Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AT&T played key role in founding of far-right conspiracy outlet OAN, channel's president said in court

AT&T played key role in founding of far-right conspiracy outlet OAN, channel's president said in court

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 10:21 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 10:21 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

AT&T executives played a key role in the birth of far-right conspiracy channel One America News (OAN), according to court documents reviewed by CNN.

The court documents were first reported by Reuters on Wednesday in an in-depth story detailing how AT&T, which is also the parent company of CNN, "helped build" the channel.

The Reuters story said that, in addition to playing a pivotal role in its founding, AT&T remains a crucial revenue stream for the network today. The outlet cited sworn testimony in 2020 from an OAN accountant who said 90% of the channel's revenue is from AT&T-owned platforms.

While CNN was unable to review all of the court documents Reuters obtained for its story, AT&T is by far OAN's largest television distributor.

OAN is a little-watched channel headquartered in San Diego that was founded in 2013 by California businessman Robert Herring. But it has grown in popularity in recent years due in large part to promotion by former President Donald Trump.

The outlet has been notorious for pushing misinformation about the coronavirus as well as being one of the main promoters of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

But until Reuters published its reporting on Wednesday, little was known about AT&T's role in the founding of the channel.

Herring filed a lawsuit in 2016 against AT&T, alleging the company had violated an agreement to carry his channel on DirecTV, which it owned at the time (AT&T still owns 70% of DirecTV, which has been spun off into a standalone company). In a court document as part of the lawsuit, which was reviewed by CNN, Herring said that when he was thinking about creating a new cable channel, AT&T advised him to launch a news network.

"They told us they wanted a conservative network," Herring said in a 2019 deposition for a separate case. "They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other [leftwing] side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one."

In the 2016 court document, Herring said a deal worth approximately $100 million over five years had been struck with AT&T to carry his channel on DirecTV after AT&T completed its acquisition of the satellite provider, but that it had reneged.

In another document, also reviewed by CNN, Herring said AT&T had even proposed taking a 5% ownership stake in his company, and that this stake would guarantee OAN a spot on DirecTV's channel lineup.

The ownership stake never materialized, but AT&T ultimately reached an agreement with OAN to carry it on DirecTV after the lawsuit was filed. The terms of that agreement were not disclosed publicly.

In a statement, an AT&T spokesperson said, "AT&T has never had a financial interest in OAN's success and does not 'fund' OAN. When AT&T acquired DIRECTV, we refused to carry OAN on that platform, and OAN sued DIRECTV as a result. Four years ago, DIRECTV reached a commercial carriage agreement with OAN, as it has with hundreds of other channels and as OAN has done with the other TV providers that carry its programming."

"DIRECTV offers a wide variety of programming, including many news channels that offer a variety of viewpoints, but it does not dictate or control programming on the channels," the spokesperson added. "Any suggestion otherwise is wrong. The decision of whether to renew the carriage agreement upon its expiration will be up to DIRECTV, which is now a separate company outside of AT&T."

A spokesperson for AT&T deflected when asked a series of questions from CNN. When asked, for instance, whether AT&T ever discussed acquiring a 5% stake in OAN, the spokesperson only said that it has "never had an ownership stake" in the channel. And when asked whether AT&T representatives ever suggested Herring start a news channel, the spokesperson only said that it initially "refused to carry" it when it acquired DirecTV.

"The only news network we 'fund' is CNN because it's a part of AT&T," the spokesperson said. "Just like we do with MSNBC, Fox News and other news channels, we simply have a commercial carriage agreement with OAN."

Charles Herring, the son of Robert Herring and president of OAN's parent company, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

AT&T's involvement with OAN drew swift criticism on Wednesday after Reuters published its report.

"We are outraged to learn that AT&T has been funneling tens of millions of dollars into OAN since the network's inception," National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "As a result, AT&T has caused irreparable damage to our democracy. The press should inform the American public with facts, not far-right propaganda and conspiracy theories."

"We are sickened by these revelations," Johnson added.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Brian Stelter contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Showers, Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2021: Good year for apples, not so good for pumpkins

Image

Daviess County sees influx of people coming to get their third COVID-19 shot

Image

Historical one room school-house in Mecca Indiana nearly ready to open!

