Covid-19 booster shots have outpaced the US rate of new vaccinations. And the millions still unvaccinated could trigger 'future waves,' expert warns

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 4:30 AM
By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

More Americans are getting Covid-19 vaccine booster shots daily than are getting vaccinated for the first time or becoming fully vaccinated, federal health data showed Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have both declined by more than 10% from last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the US Department of Health and Human Services, respectively.

And while those are signs of progress in the face of the relentless coronavirus pandemic, experts maintain that vaccinating the millions of Americans who have yet to receive their shots is the country's ticket out of the crisis.

"This wave is receding, but unless we get the nearly 70 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated, we are at risk for future waves," Dr. Tom Frieden, the former head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told CNN Wednesday.

An average of 384,963 booster vaccine doses are being given daily, while roughly 281,303 people are getting their first dose every day and 292,927 people are becoming fully vaccinated each day, according to Wednesday's CDC data. More than 56% of the total US population is fully vaccinated.

In New Mexico, more people are getting vaccinated, but it's not happening quickly enough to bring down Covid-19 cases, according to Dr. David Scrase, the acting health director at the state's health department.

"Our Delta curve went up pretty steeply, and it's not coming down," Scrase said. "In fact, it's plateaued."

Scrase explained he's concerned health care workers are getting exhausted.

"In the northwest (region of New Mexico) ... the hospitals are really, really, really overwhelmed," Scrase said. "I've just talked to too many people that say as soon as this curve comes down, they're stepping back from their whole health care career. They just can't do it anymore."

And with winter fast approaching, experts are reinforcing the importance of getting vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the flu because they pose a double threat to an already strained health care system.

Vaccine mandates are no different than smoking restrictions, top health official says

One way officials are aiming to up vaccination numbers is through mandates, but some are strongly opposed to governments and businesses requiring inoculation.

On Wednesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy likened vaccine mandates to speed limits or restrictions on public smoking, adding that the requirement is fundamental to public health.

"In the 1800s, many public schools began to require vaccination for their students. During World War II, the US military required their troops to be vaccinated against a number of diseases, including typhoid, tetanus and yellow fever," Murthy said. "Vaccine requirements are part of our historical effort to protect the public's health."

Murthy's comments came the same day the Los Angeles City Council voted to require patrons at indoor spaces such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination starting November 4. The ordinance will also apply to personal care establishments such as spas and hair salons, as well as city buildings.

While the measure doesn't go into effect until next month, businesses must display advisory notice of the requirement by October 21. Individuals with medical or religious exemptions must provide a form declaring that. People who do not meet those requirements can use the outdoor spaces of a business and will be allowed in the covered spaces to use restrooms or pick up takeout orders.

On the business side, American Airlines is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated by November 24 or risk losing their job.

"To be clear, if you fail to comply with the requirement, the result will be termination from the company," an airline-wide update obtained by CNN said.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines said it would comply with the federal vaccine mandate, making Delta the last of the "big four" major airlines to not implement a mandate.

United Airlines issued its own employee vaccine mandate, which went into effect last week.

Immunity from Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine wanes, studies show

The immune protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine drops off after two months or so, although protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death remains strong, according to two real-world studies published Wednesday.

The studies -- from Israel and Qatar and published in the New England Journal of Medicine -- support arguments that even fully vaccinated people need to maintain precautions against infection.

One study from Israel showed antibody levels wane rapidly after two doses of vaccine "especially among men, among persons 65 years of age or older, and among persons with immunosuppression."

The study also indicated that immunity for people who get vaccinated after natural Covid-19 infection lasts longer. It's especially strong for people who recovered from infection and then got vaccinated, the study found.

A second study from Qatar looked at actual infections among the highly vaccinated population of that small Gulf nation. People there mostly got Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine.

The study found protection induced by the Pfizer vaccine "builds rapidly after the first dose, peaks in the first month after the second dose, and then gradually wanes in subsequent months," the research team wrote. "The waning appears to accelerate after the fourth month, to reach a low level of approximately 20% in subsequent months," they added.

Nonetheless, protection against hospitalization and death stayed at above 90%, researchers said.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized by the FDA for use as a booster for people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continued to tout the importance of vaccination Wednesday, and cautioned those hoping a promising but unapproved antiviral pill will eliminate the need for inoculation.

