Clear

Time Out picks the 'world's coolest' neighborhood for 2021

Time Out picks the 'world's coolest' neighborhood for 2021

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: Francesca Street, CNN

A foodie hub in the Danish capital that's seen new businesses thrive even in the depths of the pandemic has been crowned the world's coolest neighborhood by Time Out.

Nørrebro, Copenhagen topped the global media brand's 2021 list, which was compiled via a survey of some 27,000 people living in cities across the world and narrowed down by Time Out's global team of editors.

In the wake of Covid-19, Time Out says community spirit played a big part in selecting the top districts.

"The pandemic was pretty crushing for cities and culture and hospitality businesses," Caroline McGinn, Time Out's global editor in chief told CNN Travel. "But each of these places has its own story to tell about how people came together to support each other - and inventing new grassroots culture along the way."

Andersonville in Chicago, known for its thriving LGBTQ+ scene and green spaces, came in at number two on Time Out's list, while historic Jongno 3-ga in Seoul, South Korea got the number three spot.

Number four went to the Edinburgh neighborhood of Leith, a former industrial area of the city that's got a burgeoning creative scene and a growing list of top restaurants. Rounding out the top five is the artsy Station District of Vilnius, in Lithuania, with Time Out praising the city's street art and bar scene.

Neighborhood spirit

Number one neighborhood Nørrebro was recommended by Time Out not only because of its bustling businesses old and new, but for its recent community initiatives, from a car-free Sunday program to an interactive art exhibition named Usynglige Stier ("Invisible Paths.")

Copenhagen was also recently recognized as the world's "safest" city, by the Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI). This week, the city's Noma restaurant was also crowned the world's best.

"Ratings aren't the whole story, it's also about the vibe," said McGinn, explaining that the Time Out editors finessed the list with an important localized perspective.

"City neighborhoods are dynamic, they change quickly. And that can be a really good thing: looking at some of the cool ideas that became reality really quickly during Covid."

Time Out also says sustainability was at the forefront of its decision making: number two pick Andersonville, Chicago, was celebrated for its eco-friendly composting program Clark Free Composts, while Sai Kung in Hong Kong (number nine) was commended for its zero-waste stores and environmental group Friends of Sai Kung.

McGinn said the Time Out survey underlined how cities have been impacted by the pandemic differently, but one unifying factor was "a big shift towards localism and hyperlocalism, which is here to stay."

"People hung out in their neighborhoods, depended on them for sustenance, community and social life, and in many cases fell in love with them," she said.

Time Out also highlighted must-visit businesses and landmarks for each neighborhood -- from live music venue the Corner Hotel in Richmond, Melbourne (number 10) to coffee shop Graine D'Or in Ngor, Dakar (number eight).

Such local spots are the "soul of our cities," said McGinn.

"When Time Out curates the best of the city, our editors are on the hunt for joyful surprises: the off-radar, new, local spots that don't have a slick marketing department but are wonderful. We look for all the obvious things -- flavor, authenticity, excellence -- but also the secret sauce, venues where the vibe and the experience really swing, and seem definitive for this place and time."

Time Out's Top 10 Coolest Neighborhoods

1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen, Denmark

2. Andersonville, Chicago, USA

3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul, South Korea

4. Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland

5. Station District, Vilnius, Lithuania

6. Chelsea, New York, USA

7. XI District, Budapest, Hungary

8. Ngor, Dakar, Senegal

9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong

10. Richmond, Melbourne, Australia

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scattered Showers, Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

Image

Daviess County sees influx of people coming to get their third COVID-19 shot

Image

Historical one room school-house in Mecca Indiana nearly ready to open!

Image

Soggy weather continues - Kevin has the details

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508