Image

Soggy weather continues - Kevin has the details

Image

National Women's Small Business Month

Image

Rose-Hulman students took part in first in-person job fair in over a year

Image

Boys and Girls Club basketball camp

Image

One of the four Vigo County casino applicants plans to hold a public presentation - here's when and where

Image

How is weather impacting the fall crop?

Image

Historic one-room schoolhouse gets new life

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1641052

Reported Deaths: 27531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62375011079
DuPage1059211367
Will891981107
Lake785421071
Kane67097862
Winnebago40011550
Madison39227584
St. Clair35735581
McHenry33845320
Champaign26460189
Peoria26427365
Sangamon25240283
McLean22487214
Tazewell20227326
Rock Island18282351
Kankakee17400239
Kendall15853109
Macon14940248
LaSalle14765281
Vermilion13763195
Adams12928150
DeKalb11892133
Williamson11833165
Whiteside8110177
Jackson793092
Boone773883
Coles7659117
Ogle736187
Grundy720082
Franklin7149105
Knox6977167
Clinton6948100
Macoupin6755103
Marion6735140
Henry644376
Effingham641192
Jefferson6305138
Livingston584097
Woodford566492
Stephenson565591
Randolph544598
Monroe517099
Christian509681
Fulton504771
Morgan495298
Logan484774
Montgomery479878
Lee468360
Bureau434489
Saline425168
Perry424672
Fayette419859
Iroquois410076
McDonough364858
Jersey331053
Shelby329744
Crawford320830
Lawrence317432
Douglas316037
Union300547
Wayne289359
Richland274556
White273732
Hancock267634
Pike260456
Clark260239
Cass259329
Clay251051
Bond249324
Edgar245945
Ford238758
Warren235964
Carroll231237
Johnson220728
Moultrie219632
Jo Daviess211927
Wabash211518
Washington209428
Massac208345
Mason207451
Greene202140
De Witt201730
Mercer198234
Piatt196614
Cumberland185026
Menard167613
Jasper158120
Marshall137621
Hamilton131721
Brown10448
Pulaski102111
Schuyler101110
Edwards100916
Stark78427
Gallatin7797
Scott7045
Alexander68911
Henderson68314
Calhoun6702
Hardin57515
Putnam5544
Pope5295
Unassigned2702432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 974169

Reported Deaths: 15844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1322282045
Lake648021123
Allen55536780
Hamilton45154452
St. Joseph43063599
Elkhart34720497
Vanderburgh31297465
Tippecanoe27290254
Johnson24330430
Hendricks23100349
Porter22273355
Madison18042398
Clark18017239
Vigo16859295
Monroe14869196
LaPorte14724244
Delaware14619241
Howard14293279
Kosciusko11808144
Hancock11348175
Bartholomew11083177
Warrick10996182
Floyd10792213
Wayne10518237
Grant9560214
Morgan9172171
Boone8640114
Dubois8030126
Dearborn797891
Henry7938145
Noble7655103
Marshall7587131
Cass7329119
Lawrence7246166
Shelby6903112
Jackson677487
Gibson6358107
Harrison625689
Huntington618497
DeKalb604192
Montgomery6030108
Knox5807105
Miami572190
Putnam559873
Clinton549967
Whitley545554
Steuben526670
Wabash507195
Jasper504265
Jefferson491794
Ripley477380
Adams460369
Daviess4422110
Scott424068
Greene408394
Clay406759
White403859
Wells402886
Decatur4021100
Fayette393786
Jennings373858
Posey368441
Washington343547
LaGrange338677
Spencer330538
Randolph329494
Fountain325158
Sullivan320049
Owen299766
Starke299667
Fulton292760
Orange283361
Jay270539
Perry260954
Franklin253541
Carroll252031
Rush247832
Vermillion246852
Parke226525
Pike221041
Tipton218257
Blackford178237
Pulaski174352
Crawford152921
Newton151047
Benton147416
Brown140147
Martin133818
Switzerland130810
Warren117616
Union103313
Ohio82712
Unassigned0502