The drug, called Molnupiravir, was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The companies said last week that the pill could potentially cut in half the risk of death from Covid-19, but Fauci said it needs more scrutiny before it can be considered for authorization.

"It is very important that this now must go through the usual process of careful examination of the data by the Food and Drug Administration both for effectiveness, but also for safety, because whenever you introduce a new compounds, safety is very important," Fauci said.

He also noted, it's more important to prevent disease than to treat it. "Vaccines -- they remain our best tools against Covid-19, because it is much, much better to prevent ourselves from getting infected than having to treat an infection."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1641052

Reported Deaths: 27531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62375011079
DuPage1059211367
Will891981107
Lake785421071
Kane67097862
Winnebago40011550
Madison39227584
St. Clair35735581
McHenry33845320
Champaign26460189
Peoria26427365
Sangamon25240283
McLean22487214
Tazewell20227326
Rock Island18282351
Kankakee17400239
Kendall15853109
Macon14940248
LaSalle14765281
Vermilion13763195
Adams12928150
DeKalb11892133
Williamson11833165
Whiteside8110177
Jackson793092
Boone773883
Coles7659117
Ogle736187
Grundy720082
Franklin7149105
Knox6977167
Clinton6948100
Macoupin6755103
Marion6735140
Henry644376
Effingham641192
Jefferson6305138
Livingston584097
Woodford566492
Stephenson565591
Randolph544598
Monroe517099
Christian509681
Fulton504771
Morgan495298
Logan484774
Montgomery479878
Lee468360
Bureau434489
Saline425168
Perry424672
Fayette419859
Iroquois410076
McDonough364858
Jersey331053
Shelby329744
Crawford320830
Lawrence317432
Douglas316037
Union300547
Wayne289359
Richland274556
White273732
Hancock267634
Pike260456
Clark260239
Cass259329
Clay251051
Bond249324
Edgar245945
Ford238758
Warren235964
Carroll231237
Johnson220728
Moultrie219632
Jo Daviess211927
Wabash211518
Washington209428
Massac208345
Mason207451
Greene202140
De Witt201730
Mercer198234
Piatt196614
Cumberland185026
Menard167613
Jasper158120
Marshall137621
Hamilton131721
Brown10448
Pulaski102111
Schuyler101110
Edwards100916
Stark78427
Gallatin7797
Scott7045
Alexander68911
Henderson68314
Calhoun6702
Hardin57515
Putnam5544
Pope5295
Unassigned2702432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 974169

Reported Deaths: 15844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1322282045
Lake648021123
Allen55536780
Hamilton45154452
St. Joseph43063599
Elkhart34720497
Vanderburgh31297465
Tippecanoe27290254
Johnson24330430
Hendricks23100349
Porter22273355
Madison18042398
Clark18017239
Vigo16859295
Monroe14869196
LaPorte14724244
Delaware14619241
Howard14293279
Kosciusko11808144
Hancock11348175
Bartholomew11083177
Warrick10996182
Floyd10792213
Wayne10518237
Grant9560214
Morgan9172171
Boone8640114
Dubois8030126
Dearborn797891
Henry7938145
Noble7655103
Marshall7587131
Cass7329119
Lawrence7246166
Shelby6903112
Jackson677487
Gibson6358107
Harrison625689
Huntington618497
DeKalb604192
Montgomery6030108
Knox5807105
Miami572190
Putnam559873
Clinton549967
Whitley545554
Steuben526670
Wabash507195
Jasper504265
Jefferson491794
Ripley477380
Adams460369
Daviess4422110
Scott424068
Greene408394
Clay406759
White403859
Wells402886
Decatur4021100
Fayette393786
Jennings373858
Posey368441
Washington343547
LaGrange338677
Spencer330538
Randolph329494
Fountain325158
Sullivan320049
Owen299766
Starke299667
Fulton292760
Orange283361
Jay270539
Perry260954
Franklin253541
Carroll252031
Rush247832
Vermillion246852
Parke226525
Pike221041
Tipton218257
Blackford178237
Pulaski174352
Crawford152921
Newton151047
Benton147416
Brown140147
Martin133818
Switzerland130810
Warren117616
Union103313
Ohio82712
Unassigned0502