Clear

What the rollout of Covid-19 shots for ages 5 to 11 might look like

What the rollout of Covid-19 shots for ages 5 to 11 might look like

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

As soon as the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, pediatricians' offices, local pharmacies and even some schools will be ready to help get those first doses into young arms.

Vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech announced last week that they have submitted Covid-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review. A formal submission to request authorization of the vaccine for young children is expected to follow in the coming weeks, the companies said. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet later this month to discuss the Pfizer data.

If the committee recommends the shot and FDA OKs it, a panel of CDC vaccine advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend its use in this age group. Most vaccine administration is likely to start after that.

When adults began getting Covid-19 vaccines, many got their shots through nursing homes or mass vaccination sites.

Then for adolescents ages 12 to 15, many doses were administered at pharmacies and doctors' offices. That's likely to be the case with younger children, too, and with kids now back in class, schools may play a larger role this time.

Pediatricians, pharmacies, schools could give shots

As part of the planning for who will administer Covid-19 shots for young children, "we're trying to get pediatricians enrolled and that's a major strategy," Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told CNN.

Yet pediatricians who are enrolled may not receive vaccine doses immediately when the vaccine is authorized. For some, it could take time to receive shipments of the vaccine.

During a call with the Association of Immunization Managers on Wednesday, Pfizer representatives said there will be "sufficient" supply of vaccine for a potential rollout for ages 5 to 11, Hannan said.

"It's good news that it won't be limited supply. It's certainly not the situation that we were dealing with last year for the adults," Hannan said. But, "sufficient supply doesn't necessarily mean that every provider who orders vaccine gets the shipment in the first week."

Hypothetically, providers could start giving Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 to 11 immediately after the FDA authorizes doing so -- which occurred when vaccines were authorized for older kids -- but that still would depend on which providers' orders for vaccine are filled first and how quickly those providers receive shipments of the doses.

The vaccine that Pfizer tested in children is the same as the one used in adults, but a smaller dose -- 10 micrograms, rather than 30 micrograms. The vaccine is expected to be shipped in packages of 100 doses, which is much smaller than the packages of 1,170 doses used for the adult vaccines.

"The fact that they're moving to smaller packaging and smaller shipping amounts is really great news," Hannan said, as it will be easier for pediatricians' offices to store and manage 100 doses versus a thousand.

Other sites expected to receive shipments will be pharmacies.

"The pharmacies are enrolled already as Covid-19 vaccine providers. They've been providing vaccine for adults and adolescents. They know how to store and handle and give the vaccine," Hannan said.

"And then, additionally, there will be schools -- having school-based clinics and school-located clinics to give the vaccine. Those do require a lot of planning, and we don't necessarily have all the information we need right now about the vaccine, but those are the things that are being talked about right now."

What parents can do to prepare

For now, Hannan said that parents can contact their pediatricians' offices to ask whether they plan on providing the Covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11.

If they do plan to offer the vaccine, parents can prepare now to make appointments for their younger children once the vaccine is authorized.

"There's probably, I'm just ballparking, between 50% and 75% of pediatricians are enrolled" to administer the vaccine to young children, Hannan said. "So, some of them are planning to do this, and some of them may not be and could tell you now."

If a pediatrician's office does not plan to vaccinate kids 5 to 11, parents can plan to take their children to a local pharmacy instead or a nearby vaccine clinic.

Schools also have been discussed as potential vaccination sites, Dr. Krupa Playforth, a board-certified pediatrician in Alexandria, Virginia, and mother of three, told CNN.

"I don't know how easy that is -- but that might be a good way to get more children vaccinated," she said. "The process will involve steps like getting consent from parents and ensuring equitable access, and doing it through school might be a good way to circumvent logistical issues like requiring parents to take time off work."

Virginia plans to partner with public schools to help rollout Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.

"The easiest and most equitable way to deliver the Covid vaccine is at school, to have the health department come in and give the shots. So, our teams are working with school divisions and superintendents to do that wherever possible," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said during a Covid-19 news briefing last week.

"I can't yet tell you the specifics, because the plans are still in formation and nothing will happen before the FDA approval comes," said Northam, who is himself a father and pediatrician. "But planning is underway. When the time comes, we'll be ready."

'A lot of parents really wish that things would just move quickly'

How quickly Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out for ages 5 to 11 could depend on how much vaccine supply will be available and how many vaccine administers will be staffed to provide the shots.

"With flu season starting up and then all of the holidays coming up, I think a lot of parents really wish that things would just move quickly," Playforth said.

If supply, staffing or both are low, the rollout could be phased, with the most vulnerable children eligible to receive the vaccine first.

"I think the vaccine availability is probably going to be there and my hope is that everybody's getting geared up now because they're anticipating the manpower that's needed to administer the vaccines," Playforth said.

"But it also depends on demand," she said. "So it's possible that in certain areas it might have to be phased, just because there may be areas of the country where it's easier to get a vaccine than others."

Playforth plans to register her 6-year-old daughter to receive a Covid-19 shot once the vaccine is authorized for ages 5 to 11. Since Playforth's two other children will be too young to receive the vaccine, at only three months and 3 years old, Playforth said that getting her daughter vaccinated will help protect her younger kids from the risks of Covid-19 as well.

"If she's vaccinated, she's less likely to bring Covid home to my 3-month-old," Playforth said. "Obviously I want to read the FDA report and look at the data a little bit, but at this time I don't have any concerns. I think vaccination is the most important thing that we can do to help move ourselves out of this moment and protect our families and communities."

No one knows exactly when that FDA authorization for ages 5 to 11 will come, but Playforth said that she doubts her 6-year-old daughter will be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

It's more likely she will be by the winter holidays -- which means that the Playforth family possibly might consider traveling to see loved ones, which they haven't done throughout the pandemic.

"For Thanksgiving, our plan is to stay home," Playforth said. "Now for the Christmas holidays, the situation may be totally different and I'm hoping that we'll have a lot more flexibility to travel, but it just depends."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scattered Showers, Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

Image

Daviess County sees influx of people coming to get their third COVID-19 shot

Image

Historical one room school-house in Mecca Indiana nearly ready to open!

Image

Soggy weather continues - Kevin has the details

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508