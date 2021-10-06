Clear

The world is flush with cash. It won't be forever

The world is flush with cash. It won't be forever

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

A record setting number of mergers. Eye-popping startup fundraising. Institutional hype over bitcoin.

No matter where you look, the evidence is clear: The financial system is awash with cash from pandemic-era stimulus programs, forcing money managers to find new ways to deploy it.

Take mergers and acquisitions. Worldwide dealmaking has totaled $4.4 trillion in 2021, according to a new report from data provider Refinitiv.

"With the all-time full-year dealmaking record broken in less than nine months and five consecutive quarters of more than $1 trillion in M&A activity, we have very little data to make true historical comparisons," said Matt Toole, Refinitiv's director of deals intelligence.

Companies are also rushing to raise money on public markets, as investors scramble to buy shares of new debuts.

Global initial public offerings have racked up $301 billion so far this year, setting aside special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. That's more than double levels from a year ago, and the strongest first nine months for global IPOs since Refinitiv's records began in 1980.

Supporters aren't sitting around waiting for firms to go public, either.

Valuations for early-stage startups in the United States hit an all-time high in the second quarter of the year, according to PitchBook.

"Increased economic confidence and a positive outlook for the second half of 2021, coupled with a surplus of capital from record levels of dry powder and an influx of nontraditional and crossover investors, have drastically buoyed [venture capital] valuations to new heights," the research firm said in a report.

(Want to read about a startup with a dubious track record that had no problem raising tons of money? Check in on Ozy Media.)

The Financial Times also reports that cash-laden private equity firms are dangling the highest premiums for listed companies in more than two decades.

Plus, despite its huge price crash earlier this year, bitcoin is still drawing attention from institutional investors willing to take risks, sending its price back above $50,000. On Tuesday, U.S. Bancorp said that it had launched a custody service for institutional investment managers who want help storing cryptocurrencies.

"Investor interest in cryptocurrency and demand from our fund services clients have grown strongly over the last few years," executive Gunjan Kedia said in a statement.

Big picture: Some central banks are debating when to roll back crisis-era bond buying and start hiking interest rates. There's growing consensus that the US Federal Reserve will start taping asset purchases before year-end. When they turn off the money taps, will investors — now accustomed to access to easy money — start to panic? And what if inflation forces policymakers to move faster than expected?

Rising energy prices are feeding these fears Wednesday, sparking a sell-off in stocks and bonds. Wall Street has been enjoying the party, but it could be over soon.

Is this Facebook's Big Tobacco moment?

Lawmakers of both US political parties have long made evident their disdain for Facebook. But thanks to whistleblower Frances Haugen, the will to act could be solidifying.

The latest: Haugen delivered powerful testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday that her former employer's products "harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy." She made clear to lawmakers that in her view, Facebook won't do the right thing until it's compelled to.

"The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people," Haugen said. "Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help."

She explicitly made the connection to Big Tobacco, emphasizing the need for government intervention.

"When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms [they] caused, the government took action," Haugen said. "I implore you to do the same here."

The impact: Lawmakers are fired up by Haugen's testimony, as well as revelations from the documents she leaked to the Wall Street Journal. Internal research showed that Facebook was aware of problems with its apps, including the negative effects of misinformation and harm caused by Instagram to young girls.

"Today's testimony from [Haugen] is a catalyst for change," Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted. "The time for action is NOW."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, slammed Facebook's approach to child safety issues and called on the company to testify directly.

And yet: Facebook's stock rallied 2% on Tuesday after falling almost 5% on Monday, when the company battled an outage across its products. It's lower in premarket trading Wednesday, along with shares of other large tech companies.

The situation has finally gotten bad enough for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to weigh in. He released a 1,316-word statement on his personal Facebook page Tuesday night.

Zuckerberg said that instead of ignoring that young people use technology, tech companies "should build experiences that meet their needs while also keeping them safe."

Why t-shirts and jeans could get more expensive

The latest commodity to see its price skyrocket? Cotton, which rallied to a 10-year high on Tuesday.

Cotton futures climbed 4% to the highest level since September 2011, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reports. The crop is up 22% in the past two weeks alone.

Driving the surge: Extreme weather is a factor. Droughts and heat waves have wiped out cotton crops in the United States, the world's leading cotton exporter.

"It's a shortage situation. The planting season did not go that well," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

Yawger said traders on Wall Street have driven cotton prices even higher in recent days.

