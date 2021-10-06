Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Theranos lab director 'grilled' over course of six days in trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Former Theranos lab director 'grilled' over course of six days in trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:01 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 5:01 PM
Posted By: By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

In the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, one witness has hogged the spotlight so far: former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff.

Rosendorff, who ran Theranos' clinical lab during a crucial period for the startup as it launched blood testing to consumers with Walgreens, has occupied the witness stand for the better part of the past six out of the 12 court days since the highly anticipated trial kicked off last month. Wednesday marks his sixth day on the stand.

Rosendorff, who was revealed last week as a key whistleblower, was called to testify by the government as it makes its case to jurors that Holmes knowingly misled patients, doctors and investors over Theranos' capabilities in order to take their money. (Holmes, who faces up to 20 years in prison, has pleaded not guilty.)

Rosendorff said he departed the company feeling "very skeptical" about the accuracy and reliability of its tests. He testified he felt it "was a question of my integrity as a physician" to not stay at the company and continue to endorse test results he "didn't have faith in." He's said he "came to believe that the company believed more about PR and fundraising than about patient care."

Much of his testimony was in the scientific weeds as he was questioned about specific tests and lab protocols. He spent the vast majority of his more than 20 hours of questioning being prodded by the defense -- which made clear in its opening statements on September 8 that it planned to point the finger at those who served in the lab director position as being legally responsible for any failings of its blood tests. The defense attempted to portray Holmes, who started the company at 19, as a college dropout who was unqualified for the role.

During his cross examination, Lance Wade, a defense attorney for Holmes, sought to discredit Rosendorff, who is now known as the first and most important source in helping then Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou expose the company's failings in 2015. Wade attacked Rosendorff's motivations, his credibility and his competence.

At multiple points during his days of testimony, Rosendorff testified that he felt an obligation to "alert the public," including exploring a whistleblower lawsuit. The defense tried to portray the potential suit as an indication he was financially motivated, given he might have been entitled to a percentage of the recovery. He ultimately didn't move forward with the lawsuit, but did speak with Carreyrou about his experience.

Perhaps the most pointed comments from Wade came when arguing to Judge Edward Davila Tuesday outside the presence of the jury that he should be allowed to question Rosendorff about his career after Theranos.

As Wade framed it, since leaving Theranos in late 2014, Rosendorff has worked for three different companies, each tied to its own set of controversies. Wade argued that his competence in subsequent jobs is relevant because "he was incompetent at Theranos, too."

"If he was incompetent and didn't do his job, that is exculpatory of Ms. Holmes," Wade argued.

Prosecutor John Bostic pushed back on Wade's attempts to tie Rosendorff to the issues at other companies, including failed biotech startup uBiome, whose founders were charged with criminal fraud pertaining to its billing practices, not its lab operations.

Judge Davila largely agreed, telling Wade that he was already "grilling" Rosendorff over the course of four days about his competency. He ultimately only permitted Wade to lightly question Rosendorff about his current job as a lab director at PerkinElmer, which was the subject of a recent Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) investigation. The same agent who had investigated Theranos inspected the lab where Rosendorff is currently director.

Wade sought to portray Rosendorff as potentially biased in favor of the government because his career is threatened by the CMS investigation. The cross examination ended with Rosendorff conceding that he could lose his license to operate a lab for two years due to the investigation.

Wade also attempted to poke holes in Rosendorff's commitment to his job at Theranos by pointing out that he joined Theranos in April 2013 and began looking for other jobs in "mid 2013." Wade plotted that out against some key dates like June, 2013, when Rosendorff's name was put on the clinical lab certification, as well as September 2013, when its blood tests first became available to some patients with Walgreens.

"You essentially had a foot out the door the whole time," said Wade. Rosendorff pushed back that he was "very committed to my job as lab director," while acknowledging that he was indeed looking at other job opportunities. Rosendorff had previously testified that he began looking for jobs after growing "disillusioned" with the company's priorities.

Rosendorff ultimately resigned from the company in November 2014. Wade pointed out that it was two days after putting in his resignation that Rosendorff asked for his name to be taken off the clinical lab license. (His contract required him to stay at the company for another 60 days after putting in notice).

Wade pressed him, asking "That's so you could go start your other job?"

Rosendorff said he wanted to be off the license "because I was uncomfortable with the legal responsibility that I held at Theranos at that time."

