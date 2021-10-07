Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Footballers are playing an 'obscene' amount of games. Will a World Cup every two years make it worse?

Footballers are playing an 'obscene' amount of games. Will a World Cup every two years make it worse?

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Not long after his transfer from Sporting to Manchester United, it quickly became apparent that Bruno Fernandes was the Premier League club's most influential player.

In a new study on player burnout released by players' union FIFPro, which represents more then 65,000 footballers worldwide, it found that the Portuguese star -- who is also an integral part of his national team -- "became one of the most 'overused' players in world football."

Even United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted in an interview to ESPN that he maybe "overplayed" Fernandes -- who featured 58 times for United as it finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final last season -- but insisted it was because he was "so important for us."

This season looks to be no different and with United still competing in three competitions, coupled with Fernandes' World Cup qualifying commitments for Portugal, a conservative estimate could see the 27-year-old taking part in 60 matches.

But this is far from an issue that is exclusive to Fernandes and United.

The football calendar's grueling schedule and the physical and mental toll it takes on players has being the subject of much discussion for several years now.

READ: World's best soccer stars are playing too much, says players' union

It's an issue that has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as leagues around the world struggled to complete truncated seasons before beginning the following campaign almost immediately.

Add in the current international schedule -- which is seeing confederations cramming in more matches than ever before owing to fixture cancellations due to the pandemic -- and players at the top end of the sport are now experiencing the worst calendar congestion of their careers.

'An obscene amount of games'

It's not only playing an inordinate numbers of minutes every week that is affecting star footballers. It's also the long-haul international flights through multiple time zones, a particular problem for those traveling from Europe to South America and Asia for international duty.

As of 2024, football will need a new calendar as the current format expires. However, rather than reducing the number of games to prevent players from burning out, current proposals would see footballers potentially play more matches at both club and international level.

This is due to the expanded Champions League format touted by UEFA, European football's governing body, that would result in an extra 100 matches per season, and the plans put forward by FIFA, world football's governing body, to host a World Cup every two years instead of four.

Darren Burgess, a performance coach who previously worked at Liverpool and Arsenal, recalls his time with the Gunners when trying to manage players' workload.

"Certainly in my role, most recently at Arsenal, where we made Europa League semifinal and then the Europa League final in consecutive years, including a Carling Cup final, we just played an obscene amount of games," Burgess said.

While UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) have criticized FIFA for its plans, UEFA has itself been criticized by leading officials from Europe's biggest leagues over its own proposals.

FIFPro says football's governing bodies need to see the bigger picture when it comes to player burnout.

"What I think is quite interesting ... is that our arguments are always brought to the table by the other stakeholders when somebody else makes a proposal," FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer Hoffmann said.

"So when do you need more Champions League games, then all of a sudden 'well, the players are playing too much,' say the leagues and say FIFA. If you want a second World Cup, 'oh, the players are playing too much,' says UEFA.

"Now, I guess at some point, if you hold them accountable to this argument, then you're going to have to force them to hold it against themselves, too."

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who has been one of the leading voices for FIFA in its push for a biennial World Cup, has previously insisted they are "very conscious" of not increasing the number of matches for players.

"What is most important for me is more meaningful games," he said recently, as he outlined his "Football for Tomorrow" proposal. "We want to give the fans what fans demand today, and that is meaningful games. We want to respond to that expectation.

"You have 20% national team football and 80% club football and we want to maintain that balance, but we just want to reorganise it in a more efficient way.

"This means regrouping and reducing qualifiers in national team football, creating longer periods for players to remain with their clubs and to establish a guaranteed rest period for players every year."

'Simply unsustainable'

Baer-Hoffmann was speaking at a roundtable organized by FIFPro, in which the union proposed a new plan that would see players take planned, compulsory breaks during the season to protect their physical and mental health.

The proposal comes off the back of a FIFPro report that the union says shows footballers are currently playing an alarming number of minutes in what it calls the "critical zone" -- playing at least 45 minutes in matches that have less than five days rest between them.

FIFPro says playing an excessive number of minutes in this critical zone can greatly increase a player's chances of injury and even shorten their career.

Depending on the regularity of these enforced breaks -- whether footballers sit out after as few as three consecutive games in the critical zone or five -- players could miss between two and eight games per season across club and international duty.

While it may sound radical to many football fans, similar concepts are often applied in other sports.

In the NBA, for example, where players regularly play on back-to-back nights and every other night throughout an 82-game season, franchise stars commonly have rest periods scheduled into their seasons, most commonly referred to as load management.

FIFPro's report is based on data from about 40,000 appearances by a sample of 265 male players from 44 leagues between June 2018 and August 2021 and says these compulsory mid-season breaks will benefit players and teams in the long term.

For those players that combined club and international duty, the report found that 67% of their minutes last season were played in the critical zone, up from 61% in each of the previous two seasons.

In Fernandes' case, the midfielder never dropped below 67% between November 2020 and April 2021 and was regularly at or near 100%.

"What we see with these high workload numbers across a number of indicators, be that back-to-back [matches] or travel, that this is simply unsustainable for the player, but also for the game and for the competitions," Alexander Bielefeld, FIFPro Head of Global Policy, said.

