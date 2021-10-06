Clear

Priest: The question I was asked after the French Catholic Church sexual abuse report

Priest: The question I was asked after the French Catholic Church sexual abuse report

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 3:11 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 3:11 PM
Posted By: By Father Edward Beck

The faithful of the Catholic Church in France -- and indeed worldwide -- are reeling from a commission's report documenting that between 2,900 and 3,200 church workers have abused more than 200,000 minors over a 70-year span. Upon hearing the news, a parishioner of mine asked, "Father, is this abuse stuff starting all over again?" Gratefully, I was able to say, no, however, the continued reckoning of the Catholic Church and other institutions continues because of years of denial and cover-up. Yes, things have changed, but change has been too long in coming.

The issues and facts beneath the headlines are important. The total number of clergy and church workers implicated in the French report constitutes approximately 3% of the approximately 115,000 clergy since the 1950s. The vast majority of those implicated are dead or the statutes of limitations for prosecution have run out.

According to Jean-Marc Sauvé, the president of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE) which authored the report, only 22 of the cases in the report have been sent to prosecutors because the statute of limitations hadn't run out. And about 40 cases where the suspect is still alive but the alleged crimes are too old to be prosecuted have been sent to church officials. That matters because it could demonstrate that the existence of active pedophiles in the Church has drastically decreased since the late 1960s and 70s.

While these horrendous reports keep trickling out, it's important to note that much has been done to assure reform in the Catholic Church. In 2002, in the United States, the landmark Dallas Charter (The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People) instituted a comprehensive set of procedures for addressing allegations of the sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy. It guaranteed a zero-tolerance policy with regard to abusers.

In 2019, the Diocese of Paris signed a yearlong agreement with the city prosecutor to permit alleged abuse to be investigated without victims making an official complaint to the civil authorities. That same year, Pope Francis mandated that all dioceses set up systems for reporting abuse and cover-ups, the first worldwide edict of its kind.

Despite these reforms, the revelations about sexual abuse have been devastating for victims and for the Church. Each new report rips the bandage off an unforgivable wound once again. When a laceration is not properly tended to at the time of infection, it festers and continues to poison surrounding tissue until a healing balm is finally administered.

The Church has taken too long to impart the healing balm of acknowledgment and responsibility to the deep woundedness of victims who for decades have felt ignored and shunted aside. That unction now seems like too little, too late.

While sexual abuse can happen anywhere, when it's by clergy it elicits such horror because we hold clergy to a higher standard of behavior and trust. As we should. For many clergy serve as mediators of the Divine, as sacramental signs of God's love.

When crimes against the innocent are perpetuated by those spiritually entrusted to edify and protect the faithful, the damage is all the more devastating and its reverberation is wide and long. We have not yet felt the last of the fallout from years of inaction and stonewalling by the Church.

When people talk to me about the sex abuse issue in the Church, they are most appalled by the cover-up and denial. As am I. It's hard to fathom the reasoning. At its heart, I believe the cover-up was about pride and arrogance, a refusal to admit that a sacred institution could also be so flawed and sinful.

The excuse given for not being more transparent was, "We didn't want to scandalize the faithful." But in the end, the faithful have been more than scandalized. They have been horrified, angered and deeply hurt. They have felt betrayed.

The victims have been abused all over again, albeit in a different way. The psychological, emotional and spiritual abuse may prove to be as lasting and egregious as the physical.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered rain today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breast Cancer Awareness In The Wabash Valley

Image

Here's how you can protect your pumpkins from pests

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, cloudy start. High: 76

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1641052

Reported Deaths: 27531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62375011079
DuPage1059211367
Will891981107
Lake785421071
Kane67097862
Winnebago40011550
Madison39227584
St. Clair35735581
McHenry33845320
Champaign26460189
Peoria26427365
Sangamon25240283
McLean22487214
Tazewell20227326
Rock Island18282351
Kankakee17400239
Kendall15853109
Macon14940248
LaSalle14765281
Vermilion13763195
Adams12928150
DeKalb11892133
Williamson11833165
Whiteside8110177
Jackson793092
Boone773883
Coles7659117
Ogle736187
Grundy720082
Franklin7149105
Knox6977167
Clinton6948100
Macoupin6755103
Marion6735140
Henry644376
Effingham641192
Jefferson6305138
Livingston584097
Woodford566492
Stephenson565591
Randolph544598
Monroe517099
Christian509681
Fulton504771
Morgan495298
Logan484774
Montgomery479878
Lee468360
Bureau434489
Saline425168
Perry424672
Fayette419859
Iroquois410076
McDonough364858
Jersey331053
Shelby329744
Crawford320830
Lawrence317432
Douglas316037
Union300547
Wayne289359
Richland274556
White273732
Hancock267634
Pike260456
Clark260239
Cass259329
Clay251051
Bond249324
Edgar245945
Ford238758
Warren235964
Carroll231237
Johnson220728
Moultrie219632
Jo Daviess211927
Wabash211518
Washington209428
Massac208345
Mason207451
Greene202140
De Witt201730
Mercer198234
Piatt196614
Cumberland185026
Menard167613
Jasper158120
Marshall137621
Hamilton131721
Brown10448
Pulaski102111
Schuyler101110
Edwards100916
Stark78427
Gallatin7797
Scott7045
Alexander68911
Henderson68314
Calhoun6702
Hardin57515
Putnam5544
Pope5295
Unassigned2702432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 974169

Reported Deaths: 15844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1322282045
Lake648021123
Allen55536780
Hamilton45154452
St. Joseph43063599
Elkhart34720497
Vanderburgh31297465
Tippecanoe27290254
Johnson24330430
Hendricks23100349
Porter22273355
Madison18042398
Clark18017239
Vigo16859295
Monroe14869196
LaPorte14724244
Delaware14619241
Howard14293279
Kosciusko11808144
Hancock11348175
Bartholomew11083177
Warrick10996182
Floyd10792213
Wayne10518237
Grant9560214
Morgan9172171
Boone8640114
Dubois8030126
Dearborn797891
Henry7938145
Noble7655103
Marshall7587131
Cass7329119
Lawrence7246166
Shelby6903112
Jackson677487
Gibson6358107
Harrison625689
Huntington618497
DeKalb604192
Montgomery6030108
Knox5807105
Miami572190
Putnam559873
Clinton549967
Whitley545554
Steuben526670
Wabash507195
Jasper504265
Jefferson491794
Ripley477380
Adams460369
Daviess4422110
Scott424068
Greene408394
Clay406759
White403859
Wells402886
Decatur4021100
Fayette393786
Jennings373858
Posey368441
Washington343547
LaGrange338677
Spencer330538
Randolph329494
Fountain325158
Sullivan320049
Owen299766
Starke299667
Fulton292760
Orange283361
Jay270539
Perry260954
Franklin253541
Carroll252031
Rush247832
Vermillion246852
Parke226525
Pike221041
Tipton218257
Blackford178237
Pulaski174352
Crawford152921
Newton151047
Benton147416
Brown140147
Martin133818
Switzerland130810
Warren117616
Union103313
Ohio82712
Unassigned0502