"All the speculators started to jump in, exacerbating a tight market," he added.

Why it matters: The cotton spike could be passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices for jeans, T-shirts and other clothing.

Prices for apparel were already on the rise, increasing more than 4% during the 12 months to August, according to US government data. The jump in cotton futures could drive them even higher — another knock to worried investors and shoppers trying to shake off the effects of inflation.

Up next

Corona owner Constellation Brands reports results before US markets open. Levi Strauss follows after the close.

Also today: The ADP report on private employment, a preview of Friday's official US jobs data, arrives at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from Conagra.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered rain today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's how you can protect your pumpkins from pests

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, cloudy start. High: 76

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

Image

Marshall South Elementary Mental Health Grant

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1641052

Reported Deaths: 27531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62375011079
DuPage1059211367
Will891981107
Lake785421071
Kane67097862
Winnebago40011550
Madison39227584
St. Clair35735581
McHenry33845320
Champaign26460189
Peoria26427365
Sangamon25240283
McLean22487214
Tazewell20227326
Rock Island18282351
Kankakee17400239
Kendall15853109
Macon14940248
LaSalle14765281
Vermilion13763195
Adams12928150
DeKalb11892133
Williamson11833165
Whiteside8110177
Jackson793092
Boone773883
Coles7659117
Ogle736187
Grundy720082
Franklin7149105
Knox6977167
Clinton6948100
Macoupin6755103
Marion6735140
Henry644376
Effingham641192
Jefferson6305138
Livingston584097
Woodford566492
Stephenson565591
Randolph544598
Monroe517099
Christian509681
Fulton504771
Morgan495298
Logan484774
Montgomery479878
Lee468360
Bureau434489
Saline425168
Perry424672
Fayette419859
Iroquois410076
McDonough364858
Jersey331053
Shelby329744
Crawford320830
Lawrence317432
Douglas316037
Union300547
Wayne289359
Richland274556
White273732
Hancock267634
Pike260456
Clark260239
Cass259329
Clay251051
Bond249324
Edgar245945
Ford238758
Warren235964
Carroll231237
Johnson220728
Moultrie219632
Jo Daviess211927
Wabash211518
Washington209428
Massac208345
Mason207451
Greene202140
De Witt201730
Mercer198234
Piatt196614
Cumberland185026
Menard167613
Jasper158120
Marshall137621
Hamilton131721
Brown10448
Pulaski102111
Schuyler101110
Edwards100916
Stark78427
Gallatin7797
Scott7045
Alexander68911
Henderson68314
Calhoun6702
Hardin57515
Putnam5544
Pope5295
Unassigned2702432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 974169

Reported Deaths: 15844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1322282045
Lake648021123
Allen55536780
Hamilton45154452
St. Joseph43063599
Elkhart34720497
Vanderburgh31297465
Tippecanoe27290254
Johnson24330430
Hendricks23100349
Porter22273355
Madison18042398
Clark18017239
Vigo16859295
Monroe14869196
LaPorte14724244
Delaware14619241
Howard14293279
Kosciusko11808144
Hancock11348175
Bartholomew11083177
Warrick10996182
Floyd10792213
Wayne10518237
Grant9560214
Morgan9172171
Boone8640114
Dubois8030126
Dearborn797891
Henry7938145
Noble7655103
Marshall7587131
Cass7329119
Lawrence7246166
Shelby6903112
Jackson677487
Gibson6358107
Harrison625689
Huntington618497
DeKalb604192
Montgomery6030108
Knox5807105
Miami572190
Putnam559873
Clinton549967
Whitley545554
Steuben526670
Wabash507195
Jasper504265
Jefferson491794
Ripley477380
Adams460369
Daviess4422110
Scott424068
Greene408394
Clay406759
White403859
Wells402886
Decatur4021100
Fayette393786
Jennings373858
Posey368441
Washington343547
LaGrange338677
Spencer330538
Randolph329494
Fountain325158
Sullivan320049
Owen299766
Starke299667
Fulton292760
Orange283361
Jay270539
Perry260954
Franklin253541
Carroll252031
Rush247832
Vermillion246852
Parke226525
Pike221041
Tipton218257
Blackford178237
Pulaski174352
Crawford152921
Newton151047
Benton147416
Brown140147
Martin133818
Switzerland130810
Warren117616
Union103313
Ohio82712
Unassigned0502