On Wednesday, Rosendorff responded to a question from Bostic about the difference between responsibility ("what you're legally responsible for in the eyes of CMS") and authority ("the actual power to make those things happen and implement them in the laboratory"). Rosendorff said it was Holmes who held the power, which came from "business priorities," rather than regulations.

In all, Rosendorff called Theranos the "most complicated laboratory I've ever had to supervise or direct."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered rain today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

One of the four Vigo County casino applicants plans to hold a public presentation - here's when and where

Image

How is weather impacting the fall crop?

Image

Historic one-room schoolhouse gets new life

Image

What happens to the money from the Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

Breast Cancer Awareness In The Wabash Valley

Image

Here's how you can protect your pumpkins from pests

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, cloudy start. High: 76

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1641052

Reported Deaths: 27531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62375011079
DuPage1059211367
Will891981107
Lake785421071
Kane67097862
Winnebago40011550
Madison39227584
St. Clair35735581
McHenry33845320
Champaign26460189
Peoria26427365
Sangamon25240283
McLean22487214
Tazewell20227326
Rock Island18282351
Kankakee17400239
Kendall15853109
Macon14940248
LaSalle14765281
Vermilion13763195
Adams12928150
DeKalb11892133
Williamson11833165
Whiteside8110177
Jackson793092
Boone773883
Coles7659117
Ogle736187
Grundy720082
Franklin7149105
Knox6977167
Clinton6948100
Macoupin6755103
Marion6735140
Henry644376
Effingham641192
Jefferson6305138
Livingston584097
Woodford566492
Stephenson565591
Randolph544598
Monroe517099
Christian509681
Fulton504771
Morgan495298
Logan484774
Montgomery479878
Lee468360
Bureau434489
Saline425168
Perry424672
Fayette419859
Iroquois410076
McDonough364858
Jersey331053
Shelby329744
Crawford320830
Lawrence317432
Douglas316037
Union300547
Wayne289359
Richland274556
White273732
Hancock267634
Pike260456
Clark260239
Cass259329
Clay251051
Bond249324
Edgar245945
Ford238758
Warren235964
Carroll231237
Johnson220728
Moultrie219632
Jo Daviess211927
Wabash211518
Washington209428
Massac208345
Mason207451
Greene202140
De Witt201730
Mercer198234
Piatt196614
Cumberland185026
Menard167613
Jasper158120
Marshall137621
Hamilton131721
Brown10448
Pulaski102111
Schuyler101110
Edwards100916
Stark78427
Gallatin7797
Scott7045
Alexander68911
Henderson68314
Calhoun6702
Hardin57515
Putnam5544
Pope5295
Unassigned2702432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 974169

Reported Deaths: 15844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1322282045
Lake648021123
Allen55536780
Hamilton45154452
St. Joseph43063599
Elkhart34720497
Vanderburgh31297465
Tippecanoe27290254
Johnson24330430
Hendricks23100349
Porter22273355
Madison18042398
Clark18017239
Vigo16859295
Monroe14869196
LaPorte14724244
Delaware14619241
Howard14293279
Kosciusko11808144
Hancock11348175
Bartholomew11083177
Warrick10996182
Floyd10792213
Wayne10518237
Grant9560214
Morgan9172171
Boone8640114
Dubois8030126
Dearborn797891
Henry7938145
Noble7655103
Marshall7587131
Cass7329119
Lawrence7246166
Shelby6903112
Jackson677487
Gibson6358107
Harrison625689
Huntington618497
DeKalb604192
Montgomery6030108
Knox5807105
Miami572190
Putnam559873
Clinton549967
Whitley545554
Steuben526670
Wabash507195
Jasper504265
Jefferson491794
Ripley477380
Adams460369
Daviess4422110
Scott424068
Greene408394
Clay406759
White403859
Wells402886
Decatur4021100
Fayette393786
Jennings373858
Posey368441
Washington343547
LaGrange338677
Spencer330538
Randolph329494
Fountain325158
Sullivan320049
Owen299766
Starke299667
Fulton292760
Orange283361
Jay270539
Perry260954
Franklin253541
Carroll252031
Rush247832
Vermillion246852
Parke226525
Pike221041
Tipton218257
Blackford178237
Pulaski174352
Crawford152921
Newton151047
Benton147416
Brown140147
Martin133818
Switzerland130810
Warren117616
Union103313
Ohio82712
Unassigned0502