"So the question is really how you smartly regulate that. The report doesn't propose solutions to the regulation itself, but to assume that just smart managing and smart coaching does the trick."

Bielefeld says that currently the "pressure is too high" on everybody involved in football to achieve consistently good results for them to be able to leave out star players for certain matches, but says it is crucial to start the conversation ahead of the new calendar.

How would a manager or head coach react to being told their star player needs to sit out the next match? How would a fan who has traveled to Paris to watch Lionel Messi or Manchester to watch Cristiano Ronaldo react after spending hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars to watch their favorite player?

Burgess believes real forward planning before the season has started could largely negate these issues.

"Part of my role with Mr [Arsene] Wenger and Mr [Unai] Emery, the coaches for the two seasons, were to to talk to them about that very issue, about planning and about these players," he said. "Some players can play, some players can't play.

"So if these rules are in place at the start of the season, then it allows the high performance coach, the doctor, the coach and the fan to understand that this is being done to promote performance and to protect the players so that you can maximize the exposure of the player to the most critical games.

"So as long as these guidelines are in place, then that does allow you to plan."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered Showers, Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Micah Thomas

Image

Linton volleyball beats TH North

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Officials' Casino Reaction

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

Image

Daviess County sees influx of people coming to get their third COVID-19 shot

Image

Historical one room school-house in Mecca Indiana nearly ready to open!

Image

Soggy weather continues - Kevin has the details

Image

National Women's Small Business Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1643993

Reported Deaths: 27586
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62455711089
DuPage1060761367
Will893921110
Lake786311072
Kane67190865
Winnebago40096552
Madison39283585
St. Clair35778586
McHenry33929320
Champaign26497189
Peoria26459365
Sangamon25294283
McLean22544215
Tazewell20263326
Rock Island18333353
Kankakee17456239
Kendall15892109
Macon14976248
LaSalle14790281
Vermilion13825195
Adams12949150
DeKalb11912133
Williamson11863166
Whiteside8135177
Jackson795293
Boone775783
Coles7687117
Ogle738587
Grundy721583
Franklin7155105
Knox7009169
Clinton6958101
Macoupin6779104
Marion6767140
Henry646276
Effingham643396
Jefferson6322139
Livingston585597
Woodford567092
Stephenson566891
Randolph545398
Monroe5178100
Christian511281
Fulton506872
Morgan496498
Logan485574
Montgomery480578
Lee469360
Bureau434789
Saline426068
Perry425072
Fayette420759
Iroquois410576
McDonough365558
Jersey331653
Shelby331644
Crawford322530
Lawrence318032
Douglas316637
Union301147
Wayne290059
Richland275256
White274333
Hancock268035
Clark261039
Cass260629
Pike260556
Clay252151
Bond249724
Edgar247547
Ford239058
Warren237764
Carroll232238
Johnson221430
Moultrie221033
Wabash212818
Jo Daviess212427
Washington209828
Massac209146
Mason207851
De Witt202530
Greene202140
Mercer199034
Piatt197414
Cumberland186126
Menard168313
Jasper158321
Marshall138821
Hamilton131921
Brown10519
Pulaski102411
Schuyler101710
Edwards101117
Stark78927
Gallatin7807
Scott7045
Alexander69211
Henderson68614
Calhoun6702
Hardin57715
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2702433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 976802

Reported Deaths: 15921
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1324202049
Lake649091132
Allen55737786
Hamilton45235452
St. Joseph43159599
Elkhart34820498
Vanderburgh31360467
Tippecanoe27324254
Johnson24399432
Hendricks23166349
Porter22352356
Madison18107399
Clark18047241
Vigo16893295
Monroe14884196
LaPorte14756244
Delaware14666246
Howard14331280
Kosciusko11876145
Hancock11384175
Bartholomew11143177
Warrick11019184
Floyd10812213
Wayne10552239
Grant9597215
Morgan9204171
Boone8669115
Dubois8044126
Dearborn798791
Henry7964146
Noble7679104
Marshall7609131
Cass7332119
Lawrence7266166
Shelby6923113
Jackson679687
Gibson6384109
Harrison626090
Huntington619897
DeKalb605895
Montgomery6049108
Knox5913105
Miami574191
Putnam561173
Clinton550969
Whitley547554
Steuben529670
Wabash509396
Jasper505867
Jefferson494395
Ripley478280
Adams461770
Daviess4445111
Scott425168
Greene410195
Clay407959
Wells406086
White405859
Decatur4037100
Fayette394886
Jennings375358
Posey369342
Washington343947
LaGrange340677
Spencer331238
Randolph330694
Fountain326258
Sullivan321150
Starke301667
Owen300467
Fulton295061
Orange283861
Jay271641
Perry261754
Franklin255141
Carroll252531
Rush249432
Vermillion247452
Parke227225
Pike221942
Tipton219657
Blackford178638
Pulaski174952
Crawford153121
Newton151747
Benton147616
Brown140147
Martin134618
Switzerland131111
Warren117616
Union103715
Ohio83112
Unassigned0508