model -- as a key defense against Covid-19. While each prevention measure, or layer of cheese has holes in it, when stacked together they create an effective defense.

Ferrini-Mundy knows a big part of it is not just the measures the campus put in place, but the willingness to adhere -- a situation that doesn't always exist in other settings.

"We've been able to control this through excellent behavior and compliance by our students," Ferrini-Mundy said.

Lucia Mullen, a senior analyst at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the university's success shows two things. First, that this "Swiss cheese" model is the strongest plan to increase activities and social interactions while making sure transmission is low.

"It also shows the difference like compliance and willingness can make in in bringing down cases," Mullen said.

While there is always going to be exceptions and settings where the university model couldn't work, Mullen says it's a good example of success in a time of Covid-19 fatigue.

Vaccination efforts

One of the big reasons for the university system success is the rate of vaccination on campus compared with the rest of the state. Maine has a strong full dose vaccination rate of 74.4%, compared to the university's systemwide 88.3%.

But, state health officials have said in briefings, the Delta variant only needs a small window to create havoc. And that's mainly what happened among the unvaccinated population, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah. Some pockets, especially rural areas, don't have vaccination rates on par with the state's average.

"Folks are getting it in their day-to-day lives," Shah said in video message responding to the uptick in cases. "Maybe because they had coffee with a friend or had dinner with some friends at their house in smaller settings where the virus can travel easily from person to person. Right now, most of the new cases of Covid-19 that we are seeing are happening among unvaccinated people."

On the University of Maine campuses, a vaccine mandate seems to have helped protect students against the community transmission seen in the rest of the state. More and more students got vaccinated early in the semester, giving the campus a measure of protection, the university said.

As of Tuesday, 97.2% of residential students were in compliance. Across the system, including faculty, staff, and students off-campus that rate is 88.3%, according to Ferrini-Mundy. The mandate will officially be enforced beginning October 15.

A 'robust testing regime'

Any students not fully vaccinated or with an exemption must undergo weekly testing as part of what Ferrini-Mundy calls a "robust testing regime." The university has a lab on campuses that processes those tests.

"We get quick turnaround results and then we've got a robust contact tracing program that that follows up," she says.

And the University of Maine, like hundreds of other campuses, is turning to wastewater testing in hopes of early detection of cases. Researchers have said they have high hopes for this testing, which they say can alert public health officials to trends in infections and doesn't depend on individuals getting tested. And because people excrete virus in feces before they show symptoms, it can serve as an early-warning system for outbreaks.

"We really want to be sure that if there are asymptomatic cases, perhaps in vaccinated people who aren't being tested on our campus, that we have a couple of backup systems in place," Ferrini-Mundy said of the wastewater testing.

Mullen said such testing is an important component with testing unvaccinated students to help cut off the virus as soon as possible.

"We can identify (the virus) much sooner," Mullen said. "So, we stopped the potential chain of transmission, because instead of not identifying it until they've had time to infect others we identify it at the source."

Indoor masking

On top of that, Ferrini-Mundy touts their indoor masking policy in all facilities, including classrooms.

Some state colleges with vaccine mandates are not requiring masking indoors, or only in residence halls. Some colleges have said their state's board of regents have not allowed them to enact mask or vaccine mandates.

"It sounds like this university has such a high compliance with mask use indoors, that's a major factor as well, because we're just presenting less opportunities for the virus to take hold and for people to be exposed," Mullen said.

Ferrini-Mundy credits the messaging throughout the system and faculty assistance in ensuring mask wearing is not only happening but happening the correct way.

"I just came away from a faculty meeting and some of the folks there were saying, 'I need to remind them every now and then the mask needs to go above the nose, and they're doing that, and the students comply,'" she said.

Ferrini-Mundy even noted that it isn't rare to see students masking outdoors, where it is not mandated.

Doubling down

The university system is not resting on the current success, Ferrini-Mundi says, with some additional measures coming.

With concerns about sports, conferences and other events moving indoors when winter comes to Maine, there will be a requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test at a gathering with more than 250 people. Some campuses have already been doing that, but it will become a requirement next week, Ferrini-Mundi says.

And as the vaccine mandate takes place, the university is reaching out to the minority of people who have not either submitted proof or requested an exemption. Ferrini-Mundi says as of Tuesday, that was 708 people across the whole university system.

The university is making phone calls, sending text messages, e-mails, app reminders, holding one-on-one support sessions on Zoom and a Covid-19 hotline to try and get them all into compliance.

Then, the hammer will drop.

"They won't be able to register for spring semester if they don't do this and come October 31, we actually will be withdrawing them from their courses," Ferrini-Mundi says.

Creating a bubble that ensures good health

Ferrini-Mundi cannot help but praise all partners, including students, for creating an atmosphere that seems to have insulated them from widespread cases for now.

Maine's Center for Disease Control & Prevention heralded the university as an "excellent partner throughout Maine's pandemic response."

"Its leaders have consistently put public health ahead of politics and taken proactive steps to limit virus transmission on campuses and within the wider university system community," the agency said in a statement.

Ferrini-Mundi believes the student buy-in due to the struggles of learning throughout the pandemic is a big reason for the university's success.

"We had a disruptive year last year -- our students weren't able to be here fully. They were engaged in a variety of hybrid kinds of remote courses which we are very grateful that we were able to do," she said.

"But the feeling I'm getting here as I talk to students out and around on the campus is they really want to be back. They want to make this work."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered rain again today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. High: 76

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

Image

Daviess County sees influx of people coming to get their third COVID-19 shot

Image

Historical one room school-house in Mecca Indiana nearly ready to open!

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508